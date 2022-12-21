Bollywood Roundup: Rohit Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditya Rawal, and more…

‘Working with Rohit Shetty is on every actor’s wishlist,’ says Jacqueline Fernandez

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently gearing up for the release of her next film ‘Cirkus’, has expressed her delight working with superstar director Rohit Shetty for the first time.

Shetty has helmed film which also stars an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav and Varun Sharma.

Talking about the same, Jacqueline said: “I think all of us who have worked with (Rohit) sir for the first time, it has definitely been a dream in the making. I think it’s on every single actor’s wishlist to work with Rohit Shetty.”

She added: “And it’s true, It’s not just his films that look larger than life, he also shoots larger than life. Everyone becomes a big family and he brings everyone so beautifully together, we had so much fun.”

Jacqueline has kept her fans hooked with her different retro looks from the film. ‘Cirkus’ is all set to release on December 23, 2022.

Jacqueline will also be seen in her recently announced film ‘Crack’ and her Hollywood project ‘Tell it Like A Woman’.

Son Aditya explains how he analyses his work with father Paresh Rawal

Mumbai– Aditya Rawal, son of veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who is set to be seen in the streaming series ‘Aar Ya Paar’, has shared that whenever his father watches his work they both sit together and analyse it bit by bit.

Aditya had earlier co-written the 2019 movie ‘Panipat’ and played the lead in the romantic action film ‘Bamfaad’. He is essaying the role of tribesman in the streaming series.

Talking about his bond with his father, Aditya said: “I often seek his advice on both acting and how to be an actor, which are two different things. I am incredibly lucky to have access to someone with his knowledge and experience. The one thing I admire about him is his humility, and the fact that he is not driven by fame or power.”

He further mentioned: “He has, after all, been around for 40 years. It’s a long journey and I imagine it brings with it a sense of calmness. Whenever he watches my work we sit down and analyse it together. However, when it comes to the preparation for a specific character that I am playing, then I turn to the concerned director because it is with them that I will be creating the character.”

‘Aar Ya Paar’ is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 30, 2022.

Ram Charan, cousin Allu Arjun come together for star-studded Xmas party

Hyderabad– It was a star-studded evening as ‘Mega Power’ star Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Konidela, hosted a Christmas party at their residence in Hyderabad.

Like every year, the couple hosted the party which was attended by Ram Charan’s cousins.

Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha and other star cousins of Ram Charan came together for the celebration as Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child.

Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Niharika, Sirish, Sushmita, Sreeja and others attended the party. A photograph taken on the occasion had all the stars in one frame.

The participants enjoyed the evening with games and chitchat. Prizes were also given away to the winners of Secret Santa game.

The family of Megastar Chiranjeevi, father of Ram Charan, is one of the largest contributors to the film industry with 10 actors from different genres.

Chiranjeevi leads the list, which includes his brothers Pawan Kalyan, popular as power star, and Naga Babu. Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are sons of well-known producer Allu Arvind, who is the brother-in-law of Chiranjeevi.

Naga Babu’s son Varun Tej and daughter Niharika are actors. Sai Dharam Tej and Vaishnav Tej, sons of Chiranjeevi’s sister Vijaya Durga, are also well-known in Tollywood.

Being a true-blue Punjabi, Ayushmann loves rajma-chawal & sarson ka saag!

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who was recently seen in ‘An Action Hero’ is a true blue Punjabi munda as he loves to indulge in food at all times. The talented actor-singer enjoys homemade food and Indian sweets made by his mother of which rajma-chawal, sarson ka saag, makki ki roti and gaajar ka halwa are his absolute favourites.

Given his shooting schedule, the actor has to constantly follow a regimented diet plan. However, the talented actor makes it a point to go back to his hometown Chandigarh every Diwali and year-end holiday, and during this time, he indulges in everything his mother makes for him.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann shared: “My mom and my mother-in-law spoil me with my favourite dishes and I thoroughly enjoy it. It is tough for me to decide what I want to eat each day. Right from rajma-chawal, sarson ka saag, makki ki roti, pinni to gaajar ka halwa – I like to eat all the delicacies that they make because they are simply divine. This holiday season I’m looking to get pampered in Chandigarh.”

He further spoke about the importance of spending quality time with family as he said: “I feel it is important to spend quality time with your family. One must always remember where one’s roots are and for me it’s Chandigarh. My parents and this beautiful city have shaped me into the person that I have become today. Despite being in Mumbai, I always feel a massive gravitational pull for my home.”

“I usually have erratic schedules because of shoots, promotions, brand deliverables etc and so, I make it a point to go back to my family in Chandigarh whenever possible, especially during the holidays. It is nostalgic and rejuvenating,” he added.

Arjun Kapoor says that people want him to ‘push’ to deliver

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Kapoor is thrilled with the response he is getting for the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Kuttey’. He said that people want to see him push himself to perform.

Arjun said: “It is really encouraging to see that people, media and the industry loved the trailer of Kuttey and are excited to see me in this film. I have realised that people want to see me push myself to deliver a credible performance.”

“It happened with me in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and I can see the same love coming back to me with Kuttey trailer.”

He added: “Whatever people have seen is only a glimpse to what my character does in the film or what really happens in Kuttey.”

“If they are hooked onto our film, that’s all that we wanted to do with this trailer. Now, hope people will love what I have done in the film. I’m eager to see the response when the film releases.”

‘Kuttey’ is touted to be a caper that also has outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan in it. The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son.

It will be released on January 13, 2023. (IANS)