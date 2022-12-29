Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Sushmita Mukherjee, Shagun Pandey, and more…

Rashmika does it again, trolled for comments on South cinema music
The ‘Pushpa’ star, whose Hindi movie ‘Mission Majnu’ with Siddharth Malhotra is releasing soon, stated during the film’s promotions that in Bollywood, romantic songs have a tradition, whereas in the south, there are only masala songs and item numbers.
“For me, when I was growing up, romantic songs meant Bollywood romantic songs,” Rashmika said, upsetting her fans and followers.
“In the south we have all mass masala songs, item numbers and dance numbers. This is my first Bollywood romantic song from the film ‘Mission Majnu’. I am excited because it’s so good and I am waiting for you all to listen to it,” Rashmika continued.
Rashmika earlier landed into a controversy by expressing aversion to the production house that launched her through the Kannada movie ‘Kirik Party’, which was directed by Rishab Shetty, now famous because of ‘Kantara’. She played the female lead opposite Rishab’s good friend, Rakshit Shetty, who has been in the news this year because of his film ‘777 Charlie’.
She did not tweet or comment on ‘Kantara’ and even stated that she didn’t watch the movie, when every other celebrity from the Indian film industry showered praise on it.
The Kannada film industry has already banned her and now fans are demanding that similar action must be taken against her by Tollywood because she doesn’t “respect her roots”. They point out that she owes her national reputation to the Telugu film industry.
Sushmita Mukherjee is as amused with her show’s title as the audience
Mumbai– Film and TV actress Sushmita Mukherjee opened up about the unique title of the show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ and why she feels it is appropriate and in sync with the storyline.
The show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ is a story of a girl who always dreams of getting a caring and loving mother-in-law but finally, after marriage, she finds out that her mother-in-law is a ghost. It is a blend of comedy and drama.
Sushmita, who is playing the role of a mother-in-law said: “The show itself portrays the uncommon aspect of the narrative since the idea is so unique and fresh. Even I was astonished by the title and I find myself fortunate to portray a quirky character in the serial. When the audience read the title, they would undoubtedly be intrigued to discover the narrative behind it.”
Sushmita is a graduate of the National School of Drama and she has done theatre, films, and television. She has been part of TV shows like ‘Kaahin Kissii Roz’, ‘Kavyanjali’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Dosti Anokhi’, and many more. She acted in movies such as ‘Mastizaade’, ‘Rakhta Charitra’, ‘Teree Sang’, ‘Dostana’, among others.
She added more about the title and what makes it unique and appealing: “In addition to having unique characters, the serial also offers a unique premise with amusing elements and I am confident that the public will like it.”
‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ will be airing soon on Star Bharat.
Shagun Pandey: I have always been a music enthusiast and singing makes me happy
Mumbai– ‘Meet’ actor Shagun Pandey talked about his interest in singing since childhood and how he had a jam session with the cast of the show that became entertaining not only for him but also for everyone on the sets.
He shared: “I have always been a music enthusiast and singing makes me happy. Recently, on the sets of ‘Meet’, I performed a couple of songs for the entire cast and crew, and they loved it. It was a long day for everyone and because I had some time off, I decided to cheer them all up by singing a couple of songs.”
Shagun acted in several TV shows such as ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Shubharambh’, and also participated in reality shows like ‘Splitsvilla 11’.
He added that amidst a busy shooting schedule such light moments are quite necessary to refresh yourself and others as well.
“Just how one thing leads to another, in our case I sing, and then it becomes quite a jamming session where everyone starts singing along and it is indeed a stressbuster amidst a hectic schedule. Since my childhood, I have loved singing, so I am truly enjoying these break-time singing sessions nowadays,” he said.
Vicky Kaushal to Big B: One of the best awards I received was your text
During a conversation with Big B on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’, he said: “I still recall my father calling my name at one in the morning with great joy and showing me the message he had received from you. I was asking when my father handed me his phone and showed me your message.”
“I typed the entire message on my phone and realised it takes 90 seconds to type. I spent the entire night unable to sleep because I believed that Mr Bachchan thought about me for a minute and a half in his whole day. One of the best awards I received was your text,” he added.
Later on the show, the host received a video call from Vicky’s father, Sham Kaushal. He told Big B about when he first saw him, how he later began his career as a stuntman, and how he got to know the host well while filming the movie ‘Mard’.
He also mentioned: “‘Masaan’ was released on Friday, Amit ji saw the movie on Saturday and texted me at 1 a.m. saying that he cannot believe it is Vicky’s first film as he is so good and after reading that text I felt like crying tears of joy.”
Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are appearing for the ‘Finale Week’ special episode of ‘KBC 14’
Bhaweeka finds her role in ‘Maitree’ similar to Kareena’s in ‘Jab We Met’
Mumbai– ‘Baalveer Returns’ actress Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who will be seen playing the role of a strong and glamorous girl in the new show ‘Maitree’, spoke about getting a role similar to Geet in ‘Jab We Met,’ and how the lead actress Shrenu Parikh made her comfortable on the sets.
Bhaweeka said: “Shrenu is a down-to-earth person, she made me feel comfortable from day one. Moreover, I am so glad to get this role because it is very similar to Jab We Met’s Geet and I always wanted to play a character like that. I just hope the audience will shower their love and support and accept me in this new character.”
The actress has worked in TV shows such as ‘Swaran Ghar’, ‘Baalveer Returns’, ‘Humkadam’, and many more. She further talked about getting selected for the role and her initial inhibitions about joining the show.
“I remember I was in Chandigarh when I got selected for this role and I didn’t even think for a second before saying ‘yes’ when I got the call. Considering Shrenu has been part of the industry for a long time, I had my inhibitions around her initially.”
The show is a reflection of true friendship and childhood bonds between two friends living in Prayagraj. Their mothers feel that their friendship will continue after marriage as the two are sure to be best friends even if they settle down. However, there is a twist in the story and it will be seen if things go as per their planning even after marriage or if destiny has something else in store for them.
‘Maitree’ will be airing soon on Zee TV.
Twinkle shares throwback picture with dad Rajesh Khanna on ‘shared birthday’
Mumbai,– Actress-turned-film producer and author Twinkle Khanna shared a picture featuring her and her superstar father Rajesh Khanna on their “shared birthday.”
Twinkle took to Instagram, where she dropped a black and white picture of Rajesh Khanna along with his little girl.
“A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories,” she wrote as the caption on their birthday.
Several celebrities took to the comment section to wish Twinkle and her late father.
Tahira Kashyap wrote: “Precious.”
Actor Bobby Deol dropped several red heart emojis.
Rajesh Khanna, who is called as the ‘first superstar of Hindi cinema’, starred consecutively in a record 15 solo hero successful films between 1969 and 1971. He was the highest-paid actor in Hindi cinema throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Rajesh made his debut in 1966 with ‘Aakhri Khat’ which was India’s first official Oscar Entry in 1967. He died on 18 July 2012, after a period of illness. (IANS)