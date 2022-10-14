Bollywood Roundup: Manushi Chhillar, Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Manushi Chhillar does 15 back-to-back night shoots for ‘Tehran’

Mumbai– Actress Manushi Chhillar wrapped up her upcoming project ‘Tehran’ alongside action star John Abraham, with back to back night shoots for 15 consecutive days.

The film that went on-floors a few months ago, was shot exhaustively across Glasgow, Mumbai and Delhi. The third schedule of ‘Tehran’ began in the last week of September and she shot over a period of 15 days, consisting of rigorous night shoots through the bylanes of Delhi.

Manushi says, “I want to learn and grow with every project that I get an opportunity to do. I want to constantly evolve into becoming an actor who is formidable in her craft and dependable to deliver performances that hopefully touch the hearts and minds of audiences. Tehran is one such film.”

She adds, “Shooting for ‘Tehran’ was an enriching experience. I learnt something new every single day! In the run-up to the film’s wrap, I was only shooting nights!”

“So, I might have ended up with 15 sleepless nights but I was satiated as an artiste because I got to understand the craft so differently, primarily because the genre is so exciting. This was my first long night shoot schedule of my career and I enjoyed it every single night.”

The actress thanked her director Arun Gopalan and producer Dinesh Vijan for the opportunity to shine in their vision.

The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Hrithik shares first picture of girlfriend Saba Azad on Instagram

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan went down memory lane as he shared a throwback picture with his girlfriend Saba Azad from their trip to London.

Hrithik posted the photo from their vacation to the UK during summer earlier this year on his Instagram. This is the first time he shared a picture of his girlfriend on his account.

Saba looked stunning in a white dress and sneakers. Hrithik donned a red and white outfit.

The actor captioned the image: “Girl on a bench. Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience.”

In the selfie clicked by Hrithik, Saba was seen sitting on a bench looking away from the camera. Hrithik was seen smiling as he looked at Saba. Hrithik posted the photo on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Saba commented: “Van Gogh on a lazy summer afternoon (smiling emoji) best day with the best egg (black heart emojis).”

On the acting front, Hrithik’s latest release is ‘Vikram Vedha’, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone.

Hrithik Roshan’s favourite cheat meal is ‘samosa’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has opened up about the importance of family, his favourite cheat meal and about the activity he enjoys indulging in during his free time.

Talking about the importance of family in the actor’s life, he said live on Roposo’s show ‘Red Carpet Premiere’: “Family is life. It is what makes me – ME. Family are the people I enjoy my life with and to enjoy that life I go to work.”

“I go to work, build things there and bring it back to my world so that I can enjoy it with my people. Family is the most important for me.”

The actor further emphasised on his philosophy of maintaining a work-life balance and having a strong mindset of not mixing family and work.

Pointing out that ‘Vikram Vedha’ marks Hrithik’s 25th film as an actor, he was asked about his most favourite on screen character.

Hrithik said: “Very very difficult question. If I had to say which is the character that I had the most fun doing, that would be a tough choice between Kabir (War 2019) and Vedha (Vikram Vedha 2022). They both were equally stimulating.”

Speaking about the activity he enjoys indulging in during his free time, Hrithik said: “I like to read in my free time. I love finding a place where I can just sit and read. When I read it means that I am stress free, I can’t read if I’m in character for my films or attending to work commitments. I can only read when my mind is absolutely free. It’s an activity that I cherish.”

Hrithik who is known to be a disciplined fitness enthusiast, spoke about his favourite food & go-to cheat meal.

“It has got to be samosa, and specifically the ones that you get in theatres. It’s amazing how many I can eat at one time,” said the actor.

The actor was seen at his candid best as he named and proceeded to sing one of his favourite songs – ‘Gore gore banke chhore’ sung by Amirbai Karnataki & Lata Mangeshkar from the 1950 film ‘Samadhi’.

Signing off, Hrithik shared: “My next film is Fighter. It is starting in November and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Currently I’m prepping for the film and I’m confused & uncertain what can I do with my character. The search is on.”

Huma opens up on breaking beauty standards with ‘Double XL’, ‘Monica, O My Darling’

Mumbai– Actress Huma Qureshi, who has two upcoming films lined up for release -‘Double XL’ and the streaming movie ‘Monica, O My Darling’, decided to break the notion of beauty standards with her work in both the films and seems to be walking the talk.

While ‘Double XL’ required the actress to get into the mind of a girl-next-door who faces discrimination and rejection because of her body weight, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ required that the actress channel the oomph quotient. The actress shot for both the films back-to-back and was faced with a dilemma.

For her part in ‘Double XL’, Huma had put on extra kilos and had initially planned a diet and workout schedule to lose the weight for ‘Monica, O My Darling’. However, while shooting for ‘Double XL’, the actress also decided that just because she was playing a femme fatale in her next film and had to look glamorous, losing weight was not the answer.

She said in a statement, “The point of me wanting to produce a film like ‘Double XL’ was to shatter notions of how weight is equated with beauty and desirability. When I was all set to play a femme fatale, why was I succumbing to the rules made by society and not feeling beautiful in my own skin? I have realised that feeling and looking sexy is not because of the clothes you wear or because somebody weighs a certain weight.”

The actress believes that in a world where beauty standards are set by patriarchy, confidence is the key.

“It’s all about feeling confident and believing that one can look glamorous if one feels glamorous. Patriarchy and society conditions us into believing that a girl who weighs a certain weight is not beautiful or glamorous. It’s high time we do away with these notions. Also, I felt that since I was from an industry where glamour is an essential aspect of the profession, the message coming from me might help other girls who obsess over their weight, feel differently about themselves”, she added. (IANS)