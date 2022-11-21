Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Neeraj Pandey, Kamna Pathak, and more…

SRK’s Mumbai bungalow Mannat gets a diamond-studded nameplate

Mumbai– Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known as the king of Bollywood, has added more jewels to his crown – quite literally. His bungalow, Mannat is one of the iconic places in Mumbai, and now he has cranked it up a notch by getting a diamond studded nameplate for his residence.

Several fan clubs of the ‘Chak De! India’ star recently shared the pictures of the nameplate on their social media as they swarmed to the King’s castle to take a glimpse of the shimmery nameplate, which surfaced roughly two months after the previous nameplate.

In the pictures, two diamond nameplates could be seen with Mannat written on the left side and Landsend written on the right. Previously, it was a blackboard with Mannat Landsend embossed on it.

Landsend because the sea-facing bungalow is situated in the land’s end part of Bandstand in Bandra.

SRK often greets his fans from his balcony as he did recently on his birthday on November 2. Fans now have all the more reason to put the camera shutter sound in action with the installation of the new nameplate.

On the work front, SRK has three big-ticket releases in the pipeline first of which is ‘Pathaan’ from the YRF spy universe. The film will mark SRK’s return to the silver screen after a hiatus of 4 years. Additionally, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee’s ‘Jawan’.

Neeraj Pandey: Good shows don’t work by picking up elements from here and there

New Delhi– Film director, producer, and screenwriter Neeraj Pandey opens up about his upcoming series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ and why he opted for the particular story from Bihar which revolves around the 2004 clash between IPS officer Amit Lodha and a local mafia, Chandan.

He said: “When I met Amit for the first time, I found it incredible that there was an IITian who wanted to appear for the UPSC, cracked it, and then chose IPS. He was originally from Rajasthan but was given Bihar cadre. He landed in Patna and was a fish out of water. His entire journey, which started in Patna, and his face-off with this criminal is the core of the story.”

“This is a story that is very odd because this is a guy who is an outsider but has to fight against something which is very local and strong. When we got involved with the writing of the show, we understood that the tone of the show needed to be very interesting and must have had a lot of wit and humour. There are a lot of relief moments in this gritty cop drama. It’s not bland. There’s a lot of peeping into the world of Bihar. You get glimpses of what happens in trains, police stations, and a village. The show probably takes you to the heartland and you get to meet the people of that world,” said Neeraj.

Neeraj made his directorial debut with ‘A Wednesday’, and later also received a lot of positive responses for ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and he also directed the web series ‘Special Ops’.

Created by Neeraj, and directed by Bhav Dhulia, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ is based on Amit Lodha’s book ‘Bihar Diaries’.

It is seen whenever we speak about Bihar and UP, the ‘Bahubali’ comes to mind. When asked, do they have a connection with the people and do they have an extreme influence in these areas and that is why they get prominence in web series, TV shows or films, Neeraj replies that his perception behind making the series was not exactly the same.

“We did not have this approach at all. The book is the primary source in this case. So, we were very clear that elements from the book were going to be in the show and, elements that Amit couldn’t put in the book but had confided in us were going to form the core of the show. We don’t believe that customisation of this nature helps. Good shows don’t work by picking up elements from here and there. We have to stay true to the story, characters, and place of the story.”

The series features Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Ravi Kishan, Abhimanyu Singh, Anup Soni, Aishwarya Sushmita, Shraddha Das, and Vinay Pathak.

Neeraj further shared with IANS how the casting happened and said: “The script got locked. Generally, the process is that the casting director goes ahead and makes a PPT of who he thinks would be the right choice. So, Bhav (Dhulia) sat on this and gave his input. The best thing was that we got our first preferences in the ensemble. It’s a very exciting ensemble from two points of view. The first thing is that people from that part of the world are in the show. That takes care of a lot of issues as to the integrity of the show.”

Anurag Thakur says film industry is a ‘creative economy’ at IFFI ’75 Creative Minds’ event

Panaji– Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said that the film industry is not only a creative minds’ industry, but it is also a “creative economy”.

Thakur was speaking while opening 53-Hour Challenge namely ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ in the International Film Festival of India, here.

“Here you will get opportunities for networking (to get associated with filmmakers) and achieve your goal in the area. This competition will add ‘creative minds’ in the industry,” he said.

“You will achieve good heights. In master classes you will get to learn from experts from this industry. When we say film industry as another creative minds industry, it is also a creative economy for any country, which is also known as soft power,” Thakur said.

He said that experts from the film industry will not only teach participants, but they will also get a plank. “You will get an opportunity for your work, your network is your networth. IFFI platform has been an attraction for the globe,” he said addressing participants.

Thakur said that some of the participants of last competitions have carved their niche in the area and are successfully working in films.

He said that India is doing well in startups. “In last eight years, youths have proved themselves. This means if our youths decide to achieve goals then they get success in it,” he said.

He urged the 75 young talents to explore, experience and engage with the brightest minds in the industry.

The 75 youngsters, all in the age group 18 – 35, who have made it to the list of ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ contest, are divided into groups of 15 to compete in a “53-Hour Challenge”.

The competition will challenge them to produce a short film on their idea of India@100, all in 53 hours. This segment of IFFI 53 is powered by National Film Development Corporation in collaboration with Shorts TV.

He informed, nearly 1000 entries in 10 categories were received, which were screened and 75 were chosen for competition.

Kamna Pathak’s sari collection inspired by Rekha, Vidya Balan

Mumbai– TV actress Kamna Pathak has opened up about her love for saris and how she takes inspiration from actors Rekha and Vidya Balan when it comes to her sari collection as both have distinct choices.

She says: “Rekha Ji is hands-down India’s style icon for saris. Her sheer individualism and elegance in her style statement always attract attention whenever she makes an appearance. She has an impeccable sense of style that continues to inspire generation after generation. Interestingly, I recently picked up one red sari inspired by Rekha Ji’s Kanjeevaram in Varanasi. The shopkeeper told me that many shoppers came asking for Rekha Ji’s various sari looks and many women eyed the red one I bought, but I was destined to buy it.”

“My other favourite sari style icon is Vidya Balan, who has a distinct fashion sense, both conventional and off-beat,” she adds.

Kamna also opens up about the importance of this traditional attire, saying: “It is rightly said that a sari can never go out of fashion and is a must-have clothing in one’s wardrobe. It is one attire that makes every woman look elegant and attractive, regardless of size or shape. Be it a get-together, party, formal event or traditional ceremony, a saree can be the best choice to make a style statement.”

The actress, who is currently seen as Rajesh in the comedy show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, adds that she started liking saris at a very young age and used to try them from her mom’s collection.

She says: “I fell in love with them at a very young age. My mom used to drape a dupatta around me as a saree, and I would keep admiring myself in the mirror all day long. My family made good fun of me back then. My love for the nine yards grew as I grew up, and started wearing saris more often. And when I started earning, I started collecting saris.”

Talking about her collection, she shares: “As I began travelling, I started collecting authentic traditional drapes popular in the cities I was visiting. Over time, I have collected different types of saris and created a separate space to store them.”

Preity Zinta left ‘Soldier’ climax shoot midway to take her Psychology exams

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta penned a heartfelt note for the makers of her film ‘Soldier’, which released in 1998, and shared anecdotes from the shoot of the film.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a clip of the title track of ‘Soldier’, picturised on herself and Bobby Deol.

She wrote: “Soldier was my second release but the first film I signed. I was so confused that I would be working with two directors with one name. Thank you Abbas Bhai & Mustan Bhai for never letting me falter.”

“Thank you Rameshji for this opportunity & for not getting upset with me for leaving set for more than a week to take my psychology exams during the climax shoot in Rajasthan.”

She then thanked Bobby for bringing her into the movies.

“Thank you Bobby for being you & for bringing me into the movies & thank you to the entire cast n crew for so much fun during the Australia, New Zealand & Rajasthan schedules. I will always miss you Saroj ji You taught me how to be a Heroine #soldier #soldieranniversary #memories #ting,” she concluded.

‘Soldier’ is an action thriller film directed by Abbas-Mustan starring Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta and Raakhee Gulzar.

According to the film’s writer Shyam Goel, it was inspired by a real incident that happened in Punjab where a woman’s forehead was etched with the message that her husband was a traitor.

Her husband, a soldier, was accused of treachery, and she was thrown out of her village. The story was already made as a Tamil movie in 1989 titled Thaai Naadu, starring Sathyaraj in dual roles.

Abhishek Bajaj opens up about his upcoming music video ‘Dooriyan’

Mumbai– ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actor Abhishek Bajaj, who was last seen in the movie ‘Babli Bouncer’ starring Tamannaah Bhatia is all set for his next romantic music video ‘Dooriyan’ opposite Zaara Yesmin.

The song is a reflection of the longingness and pain of two lovers who cannot unite because of the circumstances.

“This video is about the unsaid love between two people who like each other but are unsure about the other one and are unable to convey their feelings. They really want to be with each other but have a distance between them that they are unable to cross,” Abhishek shared.

The 30-year-old actor was also seen in the 2019 film ‘Student Of The Year 2’. He further shared about his shooting experience for the music video in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

He said: “It is one of the most scenic places that I have ever seen but it was extremely cold and we had to shoot the video in the rain. The whole video was shot during the night around 4-5 a.m. in 2-3 degree centigrade temperatures and I was in blankets as it was too cold.”

He went on to reveal: “Picturisation of the video is quite different and has a kind of Korean vibe.” (IANS)