Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and more…

Malaika Arora quite serious about trying her hand at stand-up comedy

Mumbai– Diva Malaika Arora has no qualms about trying her hand at unique things and says she wants to take up stand-up comedy and challenge herself.

Malaika said: “Well, with regards to Films, scripts etc, I’m still unsure whether I want to go down that road yet or not and whether I want to take that plunge… But one thing that really stuck with me was the stand-up part.”

She added: “Sumukhi and I had loads of conversations, exchanged multiple voice notes and late night voice recordings. She gave me homework and I practiced it in front of the mirror. You know, if you have to be a stand up comic, you should be ready to laugh at yourself, joke at yourself, and touch upon topics that you may not be comfortable with. That’s what I did and I am glad I made this decision and took up this challenge.”

Malaika makes her digital debut with ‘Moving In With Malaika’ on Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations.

Manoj Bajpayee looks deep in thought in ‘Bandaa’ poster

Mumbai– Manoj Bajpaye‘s courtroom drama film now has a title and a poster. The film titled ‘Bandaa’ will see Manoj essaying the role of a lawyer. The film’s black and white poster, which was released on Wednesday, features the versatile actor in an intense look with raised lines on his forehead. The high contrast imagery has sepia tone blanketing the highlighted parts.

The film has been shot in Jodhpur and Mumbai and is expected to release in 2023. During the last day of the shoot, Manoj Bajpayee received a standing ovation from the cast and crew while filming the closing scene which was an intense courtroom sequence. This was followed by a cake cutting to celebrate the film’s wrap as Bajpayee and the entire team expressed their gratitude for the work put into this highly anticipated film.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki, is presented by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited. The film has been produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh and Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

Nawazuddin’s step towards his dream has got fans intrigued

Mumbai– Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his work in films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Raees’ and many more, recently put up a post on social media raising the curiosity quotient of his fans.

He took to Instagram and shared an intriguing image with the caption “A step towards my dream”. The image has a wide shot of Nawaz sitting on a bench against a magnanimous backdrop of what seems like a huge windowpane.

The image also has a faint hint of ‘An Actor’s Studio’ penned on the creative. As of now, the actor hasn’t shared further details on his social media.

While details remain under wraps at the moment, the actor has an exciting slate ahead with films like ‘Haddi’ where he essays the role of a transgender, the dark satire ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, the supernatural thriller ‘Adhbhut’, ‘Noorani Chehra’ and the romantic comedy ‘Jogira Sa Ra Ra’.

Kirti Kulhari’s ‘Rest Of The Night’ all about a woman unable to find closure

Mumbai– Actress Kirti Kulhari is all set for her short film ‘Rest Of The Night’ opposite Vishwas Kini. She talks about playing a woman stuck at home during the pandemic and brings out her emotional turmoil.

She says: “‘Rest Of The Night’ is about being stuck mentally and emotionally. It’s about relationships… How they give us so much, but also take away so much… It’s a story of a woman unable to move on and find closure. The film emphasises the need to take care of one’s mental health and how it’s important to express and share your emotions.”

Kirti was seen in movies such as ‘Shaitan’, ‘Pink’, ‘Blackmail’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, and the web series ‘Four More Shots Please’. The actress says she loves playing complex and challenging characters. In the short film, she depicts a personality going through a feeling of loneliness because she is confined at home and has no one to understand her emotions. She is suffering from insomnia also.

Kirti adds: “It’s a complex character and I love playing such roles. I am, as an actor, always trying to push the envelope and find a deeper meaning in my performances.”

On the work front, Kirti will be seen donning the hat of a producer for her upcoming feature film ‘Nayeka’.

‘Rest Of The Night’ will release on December 10 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Shraddha Arya: Wonderful that Shakti and I keep our personal, professional bond separate

Mumbai– ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress Shraddha Arya talks about her off-screen chemistry and the friendly bond she shares with her co-actor Shakti Arora on the sets of her show.

The actress says that both of them enjoy spending time with each other and they love to discuss different topics. “Shakti and I share an extremely different bond than what viewers watch on screen. Shakti is a very supportive co-actor and a gentleman at heart. In between our shots, when we rehearse for our scenes, sometimes we end up chatting about something totally different and then we lose track of time.”

Shraddha is a known face of the TV industry and has been part of several shows including ‘Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’, ‘Tumhari Paakhi’,and ‘Dream Girl’. She joined ‘Kundali Bhagya’ in 2017 and gained a lot of popularity for her portrayal of Dr Preeta Arora.

In the show, Shakti is seen as Arjun Suryavanshi, who has created a lot of issues in the life of Preeta. However, the actress says that they keep their on and off-screen relationship completely different and maintain a proper balance.

“Shooting with him has become easy and fun now because we have this unsaid understanding between us. I think it is important to have a balance in every relationship and it is wonderful that Shakti and I keep our personal and professional bond separate,” she adds.

Vicky grooves to ‘Kya Baat Hai’, says Katrina begs him not to put up such videos

Mumbai– Actor and national crush Vicky Kaushal shared a candid video of himself grooving on the track ‘Kya Baat Hai’ from his upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and said that his wife Katrina Kaif begs him not post such clips on social media.

In the clip, he shared on Instagram, Vicky sits on a chair and just sways to the music, featuring him and Kiara Advani.

Vicky wrote on Instagram, “My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully one day she’ll say… “KYAA BAAT HAII!!!”

‘Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0’ is the third song from ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which is a revamped version of Harrdy Sandhu’s track by the same name. Two other songs have also been released from the film titled ‘Bana Sharabi’ and ‘Bijli’.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. It has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and will relase on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

SRK wishes son Aryan for his debut project, says first one is always special

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father as his elder son Aryan Khan has completed the script of his first series and is all set to roll the cameras.

Aryan recently shared the status of his first film with his followers through social media. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a picture with a clapper board and the bound script placed on a pool table. The bound script has “For Aryan Khan” written over it.

Aryan concealed the film’s title with his thumb but gave out that the film is being produced by SRK’s production company Red Chilies Entertainment.

As he wrote in the caption, “Wrapped with the writing… can’t wait to say action”, his father took to the comments section and wrote, “Wow… thinking… believing… dreaming done, now onto dare…. wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special (sic).”

SRK is known to be a hands-on father and doesn’t shy away from displaying his affection and encouragement for his children in public. His birthday pictures with younger son AbRam are a testimony to the same.

On the work front, SRK has three releases in the pipeline – ‘Jawaan’, ‘Dunki’, ‘Pathaan’. He will also feature in a special appearance in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’. (IANS)