Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Rasika Dugal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and more…

Kriti Sanon gets nostalgic as she visits old school after 15 years

Mumbai– Kriti Sanon, who is now busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie ‘Bhediya’, is in her home city Delhi where she paid a visit to her school, DPS R. K. Puram, and savoured old memories.

The actress took to her social media and penned a heartfelt note about the feeling of going back to her school days. She wrote in the caption, “Back to school! After 15 years. Such a proud feeling to be back to my school to promote my film #Bhediya. Nostalgic.”

She added: “D.P.S. R.K.Puram has given me a lot. It truly shaped the person I am today! And it was the best feeling to come back to say ‘I made it!’ #AlwaysADipsiteAtHeart.”

In her Instagram stories, the actress, who has grown from strength to strength in her career, credited her school and teachers for shaping the person she has grown into today.

Kriti recently also unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next ‘Shehzada’, where she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti has a strong line-up of films, which include ‘Adipurush’, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘The Crew’.

Women tell Rasika her ‘Out of Love’ character is a source of inspiration

Mumbai– Rasika Dugal’s streaming show ‘Out of Love’ recently clocked three years of its release since its first season. The actress, who played the role of the protagonist, Dr Meera Kapoor, in the series, looked back on the show’s journey.

She said many women have told her that her character in the show has been their source of inspiration.

Talking about it, Rasika said: “From shooting at the most beautiful locations to working with a bunch of uber talented people to the response that the show received, the journey of ‘Out of Love’ has been a memorable one. I miss playing Meera Kapoor. I’m always moved by so many lives that the show has managed to touch.”

She added: “I have met so many women who have shared that Meera’s situation resonated with them deeply and that her journey has been a source of strength.”

Season 1 of the show was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan and Season 2 was helmed by Oni Sen.

“Out of Love’, which also stars Purab Kohli, is how Meera Kapoor’s seemingly perfect life gets disrupted by the revelation of her husband’s infidelity. Both the seasons of the show are available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rasika, who has also received unanimous positive response from the audience for her role as Bina Tripathi in the streaming series ‘Mirzapur’, is gearing up for the third season of the show. She also has ‘Spike’, ‘Adhura’, ‘Fairy Folk’ and ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ in the pipeline.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Initially accepted small roles for survival

Panaji– While recalling the journey of becoming actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Tuesday said that initially, he accepted small roles for survival as he had no other alternative.

He was speaking on the topic – ‘Journey as an Actor’ in International Film Festival of India, underway in Goa.

“I was offered small roles which I accepted for survival then. I had no other alternative. But I never got disappointed. It is the difficult time that makes you strong,” he said.

He said “if you have to begin from zero, you have to first unlearn what you have learnt”.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has appeared in some of Bollywood’s major films such as ‘Black Friday’, ‘New York’, ‘Peepli Live’, ‘Kahani’, and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, spoke about struggles and challenges.

Nawazuddin said that after graduating from a college, he worked as a chemist in a petrochemical company for a short while. However, to fulfil the dream of becoming an actor, he got associated with theatre.

Eventually, he got admitted to the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi.

Responding to a question on how ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ turned out to be a turning point in his acting career, he said that the movie made him believe in himself.

“I was confident that my struggles will get over after this and people will appreciate this movie,” he said.

Nawazuddin also shared his experience of working in web-series on Netflix and other OTT platforms.

He said that initially he was hesitant to work in series on OTT platforms as he had no idea about them.

However, Anurag Kashyap convinced him for working on these platform. It is to be noted that Sacred Games web-series turned out to be a big hit on Netflix.

Nawazuddin also shared his words of wisdom on playing versatile roles in biopic ‘Manto’, where he played role of prominent Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto, and ‘Thackeray’, in which he played the role of Bal Thackeray.

“Acting is my hobby and I don’t get tired of it. Acting is my everything, its my life. Even one life is not enough to satiate my thirst for acting,” he said, adding it motivates him.

My tears in ‘The Kashmir Files’ real; I portrayed my own emotions: Anupam Kher

Panaji– Acclaimed actor Anupam Kher has said that ‘The Kashmir Files’ is not just a film for him, but “an emotion that I portrayed on screen”. He was speaking at the ‘Table Talks’ programme here on Wednesday at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

“I represent the people who got expelled from their homes, so I consider it a great responsibility to express it in the best possible manner,” Kher said with feeling. “My tears, my difficulties, which you are seeing in the film, are all real.”

Kher said the Vivek Agnihotri film enabled people all over the world to be aware of the tragedy that struck Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley in the 1990s.

“It is a film based on true incidents. Vivek Agnihotri interviewed around 500 people all around the world for the movie. On the night of January 19, 1990, around five lakh Kashmiri Pandits had to leave their homes and memories in the Valley following rising violence,” Kher said.

“As a Kashmiri Hindu, I lived with the tragedy,” Kher continued. “But nobody was recognising the tragedy. The world was trying to hide this tragedy. The film started a healing process by documenting the tragedy.”

Talking about the advent of OTT platforms, Kher said audiences have now got into the habit of watching world cinema and multilingual films.

“The audience got a taste of realistic films. Those films which have an element of reality will surely connect with the audience,” Kher said. “The success of films such ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a testament to it. Without any songs, any comedy, the film turned out to be amazing. This is actually the triumph of cinema.” (IANS)