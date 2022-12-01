Bollywood Roundup: Palak Tiwari, Uorfi Javed, Rakul Preet Singh, and more…

- Advertisement -

Palak Tiwari: Can’t wait to share screen space with Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai– Debutante Palak Tiwari, who is the daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, recently wrapped up the shoot of ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan. She will be seen in a very different role in her next project ‘The Virgin Tree’, which also features Sanjay Dutt.

Helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev the horror-comedy film’s cast includes Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, apart from Palak and Sanjay.

Speaking about starting a new film shoot the young actress whose first film is awaiting release, described it as a surreal experience.

“I can’t wait to share screen space with Sanjay Sir. There is so much knowledge he can impart to all of us. Sunny is such a delight to work with. He is so naturally funny and charming on-screen. The whole cast is brilliant,’ Palak said.

The movie is being shot in Pune.

Uorfi Javed tells Sunny Leone: You can’t compete with my outfit

Mumbai– ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Uorfi Javed is known for her unusual fashion statement. Her unique outfits often grab eyeballs. From choosing ropes, wires, stones, broken glasses, or flower petals, she keeps experimenting with her dressing style.

In fact, the host of ‘Splitsvilla X4’ Sunny Leone also complimented her for her short black dress with two swans covering her bust.

Sunny, who is seen as a host on the show, says: “Uorfi your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits and this looks fab.”

Uorfi replies: “I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can’t compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone’s imagination.” Looking at the outfit and the two swans, Arjun Bijlani just started singing ‘Chalo Ishq Ladaaye’.

Moreover, in the coming episode, Uorfi will be having a huge fight with her connection Kashish Thakur.

Both will decide to part ways and are seen crying on the show.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

Rakul on ‘Chhatriwali’: ‘I am finally getting to headline a film’

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh talks about her upcoming film ‘Chhatriwali’, which focuses on male contraceptives and safe sex.

Rakul says: “For me, every film of mine has been special but ‘Chhatriwali’ is extra special for many reasons. After so many years in the industry, I am finally getting to headline a film and what better than an entertaining film with a thought-provoking social message.”

Rakul plays the role of quality control head in a condom factory. It is shown in the film that though initially, Rakul was somewhere shy about her job, she slowly realised its importance. She understands the relevance of sex education and takes the responsibility of spreading awareness.

As today(December 1) is World AIDS Day, which is observed to spread awareness about HIV among people, the actress asserts that it is an important day to announce this film as the subject deals with the issues of safe sex.

“This World Aids Day, I join the fight against HIV by raising awareness on the importance of safe sex and the use of male contraceptives via my upcoming film, ‘Chhatriwali’,” adds the actress known for ‘Cuttputlii’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Attack’, among others.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, ‘Chhatriwali’ features Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas. It will be released soon on ZEE5.

Reena Kapoor recalls shooting in Ujjain for ‘Aashao Ka Savera…’

Mumbai– ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’ actress Reena Kapoor, who will be playing the role of a widow in the show ‘Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se’, shares her experience of shooting in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, with the entire cast.

She says: “It’s a wonderful experience to shoot outdoor shots in Ujjain. I’m enjoying every second I get to spend with her. The atmosphere of the city is quite different and helps one feel comfortable. Additionally, the locals are incredibly friendly and caring.”

The actress has been part of TV shows such as ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Vishnu Puran’, ‘Jai Ganga Maiya’, and many more. She adds more about her visit, saying: “We have planned to see several well-known locations and try some well-known local cuisine, so I am excited to take a proper tour of the city. The entire cast is pleased to be filming here, and I’m hoping we’ll all have fond recollections of our little trip.”

The show revolves around Bhavna played by Reena Kapoor and Raghav played by Rahil Azam who are completely opposite to each other and the plot moves further with how they will be meeting each other and falling in love.

‘Aashao Ka Savera. Dheere Dheere se’ will be starting from December 12 on Star Bharat.

Who does KJo want to play him in his biopic? Ranveer Singh of course

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar said that he wants Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to be part of his biopic as he can play his part perfectly. Apart from this he also revealed that he wants his childhood to be depicted on-screen because he has amazing childhood memories and his parents taught him a lot of good lessons.

During the live show on Roposo, when the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ director was asked who can portray his part best in his biopic, he said: “I think Ranveer Singh. He is like a chameleon, and he will do his best.”

Karan was born to film producers Yash Johar, and Hiroo Johar and made his directorial debut with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Later, he also directed ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘My Name Is Khan’, ‘Student Of The Year’, and many more.

He shared that he wants his childhood to be shown in his biopic. As it was not only amazing but in a way unusual too and because of that he faced certain challenges.

“My childhood, I had a wonderful childhood; my parents were so good to me and taught me the most amazing life lessons. However, it was also a little bumpy as I was an unusual kid and there were a few emotions that I festered as a kid. I was also different compared to the others, so I had to pay the price for it. It was tough, but also a very energizing time because when I look back, I feel like I learned a lot in that phase.”

Karan also revealed that even though he is called KJo, he dislikes the nickname and would like people to call him Karan. He shared his wish to have international stars Ellen DeGeneres and Meryl Streep as guests on his talk show someday. (IANS)