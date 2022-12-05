Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Sanjay Mishra, Akshay Kumar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Malaika says son Arhaan was most supportive of her for ‘Moving In With Malaika’

Mumbai– Actress Malaika Arora said her son Arhaan was very supportive as he said yes to her to take forward her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’.

In the opening episode of the much awaited show – Moving In With Malaika, producer, director, choreographer and a dear friend Farah Khan Kunder comes over to Malaika’s place for a friendly visit. The two go back in time and reminisce about the making of Malaika. They talk about her past, present and much more.

In the conversation, Farah asks how Malaika’s close ones have reacted to the news of her doing a reality show, first being Malaika’s son, Arhaan, “How come Arhaan has agreed to this?”

To which the gorgeous diva Malaika Arora smiles and responds, “He was the most supportive, Farah. He said mom, go for it. Somewhere for me I think half that battle was won. He’s a kid. I should be able to do something where he feels proud of what I’m doing, he’s comfortable with what I’m doing.”

Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series will start streaming from December 5 onwards on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sanjay Mishra is a fan of Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Drishyam’

Mumbai– Actor Sanjay Mishra, who will be seen essaying the dark and menacing role of a killer in the upcoming theatrical movie ‘Vadh’, has an interest in exploring films of the true crime genre.

The actor shared that he is a huge fan of the Ajay Devgn-starrer movie ‘Drishyam’ the second part of which recently debuted in theatres and has been cranking up good numbers at the box-office thereby acting as the saving grace for the lull-induced Bollywood.

While speaking about the things he loves the most in the murder mystery kind of films, Sanjay shared, “I am a huge fan of ‘Drishyam’ and very impressed with its amazing story. The way they built a story that goes beyond murder and reopens with a different twist, that is very captivating.”

He further mentioned, “It shows that even if one tries to escape the crime, the crime will never leave them. I feel that whoever loved ‘Drishyam’ and likes the genre would also like ‘Vadh'”.

Just like ‘Drishyam’, the premise of ‘Vadh’ also revolves around a murder case and promises to show a different side of Sanjay Mishra as an actor.

‘Vadh’, written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal, is presented by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studio and Next Level Productions.

The film will land on December 9, 2022 in cinemas where it will clash with the Kajol-starrer ‘Salaam Venky’.

Akshay Kumar could return to ‘Hera Pheri’ universe as Raju

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who did not have a very successful year at the movies, may well be returning to the ‘Hera Pheri’ universe. Earlier, it was widely reported in the media that the superstar had left the franchise after the film’s producer and he could not reach a common ground.

Following Akshay’s exit, Kartik Aaryan, who delivered superhit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ earlier this year, was brought into the film – a development which was confirmed by the film’s very own Babu bhaiyya – Paresh Rawal on Twitter.

The development led to a huge uproar on social media and rightly so because the franchise is one of the pillars of Hindi cinema in the comedy genre.

As per a media report, the film’s producer Firoz Nadiadwala has re-initiated the conversations with Akshay Kumar, who recently graced the Red Sea International Film Festival.

The producer agreed that Akshay’s character of Raju is what makes the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise so special along with his fellow actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

While earlier it was speculated in the media that the disagreement was over Akshay’s remuneration in the film, the recent media reports states that the differences between the producer and the actor were majorly because of the script as Akshay wanted nothing but the best for the franchise which the team has built with so much love and passion.

The news has left Akshay Kumar fans expressing their happiness on social media as #HeraPheri3 is trending big time on Twitter.

The franchise ‘Hera Pheri’ consists of two films – ‘Hera Pheri’ (directed by Priyadarshan) and ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ (directed by the writer of ‘Hera Pheri’ – Neeraj Vora). Over the years, both the films have gained a cult status, and also rule the social media as their frames and dialogues constitute a majority of memes.

Looking back at ‘Sita Ramam’, Mrunal Thakur says 2022 will always be special for her

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur, who made her Telugu debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan with ‘Sita Ramam’, shares that she has had quite an amazing year and it will be always special to her. The actress is filled with gratitude.

Mrunal, who started her career with television, has progressed to the silver screen and has delivered films like ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Jersey’, ‘Batla House’ and is currently looking forward to the much-anticipated, ‘Pippa’.

Summing up her year, Mrunal said: “I have had an amazing 2022 and this year is always going to be special to me. There are some amazing projects lined up that are coming up next year. Now I am looking forward to ‘Pippa’, which makes me so happy being associated with. It’s been a satisfying year for me.”

‘Pippa’ also stars Ishaan Khatter and is based on the Battle of Garibpur that was fought during the India-Pakistan War of 1971.

She further mentioned: “It’s just gratitude that I am feeling right now for the love I am receiving. Most importantly, I have grown so much as an actor because of being part of movies which are vastly different from each other.”

The actress also has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, which is about a girl named Pooja who is being stalked by an unidentified admirer of hers.

In addition, she has the family comedy film ‘Aankh Micholi’ with Abhimanyu Dasani, ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘Gumraah’ with Aditya Roy Kapur where she will be seen playing a cop for the first time, lined up for next year.

Kareena shares birthday wishes for her ‘forever friend’ Manish Malhotra

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently wrapped up the shooting of director Hansal Mehta’s untitled project, has sent her best wishes to her “forever friend”, fashion designer Manish Malhotra on his birthday.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actress took to the story section of her Instagram on Monday to share a picture in which she can be seen in the company of Manish.

She wrote on the picture: “Happy birthday to me forever friend (heart emoji). My amazing Manish. Love you lots (heart emoji).”

Kareena and Manish have been friends together for a long time and the latter majorly designs all her costumes in her movies.

Manish, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, started his Bollywood journey with the 1990 film Swarg which starred Rajesh Khanna, Govinda and Juhi Chawla.

Over the years, he has developed his forte as the designer of integrated looks for characters throughout a film. (IANS)