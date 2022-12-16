Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Ektaa Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and more…

Malaika Arora: There are days when I’m like that job could’ve been mine

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who has made her debut in on the digital platform with her show “Moving In With Malaika”, has talked about her insecurities and how she deals with them.

In a candid conversation with her dear friend, Norah Fatehi, Malaika spilled the beans on her insecurities and how she handles it with utmost grace even today.

“I’m a human at the end of the day. There are days when I sit and I’m like shit man, that job could’ve been mine,” she said.

It happens all the time and there are things that can make and break anyone. Somebody else out there is younger, prettier, probably more talented as well. You’ve to deal with those kind of insecurities every day of your life.”

With the show, Malaika gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in the Hotstar Specials. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ektaa Kapoor’s ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ to take a 20-year leap forward

Mumbai– TV czarina Ektaa R. Kapoor is known for her intriguing family dramas and recently, she informed her fans about her and ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ taking a 20-year leap.

The show that started on December 19, 2019 features Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in lead roles. While Sargun is seen as a gynaecologist Dr Preesha, Abrar plays a rich and famous rockstar Rudraksh Khurana. The plot revolves around the two characters and focuses on their love, romance and seperation.

Now, as the show takes a 20-year leap, there will be new characters, Samrat and Nayantara, who are completely opposite and from altogether from distinct backgrounds. Sargun and Abrar will be seen in a different look from their character of Preesha and Rudraksh in the earlier season.

Ektaa wrote in the caption: “Yeh Hai Chahatein! 2019 mein shuru huye chahaton ke iss safar ne kayi mod dekhe hain. Har mod par aapne Rudraksh aur Preesha ka saath diya. And now, I am super proud and excited to announce a new leap in this love saga- Ek nayaa mod jo iss kahani ko aur inn qirdaaron ko ek naye roop mein pesh karega. To kaisi hogi pyaar ki kahani 20 saalon ke baad? (Yeh Hai Chahatein which started in 2019 saw ups and down in this journey of desires. You always supported Rudraksh aur Preesha. And now, I am super proud and excited to announce a new leap in this love saga – a new twist which will present this story and these characters in a new form. So how will the love story be after 20 years?)

Ranveer Singh surprises ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant with a special gift

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh gifted a cloth brooch with ‘RS’ written on it to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Rishi Singh.

Ranveer, who came to promote his film ‘Cirkus’ with Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, and director Rohit Shetty, enjoyed the performances by different contestants but it was Rishi’s voice that made him groove on the track ‘Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai’, originally sung by S.P Balasubramaniam.

While giving him a cloth-broach, he said: “You are ready for playback singing. RS, aapne mausam badal diya hai. (RS you changed the atmosphere). There is a gift for you since you sung so well.”

Pointing towards Rohit, he added: “Ye RS ji aapke liye gift laaye hai.” (This RS brought a gift for you). RS (Rohit Shetty) ki taraf se RS (Ranveer Singh) dega RS (Rishi Singh) ko ye gift. (From RS, this RS will give a gift to RS).”

Pooja and Jacqueline also applauded his performance.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Suriya plays double role in movie where Disha Pattani makes Tamil debut

Chennai–Tamil superstar Suriya is reportedly playing a double role in the upcoming movie tentatively titled ‘Suriya 42’ because it is the actor’s 42nd film.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, the fantasy-action movie also features Bollywood actress Disha Pattani in a leading role.

The first schedule of the shoot was completed in Goa and the crew has begun shooting in Chennai. Thereafter, they will move across Tamil Nadu. The shoot is on at a brisk pace and the movie is likely to be released also in the 3D format.

Sources in the industry told IANS that Suriya is playing a double role — the two characters he plays live in the present and the past, respectively.

In a statement, Disha Pattani, who is making her debut in the Tamil film industry, said: “I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya Sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen.”

She added that the character she’s playing is “quite unique” and that she was excited about bringing “my never-seen avatar to the audience”.

The star cast includes Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Kingsley and Anand Raj. Vetri rolls the camera and the music is by the redoubtable Devi Sri Prasad.

Bobby Deol wraps up shoot of Kunal Kohli’s ‘Shlok – The Desi Sherlock’

Mumbai– Actor Bobby Deol, who has had an eventful year with his performance in the OTT world with ‘Aashram Season 2’, has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film ‘Shlok – The Desi Sherlock’, which he had announced earlier this year.

‘Shlok – The Desi Sherlock’ is directed by Kunal Kohli and marks the debut of Ananya Birla in Bollywood.

Bobby now has taken to his official social media account to announce the wrap-up of ‘Sholk’. The actor said: “And it’s a wrap for #Shlok. Had a wonderful time working with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I’ve worked with.”

‘Shlok – The Desi Sherlock’ is a spy thriller and Bobby will be taking the audiences by surprise as this is the first time we will see him on screen in this avatar.

Apart from ‘Shlok – The Desi Sherlock’, Bobby will be soon seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, ‘Aashram’ Season 3 and ‘Penthouse’.

The actor was last seen on screen in the thriller film ‘Love Hostel’. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. It is directed by Shanker Raman.

Politicians may see red, but Deepika clears Shilpa Rao’s vibe check

Mumbai– The song ‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’ has passed the vibe check and it is all because of actress Deepika Padukone, feels singer Shilpa Rao, who has lent her voice for the number.

Rao said: “Deepika is a whole vibe in Besharam Rang and the track is addictive because of her! I have sung many songs for Deepika: some have been of romance, some have been of falling in love, some have been of finding your true self, but this one is very different. This one is where she is confident in her own skin, she’s like taking on the world as brilliantly as she is and she (her character in the film) are embracing the good and the flaws that she has!”

The singer added: “Deepika is saying that this is what I have to offer to the whole world and I think that is what I love about the song. Many women across the world need to feel really confident in their skin, no matter where we come from. We need to embrace our goodness with the flaws and really celebrate ourselves and that is what I love about Besharam Rang and really hope the audiences love it.”

The song features a sizzling Deepika with Shah Rukh Khan, who plays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in ‘Pathaan’. Both are looking their fittest best as Deepika flaunts her body in bikinis and SRK, a perfectly chiselled eight pack.

Ranveer Singh reveals how he shot scene of getting electric shock in ‘Cirkus’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has opened up about shooting a scene of getting an electric shock in the film ‘Cirkus’. He shares that the film director Rohit Shetty made him do the rehearsals repeatedly so as to make it look realistic.

He says: “Rohit Sir made me rehearse the scene way before we started shooting, to perfect the reaction of a person getting electrified. We rehearsed so much that our scenes look very natural and are not overdone. It is not a situation where you can take real-life experience and perform.”

Ranveer made his acting debut with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, and later did films such as ‘Lootera’, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani ‘, ‘Simmba’, among others and he also hosted the TV show ‘The Big Picture’.

He shares further how he tried his best to bring perfection to the scene: “One can’t just go and grab an electric wire to understand the reaction. I have tried to do it my way and there are a few special effects added by Rohit Sir to make it look more real.”

‘Cirkus’ is a comedy-drama directed by Rohit Shetty, with Ranveer Singh playing the double role.

Ranveer heaps praise on Rohit’s direction and adds: “Rohit Sir’s films are made for big screens and one can witness the visual spectacle through ‘Cirkus’. The film will surely leave everyone in splits.”

Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeet, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav, Tiku Talsania, and director Rohit Shetty will appear on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote their movie ‘Cirkus’. (IANS)