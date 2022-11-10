Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Radhika Apte, Janhvi Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Malaika Arora to make web show debut with ‘Moving In With Malaika’

Mumbai– Actress Malaika Arora, is all set to showcase a new side to her personality with her upcoming show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ which will drop on OTT. The show will also mark the webshow debut of the actress, who started her career with television.

With the new show, the actress will give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations. Sharing her excitement, Malaika said, “For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika.”

The actress promises the show to be “a fun ride” as she will take the viewers along with her to explore her day to day life with some of her closest family and friends.

Earlier in the day, Malaika had shared a picture of herself on her Instagram with the caption, “And I said yes” which led to her fans speculating about her marriage with her beau Arjun Kapoor. However, the actress has put all speculations to rest with the recent update about her digital debut.

Radhika Apte is polar opposite of her corrupt cop role in ‘Monica O My Darling’

Mumbai– Actress Radhika Apte is back to Netflix with her upcoming streaming movie ‘Monica O My Darling’. What’s novel in that – one may ask. Well, it’s her character of a ‘corrupt cop’ that she is essaying for the first time.

While she played a cop in Netflix original ‘Sacred Games’, there the moral compass of her character was intact but in ‘Monica O My Darling’, it’s pretty unpredictably messed up to say the least.

Elaborating on the same, she said, “This character was very out of my comfort zone, I’ve never done comedy before and it was very interesting to play the corrupt cop, quite unashamed and unabashed about her values in life, could be probably most opposite of whatever I am. That was very interesting, it was out of my comfort zone but Vasan had faith (sic).”

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi in prominent roles. The trailer has been getting a lot of positive acclaim, Radhika’s character looks very interesting and is getting a lot of love from the audiences. Sharing her experience of working with director Vasan Bala and her character, she says, “I’ve been wanting to work with Vasan for a very long time. In fact, Vasan was the first few people that I’ve met in this industry so I’ve known him for a very long time and hoped that I would get to work on his other films but I didn’t.”

She further mentioned, “You know when your director trusts you, its quite nice to be able to go on set, take risks and try different things even if you fail you don’t care because you know it’s a safe place to try and explore.”

Janhvi Kapoor: I’m like that needy, irritating sister to Khushi

Mumbai– Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi have redefined sisterhood goals with their posts on social media. Just like any other sibling, the Bollywood actress says she is the needy, irritating sister, who would fight with Khushi when she isn’t spending time with her.

Janhvi in a conversation with IANS, spoke about sisterhood and her evolved equation with Khushi, who she says at one time did not like the way the ‘Dhadak’ actress dressed.

Janhvi said: “We had our phase where borrowing clothes was a big taboo. We’d act like there’s a big war going on but honestly now we are not even the same size so I can’t take a lot of her clothes. But now she is okay with how I am dressing but I think a couple of months ago she hated the way I was dressing.”

“So she was like please take my clothes. Don’t wear what you own. Like please let me help you. Now she thinks like a social service to let me wear her clothes,” the actress said with a laugh.

However, Janhvi is very close to her sister Khushi, who is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Aktar’s adaptation of the comic ‘The Archies’.

“I love her. I am the crazy one in the equation. I think I am very needy. Like I need her to till I fall asleep I am like Khushi please sit in my room till I fall asleep or like when I wake up I snuggle into bed with her and I am like that needy irritating sister who would fight with her when she isn’t spending time with me.”

Reena Kapoor plays a widow in dire financial straits in ‘Aashao Ka Savera’

Mumbai– ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’ actress Reena Kapoor will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming show ‘Aashao Ka Savera…Dheere Dheere Se’. The actress says that the story and her character are quite relatable and bring out the scenario of a widow in society, who is answerable to everyone for whatever she does and how her financial position becomes weak post her husband’s demise.

Reena, who is playing the role of a widow in the daily soap says: “It is a lovely show that will connect with the audience and highlight an important issue — the way society treats a widow. I’m playing the role of a widow named Bhavna who struggles for a living.”

Reena elaborates further about her character, saying: “She gets zero support from her family. The story gives a beautiful message that life does not end after one exits from their life, it’s just a coma and not a full stop. I’m eager for the show to premiere and anticipate that the viewers will continue to show me and the show the same adulation they usually do.”

The actress has been part of the TV shows such as ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Vishnu Puran’, ‘Jai Ganga Maiya’, and many more.

