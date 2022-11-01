Bollywood Roundup: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Mira Rajput, and more…

- Advertisement -

‘Cake fight’: Katrina, Siddhant celebrate Ishaan Khatter’s birthday

Mumbai– As Ishaan Khatter turned 27 on Tuesday, ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi made it memorable for him.

The three were seen celebrating Ishaan’s birthday in a restaurant in Mumbai. The two even smeared some chocolate cake on Ishaan’s face. Katrina looked like a Barbie as she chose a bubble gum pink ensemble. Siddhant wore a white hoodie paired with jeans and the birthday boy looked every inch dapper as he wore a casual burnt orange shirt paired with black jeans.

Right behind the actors, posters of their film ‘Phone Bhoot’, which is all set to hit the screen on November 4, can be seen.

‘Phone Bhoot’ is a horror comedy film directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their own production house Excel Entertainment. It also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha playing supporting roles.

Teaser of Kajal Aggarwal-starrer ‘Ghosty’ garners a million views in a day

Chennai– The teaser of director Kalyaan’s upcoming supernatural comedy thriller “Ghosty”, featuring actress Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, has garnered a whopping one million views within a day of being released on YouTube.

Produced by Seed Pictures, the film is a comedy investigation-thriller set against the backdrop of a mental hospital.

Kajal Aggarwal plays double action in the film, which also features a series of stars including actors Yogi Babu, K.S. Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Thangadurai, Jagan, Oorvasi, Sathyan, Aadukalam Naren, Manobala, Motta Rajendran, Mayilsamy, Saminaathan, Devadarshini, Suresh Menon, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, Livingston, Santhana Bharathi, and Mathan Babu.

Kajal plays two characters in the film — a cop and an actress. A mistake committed by the actress results in the cop becoming a prisoner of a spirit. The cop, desperate to break free from the clutches of the spirit, employs seers and magicians but nothing works. How she breaks free from the spirit is what “Ghosty” is all about.

“Ghosty” has been directed by Kalyaan, best known for having directed films like “Gulaebhaghavali” and “Jackpot”.

Jacob Rathinaraj is the director of Photography of the film, which has editing by Vijay Velukutty and music is by Sam C.S.

Mira Rajput says Ishaan Khatter ‘refuses to get out’ of Shahid’s and her bed

Mumbai– It’s Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter’s birthday on Tuesday and his “bhabhi” (sister-in-law), Mira Rajput can’t keep calm.

Mira took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted and image of herself which shows her in the company of her husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.

Ishaan can seen photobombing the couple as he makes a running pose and grins.

Mira wrote in the caption, “We have two kids that sleep in their own beds but one, who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter you know we love you tons (heart emoji) #everyonesfavourite.”

Mira and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot at a private ceremony in Gurgaon in July 2015.

Janhvi Kapoor: I too am a fighter like my character in ‘Mili’

New Delhi– Actress Janhvi Kapoor says just like her character in the upcoming survival-thriller ‘Mili’, she too is a fighter and has shown perseverance in her own life many a times.

‘Mili’ is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. A remake of the director’s own 2019 Malayalam film ‘Helen’, it follows a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. The 25-year-old shot for the movie for straight 20 days inside a freezer in minus 15 degree temperature.

Asked if she feels she too is a fighter like her character Mili, pat came a reply from Janhvi to IANS: “Yea, I think so. Maybe not on the face I don’t think I am aggressive but I think that I have shown perseverance in my own life many times.”

Janhvi started her journey in Hindi cinema in 2018 with ‘Dhadak’. She was later seen in films as different as chalk and cheese such as ‘Ghost Stories’, ‘Roohi’, ‘Gunjan Saxena’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

At 25, how does she pick her films?

“I think for me that is what the exciting part about doing what I do is. I get to live so many lives and characters, which are different from my world. I get that much more excited to do it because I get to learn about different people, different cultures and stories.”

“Through my films I have learnt to ride a chopper, I’ve been to locations like Bateswar. I am learning cricket, I have shot in a freezer and learnt how to speak in a Bihari dialect. I love the different colours it adds to my life.”

Kashika Kapoor to collaborate with Nishant Malkhani for ‘Thodi Thodi Saans’

Mumbai– Actress Kashika Kapoor and ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ fame Nishant Malkhani will be seen sharing the screen space in their upcoming romantic music video ‘Thodi Thodi Saans’.

The actress, whose last music video ‘Dil Pe Zakhm’ was with Gurmeet Choudhary and Arjun Bijlani, talks about coming along with Nishant for the first time.

She says that music lovers will find a connection with the lyrics of the song.

Kashika mentions: “‘Thodi Thodi Saans’ is one of my favourite songs. Due to soothing music composed by Meet bros, one can’t stop himself/herself from humming. When the song was offered to me, I couldn’t stop myself from saying yes. I relate so strongly to this song. The expressions, the emotions, the versatility which are portrayed in this song will make you hooked to it.”

Kashika has featured in a number of music videos including ‘Tu Laut Aa’ alongside Pratiek Sehjpal, ‘Neendra’, ‘Sachcha Wala Pyaar’ and currently she was also seen in the web series ‘The Vibe Hunters’.

She further shares her shooting experience with Nishant and adds: “I really had a great time shooting for this song at very exciting locations. I and Nishant are working for the first time and I really had a great time shooting along with him. He is a gem of a person. So I just hope that the audience loves this song and accepts it with open arms.” (IANS)