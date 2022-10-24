Bollywood Roundup: Sayani Gupta, Hema Sharma, Aishwarya Sharma, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sayani Gupta: Being vocal about your feelings can sometimes backfire

New Delhi– Just like her character Damini Roy from ‘Four More Shots Please!’, actress Sayani Gupta always speaks her mind. She agrees, though, that it can backfire sometimes.

Sayani in a conversation with IANS said: “It always backfires but that’s not the point. You say something because it bothers you and you feel like you need to lend your voice to it.”

“You pick and choose your battles but you don’t shy away from speaking your mind for injustice so that is something I have lived by all my life,” she added.

Sayani agrees that she is under more scrutiny as she is an actor.

“The fact that I am an actor makes want to get better but it doesn’t stop me from saying what I believe in. But having said that, we are getting older… figuring lesser battles to fight because you feel sometimes what is the point.”

Season 3 will also see Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J., Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, and Samir Kochhar reprising their respective roles. Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla and Rohan Mehra are the new faces this season.

‘Four More Shots Please!’ Season 3 is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2022.

Hema Sharma talks about being a part of ‘Inspector Avinash’

Mumbai– Actress Hema Sharma, who is part of the crime thriller web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ headlined by Randeep Hooda, says that being part of the project has been amazing.

“I’m playing the role of a politician’s wife called Kaushalya. This is my debut series and I am working with Randeep Hooda. It is so wonderful to work with him,” she said.

Hema talks about her journey so far: “I made my debut through an album named ‘Aaja Chhat Pe’. It was a Marwadi song that had immense popularity in Rajasthan. After that, I made my debut in the film industry with the film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’, which was directed by Navaniat Singh. I played the role of Dr Subhi in the film.”

“I have worked with Dharmendra in this film. The second film I worked in was with Anupam Kher, called ‘One Day: Justice Delivered’, directed by Ashok K. Nanda, in which I made a special appearance in a song. The third film was quite famous, which was directed by Prabhu Deva, ‘Dabangg 3’, in which I played a reporter. I have also been part of many TV shows.”

Being part of TV, film and now OTT, Hema said that all mediums have their own pluses. “I guess for an actor there are strengths and weaknesses and pros and cons for both film and television. In television, you get to stick with the character for a very long time and you get to watch as this character progresses and grows and experiences this very long journey. You start at point A and go all the way to Z, and it becomes an adventure along the way where you are constantly embellishing and adding and creating,” she said.

She added: “With film, what makes it so amazing as an actor is that you are able to see the arc and progression of your character from the very beginning. You are able to plan and craft so that where your start, in the beginning, is reflective and in some way echoes where you end. As an actor, you are able to experience the character for a long time on television, while you experience a shorter transition with film.”

OTT has been evolving at a great speed, said the actress: “OTT has acquired massive fame as of late. Particularly in the lockdown time frame when theatres were shut, OTT applications gave us theater-like film insights inside the solace of our homes. Numerous well-known commercial pictures and web series were delivered on various OTT stages.”

Meanwhile, dancing is also something that interests her. “If I was not an actor, I would have definitely become a choreographer because I am passionate about dance. I learned Bharatnatyam and Kathak and then came to Mumbai to become a choreographer. But destiny had something else for me,” she said.

Aishwarya Sharma all set for her first Diwali with husband Neil Bhatt

New Delhi– ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actress Aishwarya Sharma is quite excited about her first Diwali post-marriage with her co-star Neil Bhatt. She talks about her Diwali plans and the rituals she will be following during the festival.

Neil and Aishwarya tied the knot on November 30, 2021, in an intimate ceremony that was attended by their friends and family.

Aishwarya said: “I’ll be here in Mumbai and it will be my first Diwali after marriage so I’m very excited. I really hope we get a day off that day because we’re shooting regularly. I want to do everything which I used to do in my home town. I really miss those days. We do Lakshmi puja over there. It’s a five-day celebration, starting from Dhanteras till Bhai Dooj.”

She added: “I personally love making rangoli and will definitely be making one at our place this year too.”

Aishwarya is fond of sweets and said that it is difficult for her to decide which one she likes. She added that she is fond of sweets prepared by her mother at home.

She went on: “I have a sweet tooth and I like all kinds of sweets, especially the ones that my mother makes at home like shakarpara, gulab jamun and ghevar. If I chose one favourite sweet dish, it would be unfair to the other sweets I mentioned. I love them all equally. I can’t do partiality!”

About what she is going to miss this year, she said: “This time I’ll be missing home a lot as this will be my first Diwali without them. At the same time, I am really happy too as this is my first Diwali with my husband.”

“I really wish we get time to shop this year but honestly, I don’t have any so I’m not shopping especially for Diwali. I just want to wish all my fans a happy Diwali and please have a safe Diwali.”

Inspired by ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’, Katrina is open to doing southern films

Mumbai– Katrina Kaif, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming horror-comedy movie ‘Phone Bhoot’, has shared that she would like to do movies from South India.

The actress has done some films down south like the 2004 Telugu release ‘Malliswari’ and ‘Allari Pidugu’, which came out in 2005, and the Malayalam film ‘Balram vs. Tharadas’.

Elaborating on the southward shift of her future plans, Katrina told IANS: “If ever there’s a script which is compelling enough and has a strong character, language won’t be a barrier for me. We have some phenomenal directors working in south India.”

She went on to lavish praise on Mani Ratnam and his recent release, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’. “The best and the most recent example is Mani Ratnam sir’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’. Such an amazing film, na? Such grandeur, beautiful frames and music. To make a film on such a big scale at this stage in his life, that proves the mettle of an iconic director.”

‘Phone Bhoot’, which is Katrina’s first film after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, is set to arrive in cinemas on November 4, 2022.

No respite from work for Elnaaz Norouzi this Diwali

Mumbai– Actress Elnaaz Norouzi shared how she will have a working Diwali this time around and will spend most of the festive season travelling in countries such as Thailand, Sri Lanka and Dubai.

“I will be really busy around Diwali this year with events and shoots. I will be travelling around Asia and will spend the days attending events for Diwali in other countries. I’ll probably celebrate it with my friends in Dubai.”

“Diwali is surely a time for love and warmth and I use this time to reconnect with friends and plan meetups.”

Talking about how she feels about the festival of lights, she said: “Lights, decorations, gatherings, and some amazing foods are the few things that come to my mind when I think of Diwali. I love how everyone comes together to celebrate the festival of lights and the feeling of unity and closeness it adds to the environment.”

“For me its the best time of the year to meet all of the friends I never get the time to meet and wear all my favourite sarees and lehengas. I love it!”

On the work front, Elnaaz was last seen on the screen in the Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor-starrer ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. She also has Made In Heaven Season 2 in her kitty.

PC ushers in Diwali applauding NYC move to declare it a public holiday from 2023

New York– Priyanka Chopra welcomed Diwali with a shoutout to Jennifer Rajkumar, the first Indian American woman to be elected Member of the New York State Assembly, who lobbied to get Diwali declared a public school holiday in New York City from 2023. welcomed Diwali with a shoutout to Jennifer Rajkumar, the first Indian American woman to be elected Member of the New York State Assembly, who lobbied to get Diwali declared a public school holiday in New York City from 2023. Rajkumar, whose 2020 Assembly race was endorsed by California Congressman Ro Khanna, represents certain neighbourhoods in the Queens and also chairs the sub-committee on diversity in law. New York City, incidentally, is home to more than 2,00,000 people of Indian origin. Chopra, who’s best-known in the U.S. for her performance in the FBI drama series ‘Quantico’, reposted a video to her Instagram Story where Rajkumar announced the news. Along with the video, Chopra wrote: “After all these years! My teenage self living in Queens is crying tears of joy. #representationmatters.” Last Diwali, Chopra, who’ll be seen soon with Richard Madden in the sci-fi television series ‘The Citadel’, had posted pictures of the celebrations at her home, with her husband, Nick Jonas, attired in Indian clothes. (IANS)