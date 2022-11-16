Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Parineeti Chopra shares BTS from picturesque locations of ‘Uunchai’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently enjoying the response to her recently-released movie “Uunchai”, feels honoured to have worked with the towering talents of Hindi cinema like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa.

The actress recently shared a reel on her Instagram which shows her enjoying some behind the scenes moments of the film. In the reel, Parineeti can be seen enjoying the picturesque locales along with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani as she roams around and poses at different spots of the shooting location.

“Uunchai”, directed by Sooraj Barjatya,revolves around friendship and learning about life has proved to touch everyone’s heart with utmost ease.

Parineeti had earlier said: “‘Uunchai’ is going to be one of the most special films of my life as I got the opportunity to work with such legendary actors of our industry. Everyday I would be super excited to go on the sets and learn something new from these talented actors. Their passion, their dedication, their commitment towards the craft only motivated me to not only be a better actor but a better person as well.”

Huma Qureshi has stopped taking advice from people on what projects to pick

Mumbai– Actress Huma Qureshi has had a professionally fulfilling year so far with diverse roles at her disposal. While she portrayed a female Chief Minister in ‘Maharani 2’, ‘Double XL’ saw her playing a plus size woman smashing stereotypes.

She raised the mercury with her sultry portrayal of the titular character in the recently released streaming movie ‘Monica, O My Darling’. The actress is quite naturally over the moon given her slate of 2022, and this is because she now purely goes by her gut feeling on what project to give her nod to.

Talking about how the year has been for her, the actress said: “It’s been a great year. At some point in my career, I stopped taking advice from people on what projects to pick up and went with my gut instinct. What speaks to me is what I agree to do. And the love and the success helps in giving me faith that I am headed down an exciting journey.”

She said that it’s a stroke of serendipity that all these shows or movies have been released in the same year. “Every actor in today’s times chases versatility. In fact, that is imperative for an artiste so that they don’t get bored of what they are doing. ‘Maharani’ is in its second season, but obviously the character’s graph this time was stronger. She is more confident in her skin and is more comfortable with who she has become,” she added.

‘Double XL’, co-produced by her brother Saqib Saleem, is a deeply personal movie for her.

She further mentioned: “It’s about society’s pressure on each of us to submit to their norms and rules. And Monica is probably a character I personally enjoyed every bit of.”

Big B mourns passing of pet golden retriever

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the death of his pet dog and even penned an emotional note on Wednesday.

Big B took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding a dog, a golden retriever, when he was just a puppy.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “Humare ek chote se dost; kaam ke shan! Fir yeh badhe ho jaate hai, aur ek din chor ke chale jaate hai. (Our little friend. Then he grew up and one day, left us).”

He did not share the name of his pet on his post.

On the work front, Amitabh’s latest release is ‘Uunchaai’ directed by Sooraj Barjatiya. It also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra.

He is now gearing up for ‘Project K’, which stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Naveen Kasturia calls Abhishek Bachchan a ‘very giving actor’

Mumbai– Actor Naveen Kasturia, who plays Victor in the recently released second season of ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows, has most of his scenes with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan in the streaming show. The actor recently spoke about his camaraderie with Abhishek and how the latter is a very giving actor, who gives room to his co-actors to explore their characters and the story.

Elaborating on it, Naveen said, “Most of my scenes are with Abhishek, at least 90% of them. Initially, I was very nervous, even during the reading sessions, I asked Mayank (Sharma) about Abhishek and Amit (Sadh), as I had always seen them on screen, but this was the first time I was working with them. But as we started working together, things got better and fell in place.”

He mentioned the one quality of Abhishek that makes him stand apart from other actors. “I think Abhishek is a very giving actor, he gives you your space, and off camera he is very warm and friendly. From the very beginning of the shooting, he started talking to me, and so we did not need an icebreaker as such.”

“Since our off screen camaraderie was good, it reflected on screen, and that helped me a lot. I cannot define my experience and bond with Abhishek in words, but I can only say he just made me very comfortable”, he added.

The Guru’ actor even invited himself for lunch at Naveen’s place, “There was a time when Abhishek called my mom when we were shooting in Lajpat Nagar and complained that we did not invite him home for lunch. So that’s the level of comfort and fun we share”, Naveen concluded.

Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse from night shoot of ‘Emergency’ from Assam

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has kickstarted the filming of her next movie ‘Emergency’ in Assam. The film is her second directorial after her 2019 release ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. The actress had earlier travelled to the state in search of filming locations at places like Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong.

On Wednesday, the actress took to the story section of her Instagram to share a photo from the set of the movie that she captioned: “Night shift in Assam.”

In the picture, she can be seen sitting in the video village looking at the Lilliput monitor while dressed in heavy winter wear.

‘Emergency’, directed by Kangana Ranaut, will also see her essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The film will tell the story of India’s biggest political event when the Emergency was imposed in the country by Gandhi who was then Prime Minister.

The 21-month period of Emergency was in effect from 1975 to 1977, officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution because of prevailing “internal disturbance”. It was withdrawn on March 21, 1977.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ to release on OTT

Mumbai– Ditching the theatrical route, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal‘s next ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedenkar, will be releasing on OTT.

Shashank Khaitan’s film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ has taken the digital path for release and it will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

A fun video featuring Vicky and Karan Johar, who is the producer of the film was shared on Instagram, which was captioned: “Isski life me fun bhi hai, drama bhi hai, dukh bhi hai, masaala bhi hai aur range bhi hai! Can’t wait for #FunVicky in Govinda Naam Mera. Coming soon. #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar (sic).”

The video features KJo and Vicky in a banter-filled conversation talking about the actor’s choices of films. The filmmaker then said that he wants him to do a “fun” movie and then talks about ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

Vicky and Karan Johar captioned the clip: “Picked the #funvicky option. See you soon Sambhal lena. #govindanaammera coming soon only on @Diseyplushotstar.”

Details about the movie are still under wraps. (IANS)