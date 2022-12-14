Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Erica Fernandes, and more…

Pooja Hedge takes the stage on Marathi reality show by singing ‘Dehachi Tijori’

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hedge, who is gearing up for the release of her comedy-drama film ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh was recently spotted singing a religious song on a Marathi reality show ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’.

The actor was quizzed by the host on whether she knows to speak in Marathi, and that’s when she surprised everyone by singing the religious Marathi song ‘Dehachi Tijori’.

Marathi Actor Swwapnil Joshi, who was also present in the audience, didn’t shy away from giving the actor a standing ovation.

Pooja will be ending the year 2022 on a good note with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, after delivering multiple releases. She is playing the love interest to one of the identical twins played by Ranveer Singh in the movie.

The film stars Ranveer in a dual role alongside Pooja, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo role.

‘Cirkus’ is based on William Shakespeare’s play ‘The Comedy of Errors’.

She has a busy next year with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan, ‘SSMB28’ and a few more unannounced projects.

Shehnaaz Gill says she ran away from her home to fulfill her dreams

Mumbai– Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she ran away from home to fulfill her dreams during the “Senior Citizen Special” episode of singing reality show “Indian Idol 13”. She also talked about taking her mom, Parminder Kaur Gill for her first international trip to Dubai.

When contestant, Debosmita Roy told Shehnaaz about her family and how her parents supported her in her singing career, the former “Bigg Boss 13” contestant said that she is lucky to have supportive parents.

She shared: “There are very few families in our country who support working women. ‘Main apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye ghar se bhaag gayi thi (I ran away from my house to fulfill my dreams). Debosmita, you are very lucky to have such supportive parents. Always stand by them and make them proud.”

Shehnaaz, who recently featured in the music video “Ghani Syaani” with the popular rapper MC Square, also said: “I recently took my mother for her first international trip to Dubai and the feeling was surreal. It always feels great to do something for your parents.”

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Erica shares video giving a glimpse of how an actor’s life is

New Delhi– TV actress Erica Fernandes, who has been making headlines for her roles in shows such as ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and many more, recently posted a video on her Instagram handle to show how an actor’s life is in reality.

Erica shared a video in which she was getting ready and along with that taking a nap. She shares that she couldn’t sleep because of her busy shooting schedule and travelling.

Erica captioned it: “When you gotta do what you gotta do…#LifeOfAnActor#Blessed”

After her post, many of her industry friends and fans wished her a busy new year.

Shubhaavi Chouksey said she is completely right that actor’s life is never easy. She wrote: “Oh I know this feeling, was shooting like crazy in October and November… Anyway wishing more and more work Eri”

One of her fans commented: “Take care girl. And may 2023 give you lots of opportunities.”

Erica also worked in several South films and reality shows including ‘Box Cricket League’, ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’. She was also seen in music videos.

KJo celebrates 21 years of ‘K3G’, says he still soaks in all the love

Mumbai– Producer-director Karan Johar is celebrating 21 years of his second directorial ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ which released on December 14, 2001. The film is noted for its music and the ensemble cast.

On Wednesday, KJo took to his Instagram to share a video of the film’s BTS, in which one can see the cast and the crew of film and Karan at the helm of affairs, directing his actors, brainstorming on sets and having some lighter moments.

He wrote in the caption, “No amount of words can encapsulate the feelings for this film. K3G was an absolute honour solely because I had such a distinguished cast to direct on screen… and that soon became a family off screen too.”

He further mentioned, “21 years later, I’m still soaking in all the love it continues to give me & Dharma – whether it’s the music, the dialogues, the fashion or the emotions that rest with every family…THANK YOU! For making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham what it was then and what it is today. After all, it’s all about loving your family (sic)”.

Karan has often said that he made the film as a tribute to his father Yash Johar and mother Hiroo Johar, as it’s pretty evident with the film’s tagline, “It’s all about loving your parents”.

Vir Das’s comedy special ‘Landing’ will be about freedom and foolishness

Mumbai– Indian stand up star and actor Vir Das‘ new hour standup special ‘Landing’ will premiere worldwide on Netflix on December 26.

Speaking about the new release, Vir said, “It’s exciting to be ending the year with this brand new special. We had a great time recording this in New York. Shot for this in between a crazy world tour for Wanted. I’m looking forward to showcasing this to the world and I’m hoping we get the same love we have gotten so far for the three other specials that have come out so far.”

Vir’s fourth special with the streamer, which he also directed, is the story of travelling the world, carrying your country with you, and the notion of home. The special is a capstone to Vir having performed the show 183 times in over 25 countries around the world.

‘Landing’ is a show about freedom, foolishness, the west, the east, and what it means to be a citizen of one nation in a global world.

‘Landing’ is produced by Rotten Science and Executive Producer Matthew Vaughan.

Ali Fazal to begin 2023 with the shoot of Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro: In Dino’

Mumbai– Actor Ali Fazal will step into the New Year with the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Metro: In Dino’, directed by Anurag Basu. He will be joined by Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

The film is an anthology that consists of four loving and heartwarming intertwined stories.

One of the sources says, “Anurag had been planning to make the sequel for a long time but it was during the first lockdown during the pandemic that he got an idea. He started working on the script and simultaneously his search for the casting began. It’s going to be a 4 part film linking to each other at some point.”

“Anurag da has done a remarkable job in Ludo conjoining 4 different stories bringing all of it together at a certain point. Life in a Metro 2 will have the similar flavour but treated in a different style.”

The first installment ‘Life in a Metro’ was released in 2007. It featured an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and Sharman Joshi in lead roles.

Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh recall watching lions, hippos in circus

Mumbai– Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared their childhood memories associated with circus on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. If Rohit enjoyed watching lions, Ranveer was scared to see hippopotamus in the circus as a kid.

Rohit revealed: “I have been to many circuses during childhood. There used to be lions which are now banned, lots of jokers and my favourite ‘maut ka kuan’ used to be there in which there were bike and car stunts as well.”

Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeet, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav and Tiku Talsania grace ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote their upcoming film ‘Cirkus’.

Ranveer also added: “I have seen a hippopotamus in a circus! I am not even kidding, in the Rambo circus and Reclamation circus there used to be hippos. It used to be scary as they are aggressive creatures because if something goes wrong, they can be very dangerous.”

Furthermore, the ‘Cirkus’ filmmaker also talked about his movie and expressed his happiness on looking at Kapil’s mother on the show.

Rohit said: “I am sure along with Kapil’s mother and her friends, they are surely going to enjoy the film ‘Cirkus’. We have tried our best to recreate the 60s era because we as filmmakers usually make films meant for the mass audience or the youngsters but this film is for all, especially for people at our home like our mothers, grandparents, uncles and aunts. We have tried experimenting with this and I have a strong feeling that everybody will love the film.” (IANS)