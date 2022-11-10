Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Radhika Apte, Janhvi Kapoor, and more…

Malaika Arora to make web show debut with ‘Moving In With Malaika’
Mumbai– Actress Malaika Arora, is all set to showcase a new side to her personality with her upcoming show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ which will drop on OTT. The show will also mark the webshow debut of the actress, who started her career with television.
With the new show, the actress will give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations. Sharing her excitement, Malaika said, “For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika.”
The actress promises the show to be “a fun ride” as she will take the viewers along with her to explore her day to day life with some of her closest family and friends.
Earlier in the day, Malaika had shared a picture of herself on her Instagram with the caption, “And I said yes” which led to her fans speculating about her marriage with her beau Arjun Kapoor. However, the actress has put all speculations to rest with the recent update about her digital debut.
Radhika Apte is polar opposite of her corrupt cop role in ‘Monica O My Darling’
Mumbai– Actress Radhika Apte is back to Netflix with her upcoming streaming movie ‘Monica O My Darling’. What’s novel in that – one may ask. Well, it’s her character of a ‘corrupt cop’ that she is essaying for the first time.
While she played a cop in Netflix original ‘Sacred Games’, there the moral compass of her character was intact but in ‘Monica O My Darling’, it’s pretty unpredictably messed up to say the least.
Elaborating on the same, she said, “This character was very out of my comfort zone, I’ve never done comedy before and it was very interesting to play the corrupt cop, quite unashamed and unabashed about her values in life, could be probably most opposite of whatever I am. That was very interesting, it was out of my comfort zone but Vasan had faith (sic).”
The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi in prominent roles. The trailer has been getting a lot of positive acclaim, Radhika’s character looks very interesting and is getting a lot of love from the audiences. Sharing her experience of working with director Vasan Bala and her character, she says, “I’ve been wanting to work with Vasan for a very long time. In fact, Vasan was the first few people that I’ve met in this industry so I’ve known him for a very long time and hoped that I would get to work on his other films but I didn’t.”
She further mentioned, “You know when your director trusts you, its quite nice to be able to go on set, take risks and try different things even if you fail you don’t care because you know it’s a safe place to try and explore.”
Janhvi Kapoor: I’m like that needy, irritating sister to Khushi
Mumbai– Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi have redefined sisterhood goals with their posts on social media. Just like any other sibling, the Bollywood actress says she is the needy, irritating sister, who would fight with Khushi when she isn’t spending time with her.
Janhvi in a conversation with IANS, spoke about sisterhood and her evolved equation with Khushi, who she says at one time did not like the way the ‘Dhadak’ actress dressed.
Janhvi said: “We had our phase where borrowing clothes was a big taboo. We’d act like there’s a big war going on but honestly now we are not even the same size so I can’t take a lot of her clothes. But now she is okay with how I am dressing but I think a couple of months ago she hated the way I was dressing.”
“So she was like please take my clothes. Don’t wear what you own. Like please let me help you. Now she thinks like a social service to let me wear her clothes,” the actress said with a laugh.
However, Janhvi is very close to her sister Khushi, who is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Aktar’s adaptation of the comic ‘The Archies’.
“I love her. I am the crazy one in the equation. I think I am very needy. Like I need her to till I fall asleep I am like Khushi please sit in my room till I fall asleep or like when I wake up I snuggle into bed with her and I am like that needy irritating sister who would fight with her when she isn’t spending time with me.”
Reena Kapoor plays a widow in dire financial straits in ‘Aashao Ka Savera’
Mumbai– ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’ actress Reena Kapoor will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming show ‘Aashao Ka Savera…Dheere Dheere Se’. The actress says that the story and her character are quite relatable and bring out the scenario of a widow in society, who is answerable to everyone for whatever she does and how her financial position becomes weak post her husband’s demise.
Reena, who is playing the role of a widow in the daily soap says: “It is a lovely show that will connect with the audience and highlight an important issue — the way society treats a widow. I’m playing the role of a widow named Bhavna who struggles for a living.”
Reena elaborates further about her character, saying: “She gets zero support from her family. The story gives a beautiful message that life does not end after one exits from their life, it’s just a coma and not a full stop. I’m eager for the show to premiere and anticipate that the viewers will continue to show me and the show the same adulation they usually do.”
The actress has been part of the TV shows such as ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Vishnu Puran’, ‘Jai Ganga Maiya’, and many more.
Rhea Kapoor reveals why she decided to cast Kriti for ‘The Crew’
The latest announcement of Kriti, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu coming together has become the talking point of the industry. With Rhea at the helm of affairs, the film marks her reunion with Kareena after ‘Veere Di Wedding’ on which Rhea was the producer.
Heaping praise on Kriti, Rhea said, “She is a really authentic girl. The minute you meet her you know that she stays true to her roots and her family, and that was really important for this character and the film.”
She further mentioned, “More than anything else I like the fact that Kriti is so determined and hardworking. Out of this crop of heroines she has been the most diverse in her work. She has found a good balance and I really appreciate that. She is truly fantastic”
‘The Crew’ will be produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kriti has ‘Bhediya’ up for release after which she has ‘Adipurush’, ‘Shehzada’ and ‘Ganapath’ in the pipeline.
Ajay Devgn, Tabu to promote ‘Drishyam 2’ on ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10’
Mumbai– Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be appearing on the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ as celebrity guests to promote their film ‘Drishyam 2’. They will be talking about their film and also play some interesting games with the host Maniesh Paul and answer his hilarious questions.
Apart from it, the era of the 90s will be recreated through iconic songs and dance performances by the contestants. Be it Rubina Dilaik’s performance on ‘Aankhon se tune kya keh diya’ from the 1998 film ‘Ghulam’, Sriti Jha’s amazing dance moves on the popular track ‘Taal Se Taal Milao’ from the 1999 film ‘Taal’ or Nishant Bhat showing his dance talent on the song ‘Rana ji maaf karna’ from the 1995 movie ‘Karan Arjun’, the contestants on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ will be leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges and guests.
Looking at Sriti’s performance, Terence Lewis, who will be seen as a guest judge on the show says: “This style is hard to learn in three to four days, and your handling of the prop was flawless.”
Moreover, ‘Imlie’ fame Gashmeer Mahajani expresses his wish of sharing the stage with Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit. “If this is my last time on stage, I want to fulfill my dream of performing and sharing the stage with Madhuri Dixit,” he says.
Furthermore, Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis perform together on the romantic track ‘Janam, I love’ from the 1994 film ‘Yeh Dillagi’ originally picturised on Bollywood actors Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.
Kriti Sanon says mom’s words have encouraged her more than any award
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon goes down the memory lane and recalled how her mom Geeta Sanon used to motivate her for doing productive work in life and those words of appreciation always inspired her even more than any awards.
Kriti shared how once when she went to her parent’s room to say good night, her mom stopped her and praised her by saying: “You are a good daughter and you are doing good in life.”
She added: “I never cried on receiving an award but I cried when my mother encouraged me.”
The 32-year-old actress is coming on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’ along with Varun Dhawan to promote their film ‘Bhediya’. Kriti and Varun were amazed to look at the touching and mesmerising performance of a contestant Sivam Singh from Vadodara, Gujarat on the emotional song ‘Chunar’ from the 2015 movie ‘Any Body Can Dance 2’ starring Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
His rendition during the ‘Thank You Maa’ episode made everyone including the judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani emotional and they were left with teary eyes. In fact, Varun recorded his video, and Kriti also praised him, saying: “I can connect to your feelings. You have such a powerful voice, I have got goosebumps. Shivam you have a bright future, you will go much ahead in life.”
Post his performance, his mother also came on the stage and he touched her feet.
She said: “Every mother should get a son like you.” And he replied: “I want you to be my mother in every birth.”
'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.