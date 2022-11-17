Bollywood Roundup: Rasika Dugal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rasika Dugal recollects her first day as Beena Tripathi from ‘Mirzapur’

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in OTT shows ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Mirzapur’, recently shared her journey of becoming Beena in ‘Mirzapur’ as the crime drama show clocked four years since the release of its first season.

Walking down the memory lane, the actress spoke about her first day on set: “On my first day of being Beena I was, of course, excited but nervous too – I had never done a role as sassy as this one. It turned out to be easier than I had imagined though. The directors were always encouraging and we have a powerhouse cast which gets only better with every season.”

Expressing her gratitude to the director and the casting director, Rasika further mentioned: “I am so thankful that the directors and the casting directors at Casting Bay thought out of the box and imagined me in a role so different from who I am and so different from the other roles I had played till then.”

Rasika recently wrapped the shoot for the third season of ‘Mirzapur’. Her other upcoming projects include ‘Spike’, ‘Adhura’, ‘Fairy Folk’ and ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’.

Kartik Aaryan: ‘Freddy’ not a conventional Bollywood hero

Mumbai– For Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, working in his upcoming streaming movie ‘Freddy’ came with a lot of self-exploration as he got to toy around with a different side of himself. In his opinion, the titular character is not a conventional Bollywood hero but someone with dark undertones.

The film is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala (played by Kartik), who is a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes, the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy’.

Giving a sneak peek of his character, Aaryan said: “The character is dark — he is not your conventional Bollywood hero. You wouldn’t consider him a hero at all. My character in Freddy helped me explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor.”

Sharing his excitement about being part of the film, the actor said: “It’s different. It’s gripping. It’s a dark thriller that’s been missing for a while. Freddy leaves you at the edge of your seat at every corner. It’s a very special film to me, and I hope audiences appreciate the effort and everything we’ve attempted to do with the film.”

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd., NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film stars Alaya F as the female lead.

Ranveer Singh wraps up ‘Cirkus’ shoot, hints at ‘master plans’ for promotions

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently bagged the Etoile d’Or (Golden Star) Award at the ongoing Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, shared an update with regards to his next movie ‘Cirkus’, which sees him joining forces with director Rohit Shetty once again after ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ (which saw him playing an extended cameo).

The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with Shetty from the sets of ‘Cirkus’. The two were seen sharing a light moment with actor Varun ‘Choocha’ Sharma and members of the crew in a retro set up with colourful cars, a signature of Shetty, all around. Rohit, true to his role of the director in the film, can be seen sitting on the grass with a walkie talkie tucked into his pocket.

Ranveer also hinted in his caption that the ‘master of mass blockbusters’ (Shetty) has some promotional ‘master plans’ up his sleeve.

Ranveer captioned the picture: “Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @fukravarun #CirkusThisChristmas.”

‘Cirkus’ also features an ensemble of the comedy stars of Hindi cinema including Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra, both of whom have worked with Rohit Shetty for the past 15 years in the ‘Golmaal’ comic verse.

The industry is banking on Ranveer’s ‘Cirkus’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ to bring audiences back to theatres.

Varun Dhawan: ‘People apply spray on head to grow hair, I applied it on my ear’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Bhediya’, recently opened up about his preparation to play a wolf in the film in an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Varun spoke about his transformation from a person to a Bhediya (Wolf) and how much time the process of make-up consumed.

He said: “For this role, I had been with an animal flow teacher for around 6 months. Too much hard work has gone into getting the physique right as the director (Amar Kaushik) didn’t want my body to be tight and asked to cut down on the muscles. He had asked for a flexible body.”

Varun began his acting career with 2012 film ‘Student Of The Year’ and later acted films in ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Judwaa 2’, ‘ABCD 2’ and many more.

The actor is currently travelling across the country to promote his film and recently he came on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and director Amar Kaushik.

Recalling the shooting of the film, he added: “For a scene, I had to dash through a wall again and again as I was performing it with full energy and was going through the wall. We did around 16 takes for this scene and at the end, the team had to put padding and fix it. Then when I performed the shot with the same energy I bounced back. That shot was the most challenging scene of my entire career.”

Going forward from ‘Drishyam 2’, a busy 2023 beckons Tabu

Los Angeles– Tabu, who’ll be seen on the big screen from Friday (November 18), the day of the much-anticipated worldwide release of “Drishyam 2”, is on a roll. She starred in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, one of the very few Bollywood hits of 2022 in a box office landscape littered with flops, and has performed in four more films since then, reports ‘Variety’.

“Drishyam 2” is the first of these films. It is the sequel to the 2015 hit “Drishyam” and both are Hindi-language remakes of the Malayalam ‘Drishyam’ films (2013 and 2021) starring Mohanlal.

In the first film, Tabu plays a senior police officer whose son disappears under mysterious circumstances after being involved in an unsavoury incident.

In “Drishyam 2”, Tabu’s character is no longer in the force, but is pursuing an agenda against the film’s protagonist, played by Ajay Devgn. Given that the film is a suspense thriller, Tabu is understandably wary of revealing spoilers.

“We are exactly seven years from the first part and all that happened in the past seven years in the world,” Tabu told ‘Variety’. “You can see, my character is not an active police officer anymore. She has taken voluntary retirement and moved overseas. But of course she has a presence in the story when she comes back. You see Akshaye Khanna as the top cop who’s taking charge of things in the second part.”

Tabu has also completed work on another remake — “Bholaa”, adapted from the hit 2019 Tamil-language thriller “Kaithi”, directed by and starring Devgn. The actor, who has worked with Tabu in several films since 1994, paid her the ultimate compliment by recasting the cop role played by male actor Narain in the original as female, adds ‘Variety’.

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Sunny Leone asks Dhruvin Bhasin to slow down, zip his mouth

Mumbai– ‘Splitsvilla X4’ contestants Joshua Chabbra and Dhruvin Bhasin got into a brawl over a female contestant to a level where the host Sunny Leone had to intervene. The fight went to the extent that Dhruvin called Joshua ‘a misogynist’.

The 25-year-old contestant Joshua, a model, and a self-proclaimed playboy was seen physically dragging the female contestant Kashish Ratnani in a previous episode, which she was fine with.

But Dhruvin, a content creator by profession got upset and couldn’t hold back from getting himself in a fight.

In the upcoming episode, Dhruvin brought up the topic and pointed out Joshua unnecessarily threatened him and they both got into a physical fight which was stopped by other contestants.

In response to this, Sunny Leone intervened and said: “Dhruvin slow down, and zip your mouth. It is already clear that Kashish is fine with this. I might not be okay with it, Arjun’s wife might not be okay with it, and other girls might not be okay with it, but she’s okay. Kashish herself asked him to take her away.”

To everyone’s surprise, Dhruvin still couldn’t digest the actions and called out Joshua for his misogynistic behaviour. (IANS)