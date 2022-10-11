Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Akshay Kumar, and more…

- Advertisement -

King Khan wishes the ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood on 80th birthday

Mumbai– Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan wished screen legend Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

The ‘Pathaan’ actor took to his Instagram to share a small clip where he can be seen in the company of Big B. In the video the two can be seen singing the eponymous line from the song’ Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum’ from Amitabh’s 1991 film ‘Hum’.

SRK captioned the video as, “One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away. instead learn. level up and launch again and again. forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grandchildren also. Love you sir @amitabhbachchan.”

SRK and Big B are unarguably two of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema and have worked together in films like ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘Paheli’, ‘Bhoothnath’ and more recently ‘Brahmastra’ in which SRK had a cameo.

Nimrat pens heart-warming note for Big B, awaits working with him

Mumbai– Actress Nimrat Kaur, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan’s son, Abhishek Bachchan in the streaming movie ‘Dasvi’, took to her social media to pen down a heartwarming note for Big B on his birthday on Tuesday.

She shared a picture of the legendary actor on her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Celebrating Mr Amitabh Bachchan’s eight awe-inspiring decades today. Marvelling at the evergreen nature of an entire ecosystem he represents, akin to the mythical wish-fulfilling tree, Kalpavriksh.”

She further mentioned in the caption: “So grateful to witness and be working in the era that’s bookmarked by his life story. Thank you for being who you are Sir. And thank you for being relentlessly extraordinary. Happy Birthday, @amitabhbachchan Sir. #GOAT #HappyBirthdayAmitabh Bachchan #AB80.”

Earlier this year, Big B sent her a note and a bouquet of flowers as a token of his deep admiration for her performance in ‘Dasvi’.

On recalling that special moment on Big B’s birthday, Nimrat expressed – “What a badge of honour it felt like to have received that generous and kind acknowledgement from someone of his stature and virtues. It means a lot to me and I am forever grateful for his blessings.”

She added: “I await sharing screen space with him one day. He really does represent the mythical wish-fulfilling tree that has given us everything. I wish him the greatest health, abundance and happiness on his most special day.”

Akshay Kumar goes on epic adventure, walks on water in ‘Ram Setu’ trailer

Mumbai– “Duniya main Shri Ram ke lakhon mandir hai par Setu sirf ek” — is a line that actor Akshay Kumar is heard saying while he’s seen walking on water in the trailer of the upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’.

The makers unveiled the over two-minute long trailer, where Akshay seems to be saving what his character claims to be an ancient treasure – a bridge built by Lord Ram in the Ramayana. It starts with an explanation of the story where the antagonist wants to destroy ‘Ram Setu’.

As Akshay and his team set out to prove the existence of the structure, they get embroiled in a big scheme where they are the targets. The action-adventure filled video also shows Akshay walking on water at the end of the trailer.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha have a blink-and-miss appearance.

According to the description on YouTube, the film is about an atheist archaeologist turned believer, who must race against time to prove the existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage.

An action adventure with a strong serving of twists and turns, Ram Setu promises to keep the viewer engaged and entertained, making it the perfect festive film to be enjoyed with the entire family in cinemas.

‘Ram Setu’ has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by Cape of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. The film also stars Satya Dev, Nasser, Pravesh Rana, Jennifer Piccinato.

KJo calls Amitabh Bachchan an institution, a ‘feeling’

Mumbai– Filmmaker-producer-entrepreneur Karan Johar wished veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday, on Tuesday.

KJo, who has worked with the legendary actor in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, took to his Instagram and shared an array of pictures, some of them also feature the Dharma Productions head-honcho in the frame along with the senior actor.

KJo also penned a long note in his caption wishing the actor. He started off his note by calling Big B, an institution: “AMITABH BACHCHAN is not just an institution, a Legend , a Masterclass in acting… he is a feeling! A feeling that takes us back to the first time we whistled and clapped on a superstar entry, applauded a punchline, danced in the isles of a cinema (sic).”

Adding further, he noted that the megastar’s appearance on screen has defined what a hero actually is: “A feeling that trained our minds to what a HERO in cinema is and must always be … A feeling that defines cinema memories etched in our minds forever.”

He also shared that he feels proud to have worked with him. “I feel blessed to have my name as director in his voluminous and stunning filmography… blessed to have grown up in front of him and even at age 5 have felt the thump of his stardom when he walked into a room…”

“There will be artists and megastars and celluloid masters in Indian Cinema but there will never be another AMITABH BACHCHAN (sic).”

Anupam Kher wishes ‘inspiration’ Amitabh Bachchan a long and healthy life

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film ‘Uunchaai’, wished the thespian a long life and called him an inspiration on his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Anupam took to Instagram and shared a string of photographs. The two actors have previously worked together in films like ‘Akhree Rasta’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Paheli’, and ‘Mohabaatein’ to name a few. The two are reuniting after many years for Sooraj Barjatya’s film ‘Uunchai’.

Alongside the images, Anupam wrote in Hindi: “Adarniya Amit ji. Janamdin ki dher sari shubhkamnaye. Prabhu apko lambi aur swasth ayu pradan kare. Aap mere lie na keval abhineta ke roop me prernatamak hai balki akhri rasta se uunchai tak aapke sath kaam krke jeevan ke alag alag pehlu ke bare me seekhne ko bhaut kuch mila.

(Respected Amit ji! Wishing you a very happy birthday. May God bless you with a long and healthy life. You are an inspiration to me. I have learnt a lot from you from ‘Aakhri Raasta’ to ‘Uunchaai’) @amitabhbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #Legend #Inspiration #Greatest #Actor,” he wrote.

Amitabh’s latest release is ‘Goodbye’ starring Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in ‘Uunchai’, slated to be released on November 11 this year.

The film tells the story of the friendship between Boman Irani, Amitabh and Anupam Kher’s characters. It also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra. (IANS)