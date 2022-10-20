Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

- Advertisement -

Parineeti on Big B: My journey in cinema would have been incomplete without him

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen working with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film ‘Uunchai’ directed by stalwart filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, feels over the moon to be working with megastar and says that her journey would have been incomplete if she didn’t get to work with him.

Parineeti says, “It is just amazing that I am getting to work with Mr Bachchan this year, which happens to be his milestone 80th birth year. Even after he has accomplished possibly everything, it was amazing to see him approach every day on the sets like it was the first day of his career.”

“The dedication, the drive and the passion he has for cinema is incomparable and that’s what sets him apart. He is an institution and I have ticked off working with him from my bucket list, thanks to Uunchai! My journey in cinema would have been incomplete if I didn’t get to work with Bachchan sir.”

She adds, “The time I got to spend with him on the sets of Uunchai is one of the most precious moments of my career.”

“He taught me the true meaning of being humble in spite of being a megastar that he is and that is what my biggest learning was from him. What I connected with him the most on is that, he is so inquisitive and is always enthusiastic to learn! He is a beautiful person and it was a treat to work with him on the same film.”

Karan Johar to host the Friday special episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar will be seen hosting the Friday special episode of ‘Bigg BOSS 16’ in place of Bollywood star Salman Khan.

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman is often seen discussing with contestants, guiding them on their game plan and taking them to task when needed.

Salman will appear on Saturday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar.

Karan also hosted the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and it will be interesting to see how he is going to deal with the contestants and roast them on the show.

Furthermore, the three nominated contestants for this week are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot. Meanwhile, Tina Datta and Shalin have taken the name of Sumbul as the least performing contestant on the show. But in the previous episode Shalin was seen talking to Sumbul and blaming Tina for his behaviour with her.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

Ayushmann’s ‘Dream Girl 2’ shifts its release date to June 23, 2023

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana’s sequel to his 2019 hit ‘Dream Girl’ has set an early release date. The film, which also stars Ananya Panday, will now drop a week early in theatres on June 23, 2023.

The reason behind the move is to avert a clash with ‘Satya Prem ki Katha’, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. ‘Dream Girl 2’ was supposed to be released on the same day as ‘Satya Prem ki Katha’ on June 29, 2023.

On learning that ‘Satya Prem ki Katha’, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is slated to release on the same day, the producer of ‘Dream Girl 2’, Ektaa R Kapoor agreed to shift the date of ‘Dream Girl 2’ from June 29 to June 23, 2023.

The makers of ‘Dream Girl 2’ had recently dropped a teaser and announced the second instalment of the film.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann’s recent film ‘Doctor G’ is garnering love from the audience. The actor again chose an off-beat role of a gynaecologist this time with ‘Doctor G’.

2 Punjabis in a frame: Shehnaaz poses with Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai– Actress and online sensation Shehnaaz Gill shared a frame with fellow Punjabi boy Vicky Kaushal.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shred a motley of pictures. In one image she is seen hugging Vicky as the two pose for the camera.

For the caption, she wrote: “Hun bani na gal… 2 Punjabi ek frame vich.”

The two were attending producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash, which also saw the who’s who of Bollywood including Katrina Kaif, Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Shilpa Shetty among many others.

On the acting front, Vicky has just wrapped up a schedule for the film ‘Sam Bahadur’.

‘Sam Bahadur’ is the story of India’s greatest war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Sam Manekshaw’s Army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The film, which features Vicky in the titular role, also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. ‘Sam Bahadur’ is set to arrive in theatres in 2023.

Vidyut, Arjun, Jacqueline to star in extreme sports action film ‘Crakk’

Mumbai– Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez will be starring in extreme sports action movie ‘Crakk’. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film is scheduled to hit the screens in 2023.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, ‘Crakk’ will be jointly produced by Vidyut, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films.

Actor-producer Vidyut said: “Looking at the current scenario and the way the audiences have changed, I have realised that everyone puts limits on everything they do, and it spreads in work, and the environment.”

“This changing scenario has confirmed that there are no limits but only plateaus and we must not stay there. We must go beyond them. Hence, a movie on extreme sports from India.”

Director Aditya Datt added: “After the success of ‘Table No 21’ back in 2012, I was told it was way ahead of its time, as it was a thriller that revolved around live-streamed games. I guess they were talking about today when time has indeed changed.”

He added that ‘Crakk’ is a script that he has been working from the last 4 years, “to up the game and challenge oneself, by narrating a story that has sports, gaming, action, drama and thrill.”

‘Crakk’ is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

Arjun Rampal said: “Here I am in ‘Crakk’ which just offers all of the above and a lot more. Vidyut is just a phenomenal athlete and I learn something from him every day. His dedication to perfect action sequences is truly commendable.”

Jacqueline shared that she was thoroughly impressed by the script narration of ‘Crakk’ and immediately decided to be a part of such a unique story.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Vidyut and the rest of the team.”

Aditya Chowksey, Distribution Head, Reliance Entertainment, said: “As India’s first-ever extreme sports action film, ‘Crakk’ is a project we all are super excited about. And with Vidyut, an action icon, we are positive that the moviegoers in India are set for a thrilling ride!”

Producer Parag Sanghvi said: “Getting on this journey of offering a story that needs to be told is superbly fulfilling, that too with my close friends.”

‘Crakk’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey, written by Aditya Datt, Sarim Momim, Rehan Khan with the additional screenplay – dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh, directed by Aditya Datt and starring Vidyut Jammwal.

The movie has commenced shooting in Poland and is scheduled to release in 2023. (IANS)