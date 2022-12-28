Bollywood Roundup: Sonu Sood, Navneet Malik, Sanjay Dutt, and more…

Sonu Sood-starrer action thriller ‘Fateh’ to go on floors in 2023

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has opened up about his action thriller film ‘Fateh’, which will go on floors in 2023.

Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, the film will be shot at various locations across Delhi and Punjab, and a special international crew will be flown in from Los Angeles to choreograph the action sequences.

Sood (49) has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, delivering several hits like ‘Yuva’, ‘Athadu’, ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Kandireega’, ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘R… Rajkumar’, ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Simmba’, and ‘Kurukshetra’, among others.

Speaking about his excitement for the coming year and his new film, the actor-philanthropist said: “2023 gets a start on an action note with ‘Fateh’ and I’m looking forward to the schedule. It’s going to be tedious, but super worth it. I’m also looking forward to mastering some never seen before high octane action scenes.”

Starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

Navneet Malik: It feels amazing to start 2023 on sets with Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai– From making his Bollywood debut in ‘Love Hostel’ to playing Tara Sutaria’s love interest in ‘Heropanti 2’, Navneet Malik has worked on certain notable projects and got an opportunity to show his talent as an actor.

He opened up on his upcoming movie, ‘The Virgin Tree’ with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and also on how he looks back at 2022 in terms of his achievements.

Navneet said: “It feels amazing to have ended the year on a creative high and starting 2023 on sets with Sanjay Dutt.”

He will be seen in the horror-comedy, ‘The Virgin Tree’ starring Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Mouni Roy.

He further shared about being part of ‘Love Hostel’ in 2022 and added: “I count myself lucky to have started the year with ‘Love Hostel’, which gave me so much love and admiration. It’s been a truly unique journey, and I appreciate the recognition I’ve gained. ‘Love Hostel’ would definitely sit right on the top of my filmography for being a film that also made a very strong point about inclusivity throughout the film.”

Navneet also talked about his performance in ‘Swaraj’ as freedom fighter Bakshi Jagabandhu, who fights fiercely for the freedom of his people.

He shared: “I am happy to be ending 2022 on a high, and I got to showcase my skills and deliver diverse roles with ease. It was surely a challenging role and I’m glad that I have entertained people.”

The actor further also added: “Love Hostel and Swaraj are two diametrically opposite projects. So, to win love for both satisfies me because it shows me that I can play both ends of the spectrum as an actor. It’s important for anyone who works creatively to have their work validated, and for me, that year has been 2022.”

Farah Khan recalls judging first season of ‘Indian Idol’ with Sonu Nigam

Mumbai– Filmmaker Farah Khan recalled appearing as a judge in the first season of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’. Farah along with Sonu Nigam were the judges on ‘Indian Idol 1’ that aired from 2004-2005.

She said: “It’s ‘Indian Idol’ that gave me so much experience. I was the judge of the first season of ‘Indian Idol’.”

Vishal Dadlani, who is seen among the panel of judges with Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, added: “Farah is such a person, who is brave, strong, focused and tries to present her message to the audience through her movies.”

Farah has directed several films, including her debut project ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Tees Maar Khan’, and ‘Happy New Year’.

She came on the show as a celebrity guest for the ‘Celebrating Farah Khan’ special episode and enjoyed watching performances by contestants on the famous tracks from her films.

Farah was left in awe after listening to Deboshmita Roy’s performance on the song ‘Pyaar Hua Chupke Se’.

Farah complimented her by saying: “It felt like Rasmalai”.

She also commented that she will be taking her as a playback singer for one of her movies as she has sweetness in her voice.

Adding to it, Vishal Dadlani will be seen sharing that the song she sang is from ‘1942: A Love Story’. He also said: “We are proud to select you as a contestant of this season.”

Deboshmita questioned Farah if she is in touch with her old friends as she is now a big star. Farah replied: “Friends are those who stay in your hard times, I had two friends of mine when I was nothing, and they are friends still.”

Luv Ranjan promises to end ‘drought of fun love stories’ with Ranbir-Shraddha film

Mumbai– Year 2022 has seen several hard-hitting stories and their mixed success, but audiences are yet to encounter a romance where quirk and sass fall in love with each other.

Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is set to end Bollywood’s long drought of fun love stories. The maker of ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ is gearing up for the release of the Ranbir-Shraddha- starrer in the first quarter of 2023.

The film marks many firsts. Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan are working together for the first time. Added to this, the fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha is another big attraction. Coupled with the whacky title, these elements come together to make ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ the most promising love story of 2023.

Presented by T-Series, the film is set for a Holi release in cinemas on March 8, 2023.

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina to have a working New Year’s eve

New Delhi– Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary spoke about his New Year plans, resolutions, and his upcoming live performance with his wife and actress Debina Bonnerjee after two years of the pandemic.

He told IANS: “Debina and I both are very excited to perform on this New Year’s Eve after two years of the pandemic. It’s going to be very exhilarating to perform in front of a massive audience and I cannot wait to feel the positive energy of the crowd once again.” The two are going to perform at the Country Club on the eve of December 31.

While talking about his travel plans, he said: “So far I haven’t thought much avout my travel plans but there are some places on my wish list. If things work I would surely want to visit Switzerland, London, and Paris in 2023.”

Gurmeet, who made his Bollywood debut with the psychological and horror thriller ‘Khamoshiyan’, has also worked in several TV shows. He is known for his portrayal of Rama in ‘Ramayana’, and also acted in ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’, ‘Punar Vivaah – Zindagi Milegi Dobara’, and also emerged as the winner of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5’. The actor has always talked about his interest in Bollywood.

On getting candid about his resolution for the coming year, he added: “I am starting the year working and my resolution is to continue doing the same. 2022 has been a fruitful year for me personally and professionally and would want to now just work harder and spend lots of time with my lovely family. My resolution is to keep focusing on the good and entertain my fans to the fullest.”

“I have a couple of interesting projects coming up which are really exciting and I am looking forward to the official announcement soon,” he concluded.(IANS)