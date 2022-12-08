Bollywood Roundup: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, and more…

Nushrratt begins ‘Chhorii 2’ with cuts and bruises

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently busy with the shoot of her horror film ‘Chhorii 2’, shared the progress of the shoot and updated her followers about the same through her social media on Thursday.

Taking to the story section of her Instagram, the actress shared a picture from the sets of the film in which she can be seen showing her wounds. She wrote on the picture, “And the cuts and bruises have begun!! #Chhorii2”

Reacting to it, her director Vishal Furia responded while sharing it on his social media. He wrote, “Wounds of Bravery for this Bigger Adventure. This is why we love you. (heart emojis) #Chhorii2”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt has an interesting line up of films like ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Selfiee’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has ‘Akelli’ in the pipeline, in which she again plays a solo lead.

Priyanka received equal pay just once in her 20-year career

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed in an interview that her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series ‘Citadel’ is the first time she’s ever received equal pay as her male co-stars. She has been acting for 20 years.

“I’ve never had pay parity in Bollywood,” Priyanka said in an interview for BBC’s 100 Women (via The Independent).

“I would get paid about 10 per cent of the salary of my male co-actor. (The pay gap) is large, substantially large. And so many women still deal with that. I’m sure I will too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood.

“My generation of female actors have definitely asked [for equal pay],” she added. “We’ve asked, but we’ve not got it.”

Priyanka detailed other ways in which she contended against sexism while working on Bollywood productions. “I thought it was absolutely ok to sit for hours and hours on set, while my male co-actor just took his own time, and decided whenever he wanted to show up on set is when we would shoot,” she said.

“I was called ‘black cat’ and ‘dusky.’ I mean, what does ‘dusky’ even mean in a country where we are literally all brown?” Chopra Jonas continued. “I thought I was not pretty enough, I believed that I would have to work a lot harder, even though I thought I was probably a little bit more talented than my fellow actors who were lighter skinned.”

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming ‘Citadel’ hails from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ directors Joe and Anthony Russo and features an ensemble cast that is headlined by Priyanka and Richard Madden.

The show is billed as an “action-packed spy series” that spans the globe, and it’s being designed to launch spinoff series set in India, Spain Mexico and more.

Kartik Aaryan enjoyed the process of ‘achieving the intensity’ in ‘Freddy’

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest release ‘Freddy’, in which he pulled off a very layered and intense character with utmost fineness. He said that he enjoyed the process of achieving the “intensity”.

Talking about the success of Freddy, Kartik said: “I am extremely overjoyed by the kind of response I have been receiving for Freddy. It was indeed a very tough character that has come my way but I enjoyed the process of achieving the intensity.”

“This is something I always like to experiment with my characters and I am very glad that the audience is loving the performance and accepted Freddy the way we really wanted this character to come out. As an actor, it feels truly amazing to know that people are accepting me in this shade too as I tried my hand at this genre for the first time.”

The actor has closed a mega-successful year with his second release ‘Freddy’ after giving a box office blockbuster in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He has also left fans excited with the teaser of ‘Shehzada’, and will also be seen in ‘Aashiqui 3’, ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’, and Kabir Khan’s yet untitled next.

Ranveer oozes energy in ‘Current Laga Re’ track from Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’

Mumbai– The song ‘Current Laga Re’ from the upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Cirkus’ was launched on Thursday at a multiplex in the Andheri area of Mumbai.

The song, which has the potential to become a superhit and to play at parties during the holiday season, has been composed jointly by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. It features Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone in a special appearance donning Tamil ethnic wear. Ranveer as usual is at his energetic best as he can be lending a whole different vibe to the song with his moves.

It starts off with a traditional Tamil melody on the lines of ‘Titli’ from the Deepika-starrer 2013 release ‘Chennai Express’. It then progresses into a full-blown dance number with thumping beats arranged over a Tamil folk percussion pattern.

The Tamil influences are visible with the use of words like ‘lungi’ in the lyrics, a prominent nadaswaram section and of course the Tamil rap lyrics penned by Hari. The song has been crooned by Nakash Aziz who has tracks like ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’, ‘Radio’, ‘Tukur Tukur’ and several others to his credit. Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Lijo George have also lent their voices to the song.

‘Cirkus’ directed by Rohit Shetty is releasing in cinemas on December 23, 2022.

‘A difficult genre’: Ranveer calls ‘Cirkus’ helmer Rohit Shetty ‘king of comedy’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who hopes to set his box-office performance on track with his upcoming theatrical film ‘Cirkus’, feels that comedy is the most difficult genre to pull off for both actors and directors.

In the same breath he complimented his director Rohit Shetty as the “king of comedy” at the song launch of ‘Current Laga Re’ in Mumbai on Thursday.

However, the statement can be debated as Indian cinema has directors of the likes of Priyadarshan and Anees Bazmee as well.

Ranveer also showered praise on his wife Deepika Padukone and mentioned that her character of Meenamma from the 2013 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Chennai Express’ is his all time favourite character of her.

The actor said, “I think out of all genres comedy is a very difficult one to pull off. It is the litmus test for any actor or a storyteller because if you miss the beat for the punchline it can collapse in no time.”

Lauding his director, the actor mentioned, “My humorous side comes out the best when I work with Rohit Shetty because he is the king of comedy and has been doing it for close to 16 years now.”

After facing the heat at the box-office with colossal flops like ’83’ and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, Ranveer is looking to swing back into action with ‘Cirkus’ which lands in cinemas on December 23, 2022. (IANS)