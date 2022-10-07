Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Sadaa, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Madhuri Dixit: Era of boxing people and characters is over

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, whose streaming movie ‘Maja Ma’ released recently, is chuffed with the response so far to the film.

The actress is playing the role of a lesbian in the film, and making a statement on the new-age brave content from Bollywood, she shared her thoughts on the subject.

Excited about the response that the movie has been receiving, Madhuri Dixit shared: “Maja Ma’ proves that the era of boxing people and characters is over. Pallavi’s sexual orientation is just one of the many facets of her identity. She is much more than that – a brilliant dancer, a doting mother, a friend and above all, a human being who can inspire others around her.”

Further talking about the arc of her character in the film, the actress said: “The storyline depicts a journey of evolution and Pallavi’s character showcases that journey with a myriad of emotions and feelings a” ranging from confusion, fear, to acceptance and courage to accept one’s own true identity.”

“This movie is about love, family and acceptance, but all of it is said without being preachy. In a way, Maja Ma encourages people to not be judgmental and embrace others for who they are,” she added.

‘Maja Ma’ is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Jungles teach you patience, says actress Sadaa

Chennai– Actress Sadaa, who has turned into an avid wildlife photographer, says that jungles can teach you patience and when time comes, they can test the same too.

The actress recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her clicking pictures of Jugni, a young tigress.

She wrote, “When Jugni is in “Peek-a-boo” mood… I later learned that Jugni is the granddaughter of my most beloved tigress Mataram!”

Taking a philosophical route, she then mentioned in her caption, “Jungles teach you patience and test it too. In jungles, it’s the law and the will of wild animals that we respect and gladly (do) so!”

She further noted, “They either show up in their full glory or keep you waiting for hours to give just a glimpse. One such instance when Jugni decided to hide behind a rock giving us mortals only glimpses of her!”

“This (is) the ONLY RIGHT WAY to see and experience wild animals, in their natural habitats! Not where tiger cubs are ripped from their mothers and abused to entertain humans, where they are heavily sedated so humans can touch them and make reels”, she added.

She then went onto present a sad reality about animals in captivity in Thailand, “I’m referring to all celebs/influencers who are flocking the Thailand Tiger Parks, trying to look brave posing with sedated and exploited tigers (sic)”.

She also noted, “The video was shot handheld, kindly excuse the shakes. Had no scope to use a bean bag here!”

Pushkar, Gayathri reveal why they decided to cast Radhika Apte in ‘Vikram Vedha’

Mumbai– The husband-wife director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, who helmed the recently released two-hero film ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring Bollywood heavy-weights Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in titular roles, has opened up on the reason behind casting actress Radhika Apte in the film. The husband-wife director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, who helmed the recently released two-hero film ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring Bollywood heavy-weights Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in titular roles, has opened up on the reason behind casting actress Radhika Apte in the film. Elaborating on the same, the duo said in a joint statement, “We wanted someone with great acting chops to play the role of Priya. It required someone who can stand up to both Vikram (played by Saif) and Vedha (played by Hrithik). Radhika Apte seemed like the perfect fit for it. And our choice proved right. She was so real and brought gravitas to the character. The little nuances Radhika brought in enriched Priya.” Radhika plays the role of a Vedha’s lawyer and Vikram’s wife in the film. The directors further mentioned, “When we met her for the first time, it was almost like meeting a long lost friend. She’s a thorough professional, always ready to do more than what was expected. It was an absolute pleasure to work with her.” ‘Vikram Vedha’ is the official remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan. The Tamil film too was directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. Parineeti dedicates ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ to unsung protectors of India Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently gearing up for her first action film, ‘Code Name: Tiranga’, in which she stars opposite Punjabi star Harrdy Sandhu, recently shared that the film is dedicated to the unsung heroes of India, whose sacrifices protect the nation. The actress will be seen essaying the role of a spy in the film, who is on an extremely risky mission to save India. The actress said in a statement, “‘Code Name: Tiranga’ is dedicated to all the unsung protectors of India like our brave soldiers, our daredevil agents and every single person who has sacrificed everything to protect our country! I have always been fascinated by such people all my life.” She further mentioned, “So, for me, to be doing a film in which I pay tribute to these warriors of our nation is a matter of great pride and honour. Their lives have inspired us to be better human beings and we are all indebted to them for their courage and valour that has saved our country countless times.” The film has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who had earlier directed the actress in the streaming movie ‘The Girl on the Train’. ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ will release in theatres on October 14. Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 Mumbai– Senior actor Arun Bali, who has done many impressive roles in movies and shows such as ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Shaktimaan’, left for his heavenly abode on Friday at 4:30 a.m., in Mumbai. He was 79 years old. The actor was suffering from a rare neuromuscular disease known as Myasthenia Gravis. He was recently seen in the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer – ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which was an official remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks classic ‘Forrest Gump’. He played one of Aamir’s titular character’s co-passenger in the train. Arun impressed everyone with his acting in Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi films as well as several TV shows. He portrayed King Porus in the 1991 historical drama ‘Chanakya’. He then played the character of Kunwar Singh in Doordarshan’s very popular show ‘Swabhimaan’. Arun Bali rose to fame in the 2000s for his grandfatherly roles such as Harshvardhan Wadhwa in ‘Kumkum’. He was seen in ‘Doosra Kewal’ which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. His last rites will be performed on Saturday in Mumbai once his two daughters, who reside in the US, land in Mumbai. (IANS)