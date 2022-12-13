Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Sidharth Sagar, and more…

When KJo, Malaika hosted reality show, they would have potluck parties

Mumbai– Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar and Malaika Arora are known to be best of friends. But, their friendship started with a reality show, the ‘My Name Is Khan’ helmer recently revealed. The two used to have potluck parties everyday back then during the lunchtime of shoots.

Talking about their friendship and fun times, KJo said: “Malla and I have had the best times when we have hosted a reality show. I think that’s when we truly connected and bonded to become really close friends.”

The Dharma Production head honcho will soon be seen on the streaming show ‘Moving In With Malaika’. He further mentioned that he has seen her go through many “ups and downs emotionally.”

He shared: “I remember watching her joyous when she wasn’t. Our teams became so close, we used to hang out everyday at lunch and made it like a potluck party everyday. I miss doing shows with Malaika because I know when we do very soon, which I know will happen, we will have the same energy all over again.”

‘Moving In With Malaika’, created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from Monday to Thursday every week.

Comedian Sidharth Sagar regales Ranveer with his ‘Funveer Singh’ act

Mumbai– Stand-up comedian Sidharth Sagar dons the Ranveer Singh look and impresses the Bollywood actor on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Wearing a pink suit like the ‘Simba’ actor, Sidharth as ‘Funveer Singh’ mimiced his style and appearance on the show.

Talking about portraying Funveer Singh in front of Ranveer, Sidharth said: “Ranveer Singh is B-town’s livewire with such infectious energy, lively and colourful personality; he is one of the most amazing actors I have ever met. While it was an honour for me, it was indeed challenging as well to portray Ranveer in front of the power house himself.”

Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeet, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav and Tiku Talsania are coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote their upcoming film ‘Cirkus’.

Sidharth, who is the winner of ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe’, added that it was great to get the compliment from Ranveer and spend some time with him on the sets.

“I’m grateful that I got some time to spend with him and shared a few words which will be cherished forever in my heart. He took the act so sportingly that it boosted my confidence even more,” Sidharth said. “I really hope the audience will like this union and love the whole act as this week’s episode is not only high on energy but a laughter riot too.”

‘TJMM’: Makers release teaser of a title for Ranbir-starrer Luv Ranjan film

Mumbai– The much awaited film of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor directed by Luv Ranjan now has a title, well a partial title ‘TJMM’. The makers have not revealed the meaning behind the abbreviation.

The title has piqued the interest of the audience, but the excitement around the movie has been immense since it went on floors.

Luv Ranjan, who is known for directing hits like ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, has produced this one too along with Ankur Garg.

The film has earlier faced production delays due to the pandemic and an unfortunate incident on the sets which led to huge losses for the producers. As the sets were being recreated, Ranbir utilised his time to shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.

The film, presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on the occasion of Holi, March 8, 2023.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ contestant impresses Sunny Leone with his life story

New Delhi– Sunny Leone has said that she got goosebumps after learning about the journey of ‘Splitsvilla X4’ contestant Sohail Shaikh, who has no more than 1 million followers on Instagram and runs his own gym.

The 25-year-old model and social media influencer told the host that he had a tough life. “I used to sell vada pav in a canteen and from there my journey started.”

Sunny replied: “So from vada pav to ‘Splitsvilla’, that’s not an easy journey and it gives me goosebumps.”

He added: “I never fail, either I win or learn, that is what my mother taught me.”

To this one contestant shared that with the earned money he has now opened his own gym. Sunny and everyone applauded him.

Another piece of news: Actor and model Shivam Sharma is all set to enter as a wild card contestant this week.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV. (IANS)