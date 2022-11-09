Bollywood Roundup: Mrunal Thakur, Saba Azad, Jaya Bachchan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Playing a beautifully written character in ‘Sita Ramam’ was biggest reward for Mrunal Thakur

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur made her Telugu debut with ‘Sita Ramam’ and received unanimous praise for her work in the film. But, not everything on the film set was a smooth sail for the actress.

She had to learn a new language and emote in a completely alien territory. But, what kept her going was the reward of playing a “beautifully written character” of Sita Mahalakshmi, who is revealed to be princess Noor Jahan in the movie.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said: “Being part of an enigmatic story was the biggest lucrative reason for me to be part of Sita Ramam. Despite whatever small hurdles that I had to adapt to and learn from, I was so elated to be part of this film. Learning a new language seemed like a small hike in exchange for this beautifully written character by Hanu sir.”

The other reward for her was to share the screen with an actor like Dulquer Salman: “To be with such an incredible team and working alongside Dulquer was rewarding, to see what an impeccable performer he is. I knew we were making something special, and that elevated with the warm and tremendous welcome you got for my Telugu debut.”

After its successful theatrical run and dropping on Prime Video, ‘Sita Ramam’ will release in Hindi on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 18, 2022.

Saba Azad, who plays Homi Bhabha’s wife in ‘Rocket Boys 2’, wraps up shoot

Mumbai– Actress Saba Azad, who won praises for her role of lawyer Parvana Irani in the first season of the streaming series ‘Rocket Boys’, has wrapped up the second season of the show, which revolves around the lives of nuclear physicists Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha.

The actress announced the wrap of the second season of the show on her Instagram on Wednesday. She shared snippets from the shoot, her prep and look from the series. She wrote in the caption: “Season wrap on the rocket ship!! Up, up and away #Rocketboys #Season2.”

Since her character is a world traveller, educated, independent woman, Saba referenced and studied the looks, postures and body language of old Hollywood stars – Marlene Dietrich, Rita Hayworth, Katherine Hepburn among others.

While details of ‘Rocket Boys’ Season 2 are still under wraps, the actress has had a busy year. Her band Madboy/Mink’s had new releases and she also recently wrapped the shoot of two films ‘Minimum’ and ‘Songs of Paradise’ recently.

Here’s how Jaya Bachchan expresses her love for Big B

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that his wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan some times puts a morsel of his favourite food in his mouth with love. During a banter with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Harsh Saluja, the host told him about his bond with Jaya and how she expresses it through the sweet gesture.

Big B said: “On certain days, she puts a bite of my favourite food with a lot of love in my mouth.”

Harsh, who hails from Gujarat took over the hotseat and shared about his relationship with his wife.

Big B asked him if he cooked food and he replied that his wife never allows him to enter the kitchen but often sends a letter along with his lunch box and always prepares his favourite food.

Later, he asked the host if Jaya also sends him letters, the host replied that although “She never sends any letter,” she sometimes expresses her love and care by putting a bite of food in his mouth.

Harsh also asked Big B what he calls her at home and he replied jokingly: “Why should I tell you.”

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Varun, Kriti open up about their special bond in ‘Bhediya’

Mumbai– The makers of ‘Bhediya’ have just released an exclusive behind the scenes video featuring leads Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon disclosing some interesting tid-bits about each other.

Kriti remarks how Varun has become a better listener. The two stars also reveal their favourite song from ‘Bhediya’, which turns out to be the recently released ‘Apna Bana Le’.

Talking about their unique rapport, Varun says, “Kriti and I are working together after six years. While not much has changed in that time, we now communicate even more effortlessly with each other, and this shows in our chemistry.”

“Funnily enough, this is one of the reasons our director was worried that we might exude too much chemistry in the film.”

Kriti adds: “Varun and I have genuinely been very good friends since Dilwale. We are extremely comfortable with each other, and that comfort translates beautifully on screen. We play off each other amazingly.”

“We worked together after 6 years, and in these 6 years we’ve grown as people, and as actors, and our bond has only strengthened! I had a blast working with him!”

AJio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’.

A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25. (IANS)