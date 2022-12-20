Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Isha Koppikar Narang, Armaan Ralhan, and more…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes daughter Malti out to show Christmas lights

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently holidaying with her American pop star husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures and jokingly took a dig at Nick for not showing any interest in getting clicked. The first picture showed Priyanka in a black and white outfit, clicking a mirror selfie.A

Nick Jonas is also seen in the frame but with his head down while he checks out his cellphone.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie.”

In the other pictures, Priyanka is seen with Malti as she carries the little one in a baby carrier to show her the Christmas decor in the area. Malti’s face is partially visible.

The actress will next be seen in Hollywood films like Love Again and Ending Things. She will also make her OTT debut with the ‘Citadel’. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in which she will be co-starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Isha Koppikar goes on hot-air balloon ride over Masai Mara game reserve

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar Narang is fond of traveling and recently she posted several pictures and videos of exploring different places in Africa with her friends.

She has shared an amazing video of enjoying the view of Masai Mara game reserve in Kenya from a hot air balloon. She can be seen enjoying watching leopards trying to stalk impalas or female lions lazing and enjoying their sundowner.

From African elephants and leopards to mesmerising landscapes, the actress’ Instagram handle is filled up with the memories from her recent visit.

Talking about her experience, she says: “Africa is the most beautiful continent on the planet. From the hidden gems across the land, vast mountains and oceans, wildlife, and the friendliest people, Africa has been a really rich experience.”

And she concludes by adding: “There’s nothing better than being this close and involved with nature. We had a ton of fun taking in the sights and sounds of the rich wildlife from close quarters.”

Armaan Ralhan calls it an honour to portray frontline warrior in ‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’

Mumbai– Actor Armaan Ralhan, who received positive response for his portrayal of Air Force officer in the action drama ‘Shoorveer’, can be seen essaying the role of a frontline worker in the recently released track ‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s album ‘Sukoon’.

The actor considers it an honour to play the character of real-life heroes, who were fighting undeterred during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Armaan plays a doctor and deals with the ordeals of the deadly pandemic and how love and hope keep him going. The actor revealed how he wore PPE kits and shot the song and how it is a tribute to all the frontline workers who helped us combat the ghastly times.

The actor shared, “As the song is about the pandemic, we wore a real PPE kit to complete the shoot and I realised how tough it was. It was an honour to be a part of a tribute to the real-life heroes, the frontline workers who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to help people.”

“Having a slight peek into the physical conditions like the discomfort of being in a PPE kit throughout the day makes you feel incredibly grateful for their service,” he added.

‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ is available to stream across major audio streaming platforms.

Tabu’s part in ‘Kuttey’ was originally written for male actor

Mumbai– Actress Tabu, who is gearing up for her upcoming black comedy film ‘Kuttey’, revealed that her role in the film was written for a male character but director Aasmaan Bhardwaj and his composer-filmmaker father Vishal changed it for her.

‘Kuttey’ is the directorial debut of Aasmaan. Talking to the media at the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday, the actress, who has worked with Vishal in films such as ‘Maqbool’ and ‘Haider’, said, “This character was written for a male, but Aasmaan and Vishal ji changed it for me. Aasman has grown up in front of me.”

She also shared that working in the film brought in a sense of pride for her as she has seen Aasmaan growing up in front of her eyes.

“Aasmaan mere saamne hi bada hua hai, mere saamne sets pe lakdi ka camera leke ghoomta tha (he has grown up in front of me, I remember seeing him walking around on the sets with a wooden camera) and he was so consumed by the world of films. To see him write something like ‘Kuttey’ brought in a sense of pride for me as Vishal ji, Rekha ji and Aasman are a family for me”.

‘Kuttey’ will land in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

Arjun Kapoor: ‘Having Gulzar’s name attached to my film was on my bucket list’

Mumbai– It’s a dream come true for actor Arjun Kapoor as legendary lyricist Gulzaar has penned the lyrics for songs in his upcoming film ‘Kuttey’. The actor said it was in his bucket list to have his name attached to his movie.

In the trailer launch of ‘Kuttey’, Arjun said: “‘Kuttey’ is a big tick mark for me because I got to work with so many unbelievable talents. It was in my bucket list to have Gulzar sahab’s name attached to my film. ‘Kuttey’ is the fruition of ten years of my journey’.”

‘Kuttey’ is touted to be a dark comedy that also has other outstanding actors like Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan in it.

The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son. Arjun is seen playing the role of a cop in the film.

‘Kuttey’ is set to release in cinemas on January 13, 2023. (IANS)