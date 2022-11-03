Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vicky Kaushal, and more…

- Advertisement -

Netizens troll ‘Pathaan’ teaser, say each scene copied from ‘Saaho’, ‘War’, ‘Captain America’

Mumbai– As superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ on his 57th birthday, a certain section of social media seemed unimpressed.

‘Pathaan’ presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

The film is the first of SRK’s three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie ‘Zero’ which tanked badly at the box-office.

Several users took to social media to talk about the teaser. A netizen compared a scene from ‘Pathaan’ to Prabhas’s 2018 film ‘Saaho’. In the scene, SRK is seen flying using a jetpack.

A social media user pointed out a scene from the 2005 film ‘Dus’, where Zayed Khan used a grenade to blow up a tank while riding a bike. One even noticed and shared photographs to compare sequences from ‘War’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

One commented about the VFX used in ‘Pathaan’ and called it “embarrassing”, while another said it was a “crowd-funded B grade Action movie from Hollywood”.

A shocked user said that the teaser felt like watching “Captain America”, ‘Die Another Day’ and ‘Beast & Vivegam’.

‘Pathaan’, produced by India’s premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Fatima Sana Shaikh raises awareness about epilepsy on social media

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who be soon seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the upcoming biopic, ‘Sam Bahadur’, did her bit to spread awareness about Epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a mirror selfie wearing a fuzzy trench coat. She penned an informative caption about Epilepsy to raise awareness around the health condition.

She wrote in the caption: “Just wanted to post a photo to talk about epilepsy. Koi relevance nahi hai photo aur topic ka.”

Vicky wishes mom: ‘Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has shared a sweet birthday wish for his mother Veena Kaushal along with a video on social media.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a video of his mother giving him an oil head massage. Alongside the clip, he wrote: ” Happy birthday maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono main sukoon hai love you.”

Vicky’s wife and actress Katrina Kaif dropped a red heart emoji.

His actor brother Sunny Kaushal too penned a note for his mother: “Ghar se bahar nikla toh jaana, jhanjhat bhi ek cheez hai… Maa ne diya sab, kya kaha? Mannat bhi ek cheez hai? Maa ki chaaon mein guzari hain kai dopehrein meri,Yeh karte hain gumaan, jannat bhi ek cheez hai.. -GD47 Happy birthday Maa.”

Vicky and Sunny’s mother Veena is married to action director Shyam Kaushal.

On the work front, Sunny is gearing up for the ‘Mili’ starring Janhvi Kapoor. Vicky will be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and ‘The Great Indian Family’ among many others.

Boney Kapoor: I scolded Janhvi for ordering grilled fish with no butter

Mumbai– Film producer Boney Kapoor revealed an incident when he scolded his daughter Janhvi Kapoor for ordering grilled fish without butter while he was holidaying with his wife late Bollywood star Sridevi and Janhavi in New York.

He shared: “I scolded Janhvi only once when we were in New York for a holiday. And, over there at a restaurant Janhvi ordered a grilled fish with no butter and I was like, ‘What’s the fun of having fish without butter?'”

He is coming along with Janhvi to promote the movie ‘Mili’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and they shared several interesting anecdotes from their lives.

Janhvi is quite diet conscious like her mom and she started dieting at a very early age. Boney shared: “She started dieting at the age of 13 as sometimes people used to pull her leg and she was never fat she was just healthy. Because of that, she started dieting and all. I used to be stressed while going out with Janhvi as she used to select a restaurant where she will get her diet food and Sridevi did the same.”

He recalled asking his chef to travel with them so that he can prepare a proper Indian meal at home for him. “They both used to team up and select a place where they would get their type of food. Quite a few times we used to have our chef travelling with us so I had to call him and tell him to keep some Indian food ready as I’ll come home and have it because at the restaurant, he is only going to taste the food.” (IANS)