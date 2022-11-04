Bollywood Roundup: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts preps for ‘Chhorii 2’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha has kick-started the preparation for the next “Chhorii 2”.

Taking to social media, Nushrratt shared a picture of herself reading the script of “Chhorii 2”. She shared a picture of her laptop and one can see her kitten Noah hiding behind it too.

She writes: “Noah is scared too ??”

“Chhorii” is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, Shikhaa Sharma and Shiv Chanana.

A remake of the Marathi-language film “Lapachhapi” (2017), the film features Nushrratt in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, 2021.

Her latest release is “Ram Setu” starring Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, she has an interesting lineup of films like “Selfiee” alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Childhood pal Tanisha Santoshi tells Janhvi Kapoor: ‘You are phenomenal’

Chennai– A childhood friend of actress Janhvi Kapoor has made a heartfelt post for the actress after being thoroughly impressed with her performance in her latest film ‘Mili’.

Tanisha Santoshi, Janhvi’s childhood friend who is going to make her debut in Bollywood shortly, has penned an emotional note to Janhvi.

Expressing how proud she is of her friend, Tanisha wrote: “I’m in tears after watching ‘Mili’ for a second time. You are phenomenal my sister. I have no words. Can’t tell you how proud I am of you!!! And can’t wait for the world to see this ! Shine brighter than ever! You are everything and more.”

The young girl also shared an unseen adorable childhood picture of herself with Janhvi.

Tanisha attended the special screening of ‘Mili’ held by Janhvi in Mumbai.

‘Mili’ revolves around Janhvi’s character which struggles to stay alive after she accidentally gets locked in a freezer.

The thriller has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier and has Janhvi playing the titular role.

When Boney Kapoor missed his exams for curd

Mumbai– Film producer Boney Kapoor said that he left his examination once because of not getting the kind of curd he wanted.

He narrated: “I’m used to eating curd and at my place, the curd is set separately for me in a bowl and it shouldn’t have any crack in it. It needs to be clear and with no water around.”

“One day, my mom wasn’t at home and before leaving she told the house help to give me curd as a shagun before leaving for the exams.”

“When he got the curd bowl there was water floating over it and there was a crack too. Seeing that I flung the bowl and said that I’ll not go for the exam because there was a crack in the curd,” he added.

The ‘Mr India’ producer came on the comedy-based reality show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his film ‘Mili’ with the lead actress of the film and his daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SRK pushed his body to breaking point for ‘Pathaan’, says director Siddharth Anand

Mumbai– Director Siddharth Anand reveals that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shown incredible dedication to prepare his body for the physically challenging action sequences designed for his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’.

Anand said: “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan. So, all the love that he is getting for Pathaan’s teaser, he deserves all that and much more. I remember when I first met him on Pathaan, we discussed how physically challenging it will be for him and he was game from the get go and it shows on screen.”

He added: “He wanted the adrenaline rush and he wanted the audience to feel the same on screen through him. The way he built his body, the insane training that he has done to pull off the extremely dangerous stunts, the dangerous terrains and climatic conditions in which he has thrown his body to and the commitment that he has shown to give India its biggest action spectacle is incredibly commendable.”

The director further said that the way SRK has endured all the pain to pull off the action that the makers had designed, is unbelievable.

“There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan and you have to wait to see the film to witness his intensity with which he has approached the film.”

‘Pathaan’ is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

