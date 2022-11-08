Bollywood Roundup: Khushboo Atre, Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, and more…

Khushboo Atre all set to outgrow Ratna of ‘Criminal Justice’ with ‘Capsule Gill’
Mumbai– Khushboo Atre, ‘Ratna’ of the web series ‘Criminal Justice – Adhura Sach’, is all set to be part of the upcoming film ‘Capsule Gill’ starring Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar.
The actress has been on the cast of movies and series such as ‘Criminal Justice 2’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Illegal’, ‘Shamitabh’ and ‘Vodka Diaries’.
She opens up about her role in her upcoming project, saying: “Due to my work in ‘Criminal Justice’, I have always been known as Ratna, but now I want people to recognise and adore me for every character I portray. My character in ‘Capsule Gill’ is one such role that has been quite different for me from my previous roles. Because this is one of those characters that will represent and challenge me as a new Khushboo.”
The actress is quite excited to share screen space with Akshay and Parineeti. “I can’t say too much about my role, but it was all exciting and challenging at the same time. I can’t control my excitement since Parineeti and Akshay Sir were such a pleasure to work with. I just hope that this ends up becoming the greatest possible outcome for me,” she added.
‘Capsule Gill’ is based on the life of chief mining engineer Jaswant Gill, who rescued miners stuck inside a coal mine.
Three months after leg injury, Shilpa Shetty does Surya Namaskar
Chennai– Shilpa Shetty, who, on the occasion of Gurpurab on Tuesday, successfully managed to do the Surya Namaskar three months after a serious leg injury that had left her immobile, has said that it was her self-belief that had enabled her to recover.
Taking to Instagram to post a video of her doing the Surya Namaskar on Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty quoted Guru Nanak and said: “‘He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.’ – Guru Nanak Dev ji.
“This teaching has stayed with me for many years now, and I believe very strongly in it. Believing in yourself and having faith that you can do anything you set your mind to is one of the best ways to lead a wholesome life.
“With this in mind – on the special occasion of Gurpurab, I practised the Surya Namaskara for the first time again, three months after my injury.”
“Being able to achieve this milestone after being wheelchair-bound for weeks is an indescribable feeling.”
The actress also wished all her followers on the occasion. She wrote: “Mere aur mere poore parivaar ki taraf se Guru Nanak Dev ji ke Parkash Parv ki aap sabhi ko dheron shubhkaamnayein.”
Khan Squared: SRK to appear in Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ as Pathaan
Mumbai– The daredevilry of ‘Pathaan’ is going to spill into ‘Tiger 3’. That Salman Khan will appear in ‘Pathaan’ in his Tiger avatar had been confirmed some time back, but now comes the news that Shah Rukh Khan will show up in ‘Tiger 3’ to enact a thrilling sequence.
‘Pathaan’ as well as the ‘Tiger’ and ‘War’ franchises (‘War’ being the superhit film where Hrithik Roshan plays RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal) are three important pieces of the spy universe unspooled by Yash Raj Films.
“Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for ‘Tiger 3’ immediately after the release of ‘Pathaan’, thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise. In Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe,” a well-placed source reveals.
SRK’s shoot schedule for ‘Tiger 3’ is being planned immediately after January 25, 2023.
The source added: “This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love.”
“The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in a riveting, edge of the seat sequences that are important for the plot to move forward. Now, all eyes are on when Hrithik Roshan will enter the spy universe.”
Ranveer Singh all set to perform on-stage at IIFA Awards 2023
Ranveer Singh, who is also the brand ambassador of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the venue of the awards extravaganza, will perform at the magnificent Etihad Arena at the event on February 11, 2023.
Talking about the event, Ranveer, who recently signed up with the global talent agency, CAA, said: “I am excited to be headlining IIFA again with a performance that hopefully will be memorable to all those attending it. I am thrilled for this one because I will be performing at Yas Island, my home away from home.”
He added: “I am anticipating the most incredible IIFA experience to date at Yas because I know it will be epic in every way possible.”
The IIFA Awards and Weekend will be held on February 10 and 11, 2023. The venue, Etihad Arena, is part of the Yas Bay Waterfront.
80% diet, 20% workout: Rashami Desai shares her fitness regime
New Delhi– Popular TV actress Rashami Desai often posts images or videos of herself working out and inspiring her fans to do the same. Best known for her presence on ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Rashami sat down to discuss her fitness regime and diet schedule.
Sharing her fitness mantra, Rashami said: “My fitness regime is 80 per cent my diet and 20 per cent workouts since my work doesn’t allow me to workout like I used to before. I constantly watch my diet and my body. When you have control on your mind regarding what you consume it keeps you fit and workout gives you motivation to stay positive.”
The ‘Uttaran’ actress tells IANS that the best physical exercise anyone should follow for having a healthy combination of body and mind is Surya Namaskar.
“I feel Surya Namaskar is the best exercise for anyone and even 10 minutes of it are enough with 30 minutes of walking.”
Despite following a strict diet, Rashami also prefers to cheat on her diet plan and try out all her favourite meals without thinking much about the fat intake.
Answering to what she loves gorging on when on a cheat day, she said: “My go to cheat food is pani puri because I absolutely love it. I also indulge in pav bhaji and pasta, pizzas and many delicious sweets when I’m on a cheat day.”
After ‘Dybbuk’, Nikita Dutta to make Marathi foray with ‘Gharat Ganpati’
Mumbai– Actress Nikita Dutta, who impressed the audience with her work in ‘Kabir Singh’ and the supernatural horror movie ‘Dybbuk’, is set to make her foray in Marathi cinema with the upcoming film ‘Gharat Ganpati’. The cameras will start rolling from December.
The makers of the film unveiled the title of the film on Tuesday. The video also unmasked the logo for the film. The film, directed by Navjyot Bandiwadekar, will revolve around the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Commenting on the occasion, Nikita Dutta said: “I have always looked forward to entering the regional cinema, and ‘Gharat Ganpati’ is the best debut project that I could have asked for. The film has multiple emotions, which will allow me to experiment with my skills. I’m sure that you guys will have a good time watching this film.”
The multi-starrer film also stars well-known Marathi actors like Bhushan Pradhan, Ashish Pathode, Pari Telang, Sameer Khandekar, Rupesh Bane, Rajasi Bhave, Sharad Bhutadia, Sushama Deshpande, Sanjay Mone, Shubhangi Latkar, Shubhangi Gokhale, Ajinkya Deo, and Ashvini Bhave.
On announcing the film after years of hard work, Bandiwadekar said that he had “successfully collected love and support from viewers” and assured viewers that ‘Gharat Ganpati’ has “a beautiful story to narrate” and “the majority will relate to it.” (IANS)