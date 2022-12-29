Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Sushmita Mukherjee, Shagun Pandey, and more…

The Kannada film industry has already banned her and now fans are demanding that similar action must be taken against her by Tollywood because she doesn’t “respect her roots”. They point out that she owes her national reputation to the Telugu film industry.

She did not tweet or comment on ‘Kantara’ and even stated that she didn’t watch the movie, when every other celebrity from the Indian film industry showered praise on it.

Rashmika earlier landed into a controversy by expressing aversion to the production house that launched her through the Kannada movie ‘Kirik Party’, which was directed by Rishab Shetty, now famous because of ‘Kantara’. She played the female lead opposite Rishab’s good friend, Rakshit Shetty, who has been in the news this year because of his film ‘777 Charlie’.

“In the south we have all mass masala songs, item numbers and dance numbers. This is my first Bollywood romantic song from the film ‘Mission Majnu’. I am excited because it’s so good and I am waiting for you all to listen to it,” Rashmika continued.

“For me, when I was growing up, romantic songs meant Bollywood romantic songs,” Rashmika said, upsetting her fans and followers.

The ‘Pushpa’ star, whose Hindi movie ‘Mission Majnu’ with Siddharth Malhotra is releasing soon, stated during the film’s promotions that in Bollywood, romantic songs have a tradition, whereas in the south, there are only masala songs and item numbers.

Rashmika Mandanna is being trolled once again for “forgetting and looking down upon her roots.” It come days after she invited the ire of netizens for showing no gratitude for the production house that gave her a break in Kannada cinema.

Sushmita Mukherjee is as amused with her show’s title as the audience

Mumbai– Film and TV actress Sushmita Mukherjee opened up about the unique title of the show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ and why she feels it is appropriate and in sync with the storyline.

The show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ is a story of a girl who always dreams of getting a caring and loving mother-in-law but finally, after marriage, she finds out that her mother-in-law is a ghost. It is a blend of comedy and drama.

Sushmita, who is playing the role of a mother-in-law said: “The show itself portrays the uncommon aspect of the narrative since the idea is so unique and fresh. Even I was astonished by the title and I find myself fortunate to portray a quirky character in the serial. When the audience read the title, they would undoubtedly be intrigued to discover the narrative behind it.”

Sushmita is a graduate of the National School of Drama and she has done theatre, films, and television. She has been part of TV shows like ‘Kaahin Kissii Roz’, ‘Kavyanjali’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Dosti Anokhi’, and many more. She acted in movies such as ‘Mastizaade’, ‘Rakhta Charitra’, ‘Teree Sang’, ‘Dostana’, among others.

She added more about the title and what makes it unique and appealing: “In addition to having unique characters, the serial also offers a unique premise with amusing elements and I am confident that the public will like it.”

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ will be airing soon on Star Bharat.

Shagun Pandey: I have always been a music enthusiast and singing makes me happy

Mumbai– ‘Meet’ actor Shagun Pandey talked about his interest in singing since childhood and how he had a jam session with the cast of the show that became entertaining not only for him but also for everyone on the sets.

He shared: “I have always been a music enthusiast and singing makes me happy. Recently, on the sets of ‘Meet’, I performed a couple of songs for the entire cast and crew, and they loved it. It was a long day for everyone and because I had some time off, I decided to cheer them all up by singing a couple of songs.”

Shagun acted in several TV shows such as ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Shubharambh’, and also participated in reality shows like ‘Splitsvilla 11’.

He added that amidst a busy shooting schedule such light moments are quite necessary to refresh yourself and others as well.

“Just how one thing leads to another, in our case I sing, and then it becomes quite a jamming session where everyone starts singing along and it is indeed a stressbuster amidst a hectic schedule. Since my childhood, I have loved singing, so I am truly enjoying these break-time singing sessions nowadays,” he said.

