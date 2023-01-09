Bollywood Roundup: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas, and more…

Nushrratt Bharuccha gets injured during ‘Chhorri 2’ filming, receives stitches

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is busy with the shoot of the sequel to her 2021 hit horror flick ‘Chhorri’, got injured while performing an action sequence in the film.

The actress got a cut on her face while shooting for her part. Her ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ co-actress, Ishita Raj, who is also her good friend, took to her social media and a hilarious video in which Nushrratt can be seen receiving the stitches.

Nushrratt reposted the same on her Instagram. In the video, Nushrratt can be seen lying in the doctor’s clinic and is getting her cut stitched. Now as much as Nushrratt is in pain, her friend’s light-footed approach makes her laugh.

Meanwhile on the work front, she is currently shooting for ‘Chhorii 2’. Other than ‘Chhorri 2’, she has an interesting lineup of films like ‘Selfiee’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has ‘Akelli’ in the pipeline.

Rakul Preet Singh asserts the importance of talking about sexual health

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming romantic comedy film ‘Chhatriwali’, feels that just like mental and physical health, it is important to have conversations around sexual health and wellness too.

The film, which will be released on OTT, sheds light on the importance of sex education and how it can shape the future generations with regard to empathy and awareness.

Elaborating her thoughts, the actress said: “For me it’s not about the subject being bold, I think the entire conversation is that it is not bold it is as normal as it can be and I am a believer that if we talk about key health, mental health, emotional health then why not sexual health. You know It’s not an option, it is compulsory.”

“I truly believe this is the only thing we don’t have an option for in life so why should education related to it be an option. I think it’s very important and it’s a need of the hour.”

Sharing what she felt after reading the script, the actress further mentioned: “When I read the script, I connected with it so much that I felt…you know sometimes, you have certain beliefs but it comes to you in the form of the script it just re-intrigues the fact that yes I think I should do something which will help people, obviously, entertainment being on the forefront.”

“I connected with it so much that nobody has ever spoken about the effects of it on women’s health like talking about abortion, miscarriages but can anyone of us tell how many abortions can a woman’s body take and what are the ill effects and how does it traumatise women you know mentally, emotionally, physically and these are the conversations we need to have for a society to hope and to move forward,” she added.

‘Chhatriwali’ is set to release on January 20, on OTT platform ZEE5.

Ranbir, Alia hold hands, enjoy football match from stands

Mumbai– Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are currently enjoying parenthood, were recently spotted watching a football match and supporting the Mumbai FC.

Ranbir co-owns Mumbai FC, he was seen sporting his team jersey, a pair of denims and a black cap as his team squared off against Kerala Blasters.

Alia, on the other hand, kept it simple as she wore a black jacket and rounded up her look with open tresses.

During the match, the two were seen holding hands and discussing the game from the stands. After the match, the two walked on to the field and clicked pictures.

Ranbir is a huge football fan, the announcement of his and Alia’s daughter’s name serves as the testimony to the fact. While announcing the name of their daughter – Raha in November last year, Alia had taken to her Instagram to share a picture of herself, Ranbir and Raha.

While the three were out of focus, the Barcelona jersey hanging on the wall behind them had Raha’s name written over it. Ranbir is an avid fan of Barcelona which participates in the La Liga tournament.

On the work front, while Ranbir has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ in the pipeline, Alia has ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and the Hollywood movie ‘Heart of Stone’.

Sumeet Vyas recollects his first experience of buying a condom

Mumbai– Actor Sumeet Vyas, who has had consecutive releases in the past few weeks, will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming movie ‘Chhatriwali’. The actor recently shared his first tryst with buying a condom.

Talking about the lack of awareness around sexual wellness and awareness, the actor said, “In our country, sex is prevalent but sex education isn’t. Yaar, why are we Indians so shy or hesitant when it comes to buying condoms? It’s like we are still living in the era where sex was depicted by two flowers coming closer.”

Walking down the memory lane, he shared, “I remember when I had to buy a condom as a young guy I used to go to a pharmacy three lanes away from my home. In fact, I should have been appreciated about the fact that I was responsible.”

Stressing on the importance of safe sex, he added, “We need to work on normalising the entire concept of safe sex. And, if we do that, it shall also help us in creating a better society by helping individuals engaged in sex trade as well. I feel it’s important for all age groups to understand the benefits of having safe sex and implement the same.”

‘Chhatriwali’, which is his third project in 3 months after ‘Tripling 3’ and ‘Aar ya Paar’, will be released on ZEE5 on January 20.

The actor also has ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ and the Sudhir Mishra directorial ‘Afwaah’ lined up for release.

Sonu Sood feels ‘humbled’ as Army calls him ‘real hero’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood said that he is humbled by the appreciation he received from the Indian Army.

Sonu took to Instagram where he shared a slew of pictures of jawans in snow-capped mountains with “Real Hero Sonu Sood” written by hand in snow.

Overwhelmed with love, Sonu captioned the image: “Somewhere in Himalayas.”

“These pictures made my day. Humbled. My InspirationaIndian Army #indianarmy #himalaya.”

Sonu is known for helping those in need. From helping migrant workers during the Covid wave to medical arrangements amid the devastating pandemic, his work did not get unnoticed.

In September 2020, Sood was chosen for the ‘SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award’ by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his humanitarian works during the pandemic.

On the Bollywood front, Sonu will next be seen in ‘Fateh’, which is inspired by real-life incidents and will feature high-octane action sequences.

The action-thriller is helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, who earlier worked as an assistant director on films such as ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Shamshera’.

After ‘Fateh’, he will begin work on another movie ‘Kisaan’. (IANS)