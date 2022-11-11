Bollywood Roundup: Shruti Haasan, Preity Zinta, Kriti Sanon, and more…

I’m thankful to be able to travel, make art, meet people: Shruti Haasan
Chennai– Actress, singer Shruti Haasan, who is currently in Athens shooting for her international film, ‘The Eye’, said that she is glad that she can travel, make art and meet lovely people.
While shooting overseas for a lengthy schedule does have its perks, there’s also a downside. Missing one’s home and loved ones.
Shruti can surely attest to this. The actress, who is currently away in Greece, recently posted an Instagram story about all things she misses being away from home.
She posted pictures of her partner Santanu Hazarika, his amazing paintings, her cat and her bed to name a few.
While she posted about all the things she misses, Shruti was quick to mention that she is immensely grateful for the life she leads.
“And yet, I’m so thankful to be able to travel, make art, meet lovely people and live a life that’s filled with glitter and love,” she wrote.
Shruti’s international project, ‘The Eye’, is being directed by Daphne Schmon and has been written by Emily Carlton.
The film, backed by Fingerprint Content, is being co-produced by Agronauts productions, Greece’s biggest and most established production house.
‘The Eye’ is a psychological thriller that follows the story of a widow who returns to a greek island to spread her deceased husband’s ashes.
Apart from Shruti, the film boasts of a stellar starcast with names like Mark Rowley(‘The Last Kingdom’, ‘One Day’), Anna Savva (‘True Horror’) and Linda Marlowe (‘The Duchess’) among others.
As Preity Zinta’s twins turn one, she shares a heartfelt note of cascading love
Mumbai– Celebrating the first birthday of her twins Gia and Jai, actress Preity Zinta Goodenough has penned an emotional note saying that of all the roles she has played in her life nothing comes close to that of being their mother.
Preity, who welcomed twins via surrogacy with husband Gene Goodenough last year, took to Instagram where she posted two adorable pictures of her babies.
For her daughter Gia, Preity wrote: “I always knew I wanted you… I prayed for you, I wished for you and now you are here and it’s been a year. My heart is full and I will be forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs and your presence in my life my little Gia. Happy birthday my little doll.”
“You are everything I ever hoped for and more. May your life always be full of love and happiness today and always. I love you to the moon and back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples #Happybirthday #oneyearold.”
For her son Jai, the ‘Veer Zaara’ star penned: “Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I’m sure we have know each other for many lives…. In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other and how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle.”
“I love you more each day. Happy Birthday meri jaan. May your life be filled with loads of happiness today and always. Here’s to many more smiles, cuddles and laughs. Love you to the moon and back. Happy Birthday mera Jai. #1yearold.”
The actress married her American partner Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. She moved to Los Angeles following the marriage and visits India frequently.
Preity was last seen on screen in 2018 in the film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’.
Kriti Sanon used to sing ‘Tu Kitni Achi Hai’ for her mom as a child
Mumbai– ‘Bhediya’ actress Kriti Sanon said that she used to sing ‘Tu Kitni Achi Hai’ for her mother during her childhood days. The ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ actress also called her mother a ‘superwoman’ as she always stood by her and motivated her to grow in life.
After witnessing the performance of Debosmita Roy on the iconic song ‘Tu Kitni Achi Hai’ from the 1968 film ‘Raja Aur Runk’, the 32-year-old actress got emotional and talked about the importance of her mom Geeta Sanon and her words always inspires her.
Kriti said: “Your voice is so beautiful Debo, it has a purity. I was just looking at your mom and she is quite emotional. What I feel is internally she is very much strong and I think every mother is a strong lady which we never notice. During my childhood days, I used to call my mother a ‘Superwoman’.”
Kriti is coming along with her ‘Bhediya’ co-star Varun Dhawan to promote her film which is a comedy horror film. The story revolves around Bhaskar, played by Varun, who turns into a wolf on full moon nights. While the star cast enjoyed performances by the contestants on ‘Thank You Maa’ special episode, Kriti Sanon also shared memories associated with her mother and how she used to sing the same song for her mother.
She added: Wherever I go, whether it was my school exams, she used to make sure I am reaching school on time, she took me to dance classes, and she could do anything and everything for me and I used to always think of where she gets so much energy. The way you sang took me back to my childhood. When I was a child, my sister and I used to sing this song for our mother.”
Radhika says she was ‘quite nervous’ about doing comedy in ‘Monica O My Darling’
Talking about crisp comedy coming naturally to her, Radhika in a conversation with IANS said: “This is the first time I have done something like this. I was quite nervous about it but. Vasan had confidence.”
The actress has several exchanged with actor Rajkummar Rao, with whom she says was “excited” to work with.
“I was very excited to work with Rajkummar and whatever we did was a product that I really enjoyed it. I love watching comedies. Hope I get to do more now.”
Funnily, Radhika has even mouthed a funny viral meme “Kya karun main itni sundar hun” in the film during a dialogue exchange with Rajkummar.
How does she see the active exchange between films and memes?
Radhika said that she wasn’t aware of the meme.
“I wasn’t aware of it actually but I did it. I saw that TikTok video much later. I didn’t know about it. ”
‘Monica O My Darling’, which promises to be a tasteful neo-noir crime comedy thriller, is set to debut on Netflix on November 11.
Kartik Aaryan to star in ‘Hera Pheri 3’, confirms Paresh Rawal
Mumbai– After the news of Akshay Kumar stepping away from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ made rounds, actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be starring in the comedy film.
Paresh confirmed the news on Twitter after a social media user asked the veteran actor if Kartik will be a part of the third installment.
The user asked on Twitter: “@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??”
“Yes it is true,” Paresh replied.
‘Hera Pheri’, which released in 2000, is a comedy film. It was directed by Priyadarshan. It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The movie is a remake of 1989 Malayalam film ‘Ramji Rao’, which itself was inspired by the 1971 TV movie ‘See The Man Run’. Over the years, the film has attained a cult status.
The first instalment of Hera Pheri revolves around two tenants, Raju and Shyam and a landlord Baburao, who in desperate need of money, chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection.
The second installment ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ released in 2006. It stars Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. The central plot draws inspiration from the 1998 film ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’.
Niti Taylor: As a kid, I had a hole in my heart, wasn’t allowed to dance
Mumbai– ‘Ishqbaaz’ actress Niti Taylor revealed that as a kid, she had a hole in her heart and she was not allowed to do many things including dance as it could have adverse effects on her health.
She said: “As a kid, I had a hole in my heart and there are many things that I was not allowed to do including dance because it could jeopardise my health. I couldn’t go to amusement parks or take flights or do anything remotely adventurous.”
The 27-year-old actress, who is currently seen on the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ slipped and fell down while performing on the song ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ from late actress Divya Bharti-starrer 1992 film ‘Vishwatma’. This was her debut film and the song was also picturised on her.
During the 90s special episode of the show, the actress performed on the track along with her choreographer partner Akash Thapa. Though she slipped and fell down, her performance was appreciated by the judges Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.
Later, she told the judges about her past and how she suffered a serious illness but she never gave up and post her recovery she started dancing.
“When I recovered, I danced with joy and I’ve been dancing since then. I’m so happy that I’m getting to live my adventure on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. I’m super grateful,” added the ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan’ actress.
The contestants on the show includes Faisal Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Sriti Jha, Gunjan Sinha, Nishant Bhat and Niti Taylor. (IANS)