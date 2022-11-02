Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Mouni Roy, and more…

Actresswho is currently awaiting digital premiere of her mythological adventure movie, ‘Brahmastra’, has shared that the film is very special to her for many reasons.

Most importantly, it gave her the chance to collaborate and work with the frontrunners of Hindi cinema.

Elaborating on the same, she said: “Brahmastra will always be very special. Because of its ambition and then of course, because it gave me the opportunity to work with such an incredible cast and these legends – which has made it an experience I will treasure for a lifetime.”

She further mentioned that the film proved to be a learning curve for her: “It was a privilege to share that screen time with them – and apart from the discipline and passion that they still work with everyday, I learnt many things from each of them.”

The Indian spectacle is headlined by actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Telugu megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni

The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is dropping on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 4.

SRK made Kriti Sanon believe in love

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who has worked with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Dilwale’, wished the actor on his 57th birthday.

The actress, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming comedy-horror movie’ Bhediya’, took to the stories section of her Instagram and shared a set of two pictures which show her in the company of SRK.

Wishing her co-star from ‘Dilwale’ on his birthday, Kriti wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday to the man who made me believe in love @iamsrk”.

Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Hindi cinema debut with ‘Deewana’ after working in the then nascent medium and state controlled medium of television – Doordarshan.

He did a few serials like ‘Fauji’, ‘Circus’ and ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ before he stepped into the world of films. Over the years, SRK has become a megastar in the Indian entertainment industry and a global icon with an illustrious business portfolio as well.

Amala Paul will make special appearance in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’

Chennai–The makers of Ajay Devgn‘s fourth directorial ‘Bholaa’ have announced that well-known southern actress Amala Paul will be making a special appearance in the film.

Amala Paul, who is best known for her performance in ‘Myna’, is to make a special appearance in the action extravaganza, playing a key role opposite Ajay Devgn.

Sources close to the actress said that she will be joining the team in the next schedule which is being planned for December this year.

The film has an eclectic starcast with powerhouse actors like Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Directed by Dharmendra Sharma, ‘Bholaa’ is believed to be a remake of the Tamil superhit, ‘Kaithi’, featuring Karthi in the lead.

Vicky Kaushal to birthday boy SRK: There’s no one like you

Mumbai– Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is receiving a lot of love from across the world and the Hindi film fraternity on his 57th birthday. In the long list of actors and film personalities wishing the actor on social media, Vicky Kaushal too made an appearance as he wished the ‘Chak De! India’ star on his Instagram.

Taking to the story section of his Instagram, Vicky shared an image of the megastar greeting his fans with an angelic yellow light behind him almost giving an appearance of a God with a halo behind him.

Vicky wrote on the picture, Happy birthday to you sir. There’s no one like you @iamsrk”.

A few days ago, Vicky’s father, renowned action choreographer Sham Kaushal, had shared a throwback picture of Vicky and his brother, Sunny, posing with SRK. The picture is from the sets of the 2001 movie ‘Asoka’. Sham Kaushal also wrote a long note about how “nobody ever imagined” that one day Vicky would join Bollywood.

‘Shershah’ director Vishnuvardhan, and Vicky’s actor-brother Sunny Kaushal, were also a part of the picture Sham posted on Instagram. (IANS)