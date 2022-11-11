Bollywood Roundup: Shruti Haasan, Preity Zinta, Kriti Sanon, and more…

- Advertisement -

I’m thankful to be able to travel, make art, meet people: Shruti Haasan

Chennai– Actress, singer Shruti Haasan, who is currently in Athens shooting for her international film, ‘The Eye’, said that she is glad that she can travel, make art and meet lovely people.

While shooting overseas for a lengthy schedule does have its perks, there’s also a downside. Missing one’s home and loved ones.

Shruti can surely attest to this. The actress, who is currently away in Greece, recently posted an Instagram story about all things she misses being away from home.

She posted pictures of her partner Santanu Hazarika, his amazing paintings, her cat and her bed to name a few.

While she posted about all the things she misses, Shruti was quick to mention that she is immensely grateful for the life she leads.

“And yet, I’m so thankful to be able to travel, make art, meet lovely people and live a life that’s filled with glitter and love,” she wrote.

Shruti’s international project, ‘The Eye’, is being directed by Daphne Schmon and has been written by Emily Carlton.

The film, backed by Fingerprint Content, is being co-produced by Agronauts productions, Greece’s biggest and most established production house.

‘The Eye’ is a psychological thriller that follows the story of a widow who returns to a greek island to spread her deceased husband’s ashes.

Apart from Shruti, the film boasts of a stellar starcast with names like Mark Rowley(‘The Last Kingdom’, ‘One Day’), Anna Savva (‘True Horror’) and Linda Marlowe (‘The Duchess’) among others.

As Preity Zinta’s twins turn one, she shares a heartfelt note of cascading love

Mumbai– Celebrating the first birthday of her twins Gia and Jai, actress Preity Zinta Goodenough has penned an emotional note saying that of all the roles she has played in her life nothing comes close to that of being their mother.

Preity, who welcomed twins via surrogacy with husband Gene Goodenough last year, took to Instagram where she posted two adorable pictures of her babies.

For her daughter Gia, Preity wrote: “I always knew I wanted you… I prayed for you, I wished for you and now you are here and it’s been a year. My heart is full and I will be forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs and your presence in my life my little Gia. Happy birthday my little doll.”

“You are everything I ever hoped for and more. May your life always be full of love and happiness today and always. I love you to the moon and back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples #Happybirthday #oneyearold.”

For her son Jai, the ‘Veer Zaara’ star penned: “Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I’m sure we have know each other for many lives…. In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other and how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle.”

“I love you more each day. Happy Birthday meri jaan. May your life be filled with loads of happiness today and always. Here’s to many more smiles, cuddles and laughs. Love you to the moon and back. Happy Birthday mera Jai. #1yearold.”

The actress married her American partner Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. She moved to Los Angeles following the marriage and visits India frequently.

Preity was last seen on screen in 2018 in the film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’.

Kriti Sanon used to sing ‘Tu Kitni Achi Hai’ for her mom as a child

Mumbai– ‘Bhediya’ actress Kriti Sanon said that she used to sing ‘Tu Kitni Achi Hai’ for her mother during her childhood days. The ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ actress also called her mother a ‘superwoman’ as she always stood by her and motivated her to grow in life.

After witnessing the performance of Debosmita Roy on the iconic song ‘Tu Kitni Achi Hai’ from the 1968 film ‘Raja Aur Runk’, the 32-year-old actress got emotional and talked about the importance of her mom Geeta Sanon and her words always inspires her.

Kriti said: “Your voice is so beautiful Debo, it has a purity. I was just looking at your mom and she is quite emotional. What I feel is internally she is very much strong and I think every mother is a strong lady which we never notice. During my childhood days, I used to call my mother a ‘Superwoman’.”

Kriti is coming along with her ‘Bhediya’ co-star Varun Dhawan to promote her film which is a comedy horror film. The story revolves around Bhaskar, played by Varun, who turns into a wolf on full moon nights. While the star cast enjoyed performances by the contestants on ‘Thank You Maa’ special episode, Kriti Sanon also shared memories associated with her mother and how she used to sing the same song for her mother.

She added: Wherever I go, whether it was my school exams, she used to make sure I am reaching school on time, she took me to dance classes, and she could do anything and everything for me and I used to always think of where she gets so much energy. The way you sang took me back to my childhood. When I was a child, my sister and I used to sing this song for our mother.”

Radhika says she was ‘quite nervous’ about doing comedy in ‘Monica O My Darling’