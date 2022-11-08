Bollywood Roundup: Khushboo Atre, Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Khushboo Atre all set to outgrow Ratna of ‘Criminal Justice’ with ‘Capsule Gill’

Mumbai– Khushboo Atre, ‘Ratna’ of the web series ‘Criminal Justice – Adhura Sach’, is all set to be part of the upcoming film ‘Capsule Gill’ starring Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar.

The actress has been on the cast of movies and series such as ‘Criminal Justice 2’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Illegal’, ‘Shamitabh’ and ‘Vodka Diaries’.

She opens up about her role in her upcoming project, saying: “Due to my work in ‘Criminal Justice’, I have always been known as Ratna, but now I want people to recognise and adore me for every character I portray. My character in ‘Capsule Gill’ is one such role that has been quite different for me from my previous roles. Because this is one of those characters that will represent and challenge me as a new Khushboo.”

The actress is quite excited to share screen space with Akshay and Parineeti. “I can’t say too much about my role, but it was all exciting and challenging at the same time. I can’t control my excitement since Parineeti and Akshay Sir were such a pleasure to work with. I just hope that this ends up becoming the greatest possible outcome for me,” she added.

‘Capsule Gill’ is based on the life of chief mining engineer Jaswant Gill, who rescued miners stuck inside a coal mine.

Three months after leg injury, Shilpa Shetty does Surya Namaskar

Chennai– Shilpa Shetty, who, on the occasion of Gurpurab on Tuesday, successfully managed to do the Surya Namaskar three months after a serious leg injury that had left her immobile, has said that it was her self-belief that had enabled her to recover.

Taking to Instagram to post a video of her doing the Surya Namaskar on Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty quoted Guru Nanak and said: “‘He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.’ – Guru Nanak Dev ji.

“This teaching has stayed with me for many years now, and I believe very strongly in it. Believing in yourself and having faith that you can do anything you set your mind to is one of the best ways to lead a wholesome life.

“With this in mind – on the special occasion of Gurpurab, I practised the Surya Namaskara for the first time again, three months after my injury.”

“Being able to achieve this milestone after being wheelchair-bound for weeks is an indescribable feeling.”

The actress also wished all her followers on the occasion. She wrote: “Mere aur mere poore parivaar ki taraf se Guru Nanak Dev ji ke Parkash Parv ki aap sabhi ko dheron shubhkaamnayein.”

Khan Squared: SRK to appear in Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ as Pathaan

Mumbai– The daredevilry of ‘Pathaan’ is going to spill into ‘Tiger 3’. That Salman Khan will appear in ‘Pathaan’ in his Tiger avatar had been confirmed some time back, but now comes the news that Shah Rukh Khan will show up in ‘Tiger 3’ to enact a thrilling sequence.

‘Pathaan’ as well as the ‘Tiger’ and ‘War’ franchises (‘War’ being the superhit film where Hrithik Roshan plays RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal) are three important pieces of the spy universe unspooled by Yash Raj Films.

“Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for ‘Tiger 3’ immediately after the release of ‘Pathaan’, thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise. In Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe,” a well-placed source reveals.

SRK’s shoot schedule for ‘Tiger 3’ is being planned immediately after January 25, 2023.

The source added: “This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love.”

“The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in a riveting, edge of the seat sequences that are important for the plot to move forward. Now, all eyes are on when Hrithik Roshan will enter the spy universe.”

