Bollywood Roundup: Payal Ghosh, Ayushmann, Radhika Madan, and more…

Triple Life: Payal Ghosh plays college student, wife and escort in ‘Red’

Mumbai– ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actress Payal Ghosh spoke about her upcoming film ‘Red’ which also stars Krushna Abhishek.

She said: “‘Red’ is a psychological thriller and I play 3 shades of the role: a college girl, a wife and an escort. This was really exciting for me.”

Payal goes on to share how she got the role: “Producer Rajeev Chowdhury offered me a role in his next film ‘Red’ and I was really taken aback. After hearing the amazing script, I was really intrigued and said yes for the role. As my role was a little different from the ones I had done, it got me interested and then the rest is history of course.”

Sharing her experience working with Krushna, Payal revealed: “It was absolutely lovely working with him as he is an extremely playful, jovial and cooperative co-star. Our whole unit was very friendly and it never felt like I was working.”

“We are very happy with the way the film has shaped up and it looks very promising. The people who have seen the first cut are in awe and I’m getting lots of appreciation. I hope even the audience loves it. I’m really looking forward to the release.”

Ayushmann calls Malaika, Nora India’s biggest dancing stars

Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana has danced his heart out for ‘An Action Hero’ with Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to dance with two of the biggest dancing stars of India – Malaika Arora in the situational song Aap Jaisa Koi and Nora Fatehi in Jehda Nasha in my upcoming release An Action Hero.”

“They are stunningly gorgeous performers and they are also beautiful human beings. I had the best time working with them for these dance numbers which I hope will be loved by audiences across the country,” says Ayushmann.

He adds, “Essaying the role of a superstar from the Hindi film industry has been a fun ride for me as I not only got to do some hardcore action in the film but also got to dance with these sensational dancers who have got everyone hooked with their incredible talent.”

Ayushmann further says, “I have tried to match steps with them and this experience will be forever memorable for me because I have danced my heart out for the first time in a film and had so much fun! Dancing like this in my films was part of my bucket list for sure and I’m amazed that it got fulfilled with Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi.”

Radhika Madan-starrer ‘Kacchey Limbu’ selected for IFFK, World Film Festival-Bangkok

Mumbai– The coming-of-age film ‘Kacchey Limbu’ is heading to World Film Festival of Bangkok and International Film Festival Of Kerala (IFFK) as part of the festivals’ official selection. Directed by debutant Shubham Yogi, the film stars Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra in leading roles.

While the World Film Festival of Bangkok will be held from December 2 to December 11, the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala will take place from December 9 to December 16 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The film earlier had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

Sharing her excitement, actress Radhika Madan said, “After its world premiere at TIFF, it feels wonderful that our film ‘Kacchey Limbu’ continues to find love in various parts of the world. I am thrilled that it has been selected at the World Film Festivals of Bangkok and IFFK. It’s a film that is very close to my heart and I can’t wait for the audience to see it.”

‘Kacchey Limbu’ is a heart-warming sibling drama that tells the story of Aditi, a young girl who is in the race of fulfilling dreams imposed on her by everyone. Eventually, Aditi decides to take matters into her own hands to prove to everyone that being confused is not necessarily a bad thing and with time, the right decision will find its way to a person.

Echoing Radhika’s sentiments, director Shubham Yogi added, “‘Kacchey Limbu’ is a film on finding your voice and has stemmed from a very common growing up experience. After its successful showcase at TIFF, I feel blessed and grateful that the film continues to find a platform at prestigious festivals like Bangkok and IFFK film festivals. As a debutant filmmaker, I couldn’t have asked for a better start”.

Chahatt Khanna on how she trained herself for dance number ‘Fursat Se Tu Naach Baby’

Mumbai– ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ actress Chahatt Khanna says that she has to put a lot of effort into learning the dance steps for her song ‘Fursat Se Tu Naach Baby’ from her movie ‘Dhoop Chhaon’.

She shares: “When I was shooting for ‘Dhoop Chhaon’, this was my first ever dance number. I was not much of a dancer since school and so it was a difficult task for me. My friends used to tease me and I felt like I needed to step up so for almost a year, I learned dancing.”

“And at the end of that period, almost like a miracle or a reward, I got the offer for ‘Fursat Se Tu Naach Baby’,” she adds.

Chahatt is known for ‘Kumkum’, ‘Kaajjal’, ‘Qubool Hai’, and many more. She adds that she spended hours perfecting her dancing skills and even fell sick.

“We have spent rigorous hours training and shooting for it. In fact for 3 days, we trained for 12 hours each day nonstop and I fell sick at the end. So we had to postpone the shoot and when we got back to it, we shot it in 8 hours straight. But overall it was a beautiful experience and will always have a special place in my heart,” says the actress.

‘Golden combination’: Vicky Kaushal on Johnny Lever, Govinda, Kadar Khan

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is all set for the release of his upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, has opened up about his favourite comic actors.

Talking about his favourite comic actors, Vicky said: “My favourite comedy actors would be Mehboob Saab, Govinda and Johnny Lever sir.”

Vicky also goes down the memory lane and shares an interesting story from his visit to a film set.

He says, “The first time I was ever on a film set as a kid was on the sets of Fiza. They were shooting Johnny Lever scene at Film City. I still remember watching him perform and making the entire unit laugh. I was one of them who was laughing along with him. Little did I know that he was just performing the scene but I was just mesmerised seeing him perform a gag which was so funny that the entire set was laughing.”

He adds, “Johnny Lever, Govinda and Kadar Khan combination over the entire 90s is just golden.”

Exploring the happy-go-lucky life of Govind Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal), a struggling choreographer, the comedy thriller takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter, romance, and thrill. Wedged between his marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and love for his girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani), the three actors come together for an unconventional love triangle with dramatic turns and twists.

Taapsee on her production debut: ‘Blurr’ taps into sensibilities of an individual

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu opened up on her first production venture, ‘Blurr’ in which she is seen in a double role. The actress got candid about why she decided to produce the film and how challenging it was to play twin sisters in the film.

Taapsee said: “‘Blurr’ taps into different sensibilities of an individual and that is purely why I decided to produce it as my first film. Donning the producer’s hat has been a spectacular experience. Apart from acting, I wanted to be creatively involved in production, conception and various aspects of filmmaking which are seldom glamorised.”

“Essaying the character of a woman pushed to the brink of mental endurance due to her sister’s death was vulnerable, raw, and clawing,” she added.

The two-minute-thirty-three-seconds trailer starts with the suicide of a girl, Gautami, who is Gayatri’s twin sister (played by Taapsee). Though the forensic reports proves that she has committed suicide but Gayatri is not sure about it and she believes that her sister cannot commit suicide. She starts finding out the mystery behind her death and in the meantime, her eyesight also starts becoming weak and the doctor suggests she should operate on them.

Furthermore, in her investigation she came to know about many truths and secrets related to her sister. However, in the process she goes through a lot and the trailer ends with Gayatri losing her eyesight completely.

Director Ajay Bahl added: “‘Blurr’ discovers angularities and depths of the human mind and the dark alleys it can traverse through. ‘Blurr’ throws you into the murky waters where human needs intermingle with extreme delusional anger. The narrative and the plot of the film gave me a lot of different aspects to explore while directing.”

“With spectacular twists and character portrayal, ‘Blurr’ will satiate your craving for a mind-bending thriller,” he shared.

Abhimanyu, Amol, Shreya to star in wedding crashing comedy ‘Nausikhiye’

Mumbai,–Abhimanyu Dassani, Amol Parashar and Shreya Dhanwanthary will be sharing the screen in the upcoming film titled ‘Nausikhiye’. The film will be a rib-tickling comedy and will be directed by Santosh Singh.

Talking about the film, actor Abhimanyu Dassani, who is known for his work in ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, said in a statement, “I’m looking forward to the blast I’m going to have shooting this mad, mad-capper. ‘Nausikhiye’ has a quirky charming small-town vibe, with great music, hilarious situations, and zany characters.”

The film will present the story of two wedding crashers who accidentally steal a bride, triggering a zany cat-and-mouse chase across the countryside. The cameras will soon begin rolling for the film.

For Abhimanyu’s fellow actor, Amol Parashar saying yes to the script was a no-brainer as he was hooked to the idea.

Parashar said, “When the script was narrated to me, I said yes almost immediately. This one’s an absolute laugh riot. Comedy has been my favourite genre as an actor and viewer. I’m looking forward to diving into prepping and shooting.”

The film, written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi, will be produced by Ellipsis Entertainment in association with Lionsgate India Studios. Earlier, Lionsgate India Studio had announced ‘Letters to Mr. Khanna’, starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary said, “This film is like homecoming. It’s my third with Ellipsis. I’m super excited to be a part of this crazy comedy which had me in splits from the word go. You can’t go wrong with universal entertainers, more so in these times. My audience will also get to see me in a new light unlike some of the roles I’ve essayed in recent times.” (IANS)