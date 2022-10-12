Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushi Khurana, Ram Charan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Parineeti Chopra on shooting ‘Code Name Tiranga’ during the pandemic

Mumbai– Parineeti Chopra is doing her first action film. She plays an agent on an extremely risky mission to save India in ‘Code Name Tiranga’.

The actress opens up about the experience she had while shooting in the middle of the second wave during the pandemic.

Parineeti says, “We shot Code Name Tiranga during one of the most unpredictable times mankind has ever seen, we left for Turkey three days before India went into lockdown during the second wave of Covid-19. As blessed as I was to get to do what I love doing most which is acting, every single day was very difficult as we had many challenges to deal with.”

Parineeti elaborates on the hardships that the team faced in Turkey: “There were days when we did not know whether we will be able to shoot the next day or not, and one day of shoot getting cancelled meant restructuring the entire schedule.”

“The feeling was that the entire crew was isolated on an island.”

She adds, “What happened because of this is that all of us became like one big family away from home, who were dealing with so many obstacles day in and day out.”

“The director and the producer of the film stood rock solid and they decided to take up every challenge that came their way. I wouldn’t have chosen anyone else other than the team of Code Name Tiranga to go through those difficult times together, and we are stronger for it.”

Rihanna is Ayushi Khurana’s fashion icon

Mumbai– Ayushi Khurana, who is currently seen playing the titular role in the TV show ‘Ajooni’ talks about her look in the serial and says that pop star Rihanna is her fashion icon and she loves her style.

Ayushi started her career as a stylish and with the money she earned, she came to Mumbai to fulfill her dream of becoming an actress.

She says: “Comfort is my number one style motto. Style refers to a person’s own way of expressing oneself. Being an actress has always been my dream.”

“And styling is just a passion that has evolved into a career. Since I couldn’t start out as an actress, I started styling to manage my expenses. Once I had saved up some cash, I came to Mumbai to pursue my goal.”

“Rihanna is my fashion icon; I adore how she handles herself. I’ve always looked up to her as my fashion inspiration since she can look good in any outfit, but when I style myself, I also prioritise my comfort and how I feel. Since comfort is my number one fashion tenet, I often try to keep things simple, stylish, and bohemian.”

She shares fashion tips: “I have a few fashion rules that I live by and would advise my followers to follow: buy less, mix and match, buy only after trying something on to prevent regret, and most importantly, always dress for yourself and never for anybody else.”

Ayushi plays a brave and daring girl Ajooni in the show. It also stars Shoaib Ibrahim in the lead.

Ram Charan heads to Rajahmundry for next leg of shooting of ‘RC 15’

Chennai– Mega power star Ram Charan has left for Rajahmundry for the next leg of shooting of director Shankar’s upcoming film, ‘RC 15’.

The actor was papped at the airport while on his way to Rajahmundry.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the next schedule of the upcoming film has resumed in full swing.

Ram Charan, who has had a busy year — both as an actor and a producer — seemed enthusiastic to be back in action.

Kiara Advani plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan in the film, which is yet to be titled.

One of Tamil cinema’s most versatile actors, S J Suryah, too plays an important role in the film.

Apart from them, actors Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra too will be a part of this big budget film, which is being made in multiple languages. S.S. Thaman is scoring the music for this film, which has Tirru cranking the camera.

Director Shankar is now shooting ‘RC15’ simultaneously with his long pending, ‘Indian 2’, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Sherlyn: Not settling scores, just ensuring no other woman becomes a victim

Mumbai– Actress and celebrity Sherlyn Chopra is miffed with the makers of the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss’ for including film director Sajid Khan, who was embroiled in the #MeToo controversy in India, back in 2018.

However, she has clarified that she just wants to make her voice heard along with several other women, who are the victims to Sajid’s alleged sexual misconduct.

During a media interaction at her Juhu home in Mumbai, Sherlyn told reporters, “I’m not looking to settle the scores with Sajid, I just want to make sure that no other woman falls victim to a molester like Sajid Khan.”

She further mentioned that she would like to go to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house not as a contestant but just for a day to have a face off with Sajid Khan so that she could bring the truth to light on national television.

“I’m waiting for ‘Bigg Boss’ makers to call me and women who are Sajid’s victims, to the reality show just for just one day. I’ll come on national television and face him and ask him to flash his private parts for the camera, we will then give a rating to him on national television, as he requested me for the same several years back when I went to his place for a narration,” she added.

Badshah dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi

Mumbai– Rapper Badshah, who separated from his wife Jasmine almost two years ago, is reportedly dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, who has worked in films such as ‘Nawaabzaade’, ‘What The Jatt’ and ‘Do Dooni Panj’.

According to reports, the couple has been dating for almost a year but they are keeping their relationship low profile as they want to take things slow.

Badshah met Isha at a party through their mutual friend and hit it off instantly, reports Pinkvilla.

“They figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families,” the report quoted a source.

Badshah has a daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh with his former wife. Post the pandemic, Jasmine reportedly shifted base to London along with their daughter. (IANS)