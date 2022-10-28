Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rakul Preet Singh’s vacay pics from Maldives have set mercury soaring

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has had back-to-back releases this year with ‘Thank God’ being her latest, has jetted off to Maldives for a brief vacation after a busy schedule of promotions, shoots, and juggling multiple projects.

Taking to her social media, the actress dropped a super hot photo from her vacation in the Maldives. She can be seen rocking an orange swimsuit, with her hair tied up in a high bun while sitting by the beach. She captioned the picture as, “#thankgod for a holiday”

A source close to the actor also revealed that this is Rakul’s first vacation in the last 8 to 10 months as she has been continuously shooting, promoting and working on her films and brands. So, this time around she squeezed in time for a 4-day vacation for herself.

After having impressed everyone with her role as a pilot, robotics engineer, teacher, Rakul is garnering positive response for her work in ‘Thank God’.

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman offers Gautam captaincy but with a ‘price’

Mumbai– The upcoming episode of the controversial show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ holds a lot of shockers as contestant Gautam Vig will be seen taking up captaincy in return of all the ration in the house.

During the “saam daam dand bhed” segment on ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Salman will be seen offering captainship to Gautam, but it comes with “daam” – the entire ration of the house.

Gautam without thinking twice takes up the offer. The entire house is against him including his lady love Soundarya Sharma.

Housemates such as Sajid Khan and Priyanka Choudhary, among others, were in deep shock and said that Gautam should’ve thought about the house.

Gautam’s reaction to that was that he said he did not think and I was under pressure.

After Gautam’s decision to take up the captaincy in exchange of all the ration in the house, Salman did not have a reaction to it.

Shraddha appears in ‘Thumkeshwari’, raises curiosity bar for ‘Bhediya’

Mumbai– The wolves are howling in unison as after ‘Param Sundari’, Kriti Sanon is back to shaking a leg on the first song from her upcoming movie ‘Bhediya’, titled ‘Thumkeshwari’.

The funky dance number sees Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon swaying to Ganesh Acharya’s choreography. But, the major takeaway from the song is Shraddha Kapoor, who also features grooving to the upbeat number.

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Varun Dhawan said in a statement: “Thumkeshwari is a number that’s tailor made to burn the dance floor. I thoroughly enjoyed performing to its funky tune. The song’s lyrics are a catchy delight, and I am sure fans are going to have a gala time dancing to the track.”

‘Bhediya’ belongs to the horror-comedy universe of producer Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Shraddha featuring in the song takes the viewers back to the ‘Stree’ days and piques the interest of the audience behind this appearance of her in the song and if she will have a cameo in the film as well.

About working on the song, Kriti said: “I had an absolute ball shooting for ‘Thumkeshwari’. I was sharing screen space with Varun after a very long time and we have never worked on this kind of a grand track together. This was quite the memorable experience.”

Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who also wrote the lyrics for ‘Param Sundari’, Thumkeshwari is a peppy number crooned by the music directors themselves along with Ash King and Rashmeet Kaur.

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, ‘Bhediya’ is a Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The film, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, will have a pan-India theatrical release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

Rubina bounces back after neck injury on ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’

Mumbai– Television star Rubina Dilaik has recovered from her neck injury and will be seen performing on the dance based reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, said her choreographer Sanam Johar.

Bringing interesting themes every passing week, this week marked the war between two teams, Madhuri ki Rockstars & Karan Ke Johars.

Previously, Rubina took to her social media to share a video of sustaining serious neck injury during her dance rehearsals with choreographer-actor Sanam Johar.

But as per sources the power duo stole everyone’s heart with their performance this week. This week’s theme is international dance styles. Rubina and Sanam were a part of Madhuri ke Rockstars.

Sanam shared: “Rubina had been injured but she’s a thorough sport & bounced back in no time and you’ll see for yourself in our performance. This was the best so far and also the fastest we’ve practiced and performed.”

“We were one of the last one’s to perform so we did our act somewhere close to midnight but you can’t tell. I’m nervous as we are now entering the final leg of the competition.’

Hrithik, Deepika’s aerial actioner ‘Fighter’ to release on Jan 25, 2024

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming aerial actioner ‘Fighter’ to release on India’s 75th Republic Day weekend on January 25, 2024.

‘ Fighter’ will see Hrithik and Deepika as Indian Air Force pilots. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a major role.

Turning producer with ‘Fighter’, Director Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming India’s biggest action films is pulling out all stops to set up this massive spectacle, set to grip audiences with a never before big screen experience.

The film, paying a tribute to India’s armed forces, is perfectly timed to open during the Republic Day weekend. It’s also the first time Hrithik Roshan shares screen space with Deepika Padukone.

With Producer and Viacom18 Studio’s COO Ajit Andhare vision of bringing an international scale action film to Indian cinema. Shot across the world, it promises state of the art techniques and technology in the making of the film. (IANS)