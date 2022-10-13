Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan, and more…

Pooja will also be seen in ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh, ‘SSMB28’ opposite Mahesh Babu and a film with Vijay Devarkonda.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji, who earlier directed the Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. The film also features Daggubati Venkatesh in lead. Produced by Salman Khan Films, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki’ Jaan is slated to release at the end of 2022.

Talking about her working birthday, Pooja said, “I think there wouldn’t be a better way to step into a new year, doing what I love, shooting. Plus on set birthdays have its own fun. The audience will see a different side of me in this film. I can’t wait for its release!”

Actress Pooja Hegde is currently shooting for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan and will be stepping into the new year by ringing in her birthday celebrations on the sets of the film in Mumbai.

Shruti Haasan says she got her broken nose fixed after first film

Mumbai– Actress Shruti Haasan, who is busy with her film ‘Salaar’, recently admitted to having done a nose job. The actress shared that she had a broken nose and getting to fix her nose is her right. She said that after doing her first film with the old nose, she chose to do the surgery.

While talking to ‘Hauterfly’ magazine, the actress said, “I did get my nose fixed and it was very obvious I got my nose fixed. My nose was broken and quite different from before and I did my first film with my old nose.

She also revealed how people taunted her by saying that she was using deviated septum as an excuse to fix her nose.

She further mentioned, “And people are like she’s just using the deviated septum excuse. No, I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it’s my face, why wouldn’t I? It was that simple.”

In addition, she also spoke about getting fillers and said that it is her body and those who want to do something to it or don’t want to do something, it is their choice just like it was hers.

Ayushmann is listening to this Kishore Kumar song to prep for ‘Dream Girl 2’

Mumbai– If you are thinking about the reason for Ayushmann Khurrana’s excellence and successful streak, then hear it straight from the horse’s mouth: he idolises one of the most proficient artistes of Indian cinema – singer-actor-composer Kishore Kumar.

And that’s what reflects in Ayushmann’s work as well be it his acting prowess or the musical talent that he possesses.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann said: “Kishore Kumar was multi-talented and as an artist, I draw inspiration from him at every juncture. He has been my guru and his work inspires me to push boundaries and explore uncharted territories.”

He also revealed that he has been listening to Kishore Da’s most revered track ‘Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe’ from the film ‘Half Ticket’, while shooting for the sequel of his successful movie ‘Dream Girl’.

Kishore Kumar had lent both the male and female voices for this song and it went on to become a massive hit.

Ayushmann noted: “I have been listening to Kishore Da’s wonderful track Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe on loop since I have been shooting for Dream Girl 2. His voice is magical and he has effortlessly rendered both male and female voices for this song. It has helped me with massive inspiration.”

The actor has been listening to the track while driving to the set, in his vanity and in between shots as it helps him prepare better for his character.

Satyajeet Dubey lost 10 kilos in 27 days to play cirrhosis patient in ‘Aye Zindagi’

Mumbai– Actor Satyajeet Dubey, who is known for his work in the streaming series ‘Mumbai Diaries: 26/11’ and ‘Bestseller’, will be soon seen in the upcoming drama movie ‘Aye Zindagi’, in which he will share the screen with Revathi. Satyajeet lost 10 kg within a month’s time to suit his part of a person suffering from liver cirrhosis, in the film.

Commenting on the same, the actor said, “When I signed the movie, I was in good shape but I had to shed kilos in order to look the part.”

In order to shed the pounds, he switched to a liquid diet and only has tomatoes and cucumbers along with running for 10 kilometres a day and he lost 10 kg in 27 days itself, “I just went into a space where I was only on tomatoes and cucumbers and I’d run 10 km a day.”

But, he had his share of good days when he gorged on good food, “During filming, we had portions where I was supposed to look healthy and I had just three days to gain some weight and for the same I gorged on pizzas, colas and salty foods. It was quite an eventful month and something I hadn’t experienced before but I’m glad that the look came out as we envisioned it.

‘Aye Zindagi’ will release on October 14.

Saiyami runs, cycles to and from sets

Mumbai– Actress Saiyami Kher is ensuring to catch up on her workout amid her busy shooting schedule by taking up running and cycling while commuting to shoots.

The actress, who made her debut with the 2016 film ‘Mirzya’, has always been active in sports, and gives utmost importance to discipline.

Elaborating on her fitness method, the actress said that her workout routine not just keeps her physically fit but also mentally sound: “I don’t like to treat my workouts like a difficult task. The moment I do that, I start thinking of excuses. I love working out, not just for my physical health, but also for my mental health.”

However, she also has days when she feels lazy but she has a perfect trick up her sleeve to get back on the path of motivation: “Even though I have days when I am lazy, I remind myself of the sense of achievement when I get over that feeling. Moreover, since school I have been into sports. So having physical activity included in my daily routine is like a lifestyle that I have opted for.”

Interestingly, the actress has played cricket at school level for Maharashtra and made it to the National team selection, but instead, opted for badminton state championships

Saiyami added: “I try to either cycle or run back from location. Not only does it save traffic time but also helps me unwind. I have also bought a really nice treadmill and a cycle trainer in my house so it’s very convenient even if I have strange hours at work I can train at home at any time. I train myself along with some friends who are very involved in fitness.”

On the work front, the actress has started working on Anurag Kashyap’s project opposite Gulshan Devaiah. She is also teaming with Pratik Gandhi for Rahul Dholakia’s ‘Agni’.

Additionally, she will soon be seen in the third season of the streaming show, ‘Breathe Into the Shadow’, and ‘Ghoomer’, both opposite Abhishek Bachchan. (IANS)