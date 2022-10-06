Bollywood Roundup: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kartik, Kiara wrap up Mumbai schedule of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Mumbai– Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who earlier shared the screen in horror-comedy movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, recently wrapped the Mumbai schedule of their upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Kartik took to his Instagram to share pictures and videos from the wrap-up celebration of the film in which he can be seen enjoying and doing Garba with the whole team.

The actor wrote in the caption: “And on the day of Dussehra, A month long hectic but fun schedule with the most rambunctious crew of #SatyaPremKiKatha comes to an end! with lots of celebration and Mini Garba (sic).”

Kiara, who plays the titular role of Katha in the film, also took to her social media to announce the wrap up for the first schedule of the film. The actress shared a video in which she can be seen celebrating the end of the first schedule with her team. Kiara Advani will resume the second schedule in Gujarat soon.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, a joint production between Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, directed by the National Award winning director Sameer Vidwans. The film will drop in theatres on June 29, 2023.

Ranbir, Alia react to the success of ‘Brahmastra’ OST

Mumbai– Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are expecting their first child, recently shared their excitement on the release of the music album of their film ‘Brahmastra’ which includes all the songs like ‘Kesariya’, ‘Deva Deva’, ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’ and ‘Rasiya’.

The complete album, which has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by Pritam, was released on Thursday.

Talking about the album, Ranbir said in a statement: “The response to the film and the music by global audiences has been truly overwhelming and the album launching during this festive season has added an even more celebratory touch. I hope that fans will love the new tracks from ‘Brahmastra’ just as much as they loved our other songs and the movie.”

Ranbir’s wife and ‘Dear Zindagi’ star, Alia added, “Working on this movie has been an amazing experience, and I have a unique and emotional connection with each song in the album.”

Talking about the response to the film’s songs, the actress said, “So far, every song in the movie has deeply connected with audiences, and I’m just glad the entire album is out now for all the music lovers across the globe.”

Composer Pritam Chakraborty expressed his gratitude on the success of the music album of the film: “I am overwhelmed by the response the audience showered for ‘Kesariya’, ‘Rasiya’, ‘Deva Deva’ and ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’.”

Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in ‘Taali’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is set to portray the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in her upcoming film ‘Taali – Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi’.

The actress unveiled the first look of the film through her Instagram. She wrote in the caption: “Taali! (I won’t clap but will make others do so) #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to portray this beautiful person and bring her story to the world! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity! I love you guys (sic).”

Talking about the movie, she said: “(It’s) A story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power, that’s Shreegauri Sawant for you. Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution!”

The actress called the project ‘special’ for her: “This one is special for many reasons. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what’s in store,” she added.

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) which was filed in 2013, in which the Supreme Court recognised transgender as the third gender with a final verdict in 2014.

The biopic is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar and AAfeefa Nadiadwala.

Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan & others celebrate Alia’s baby shower

Mumbai– Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are enjoying the response to their film ‘Brahmastra’, are expecting their first child. The two recently hosted a baby shower for which Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor’s wife, Neila Devi arrived at their Vastu home in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

Vastu is the same place where the two tied the nuptial knot on April 14, this year. Ranbir’s sibling, Riddhima took to her Instagram and shared pictures from the baby shower. She captioned the pictures with Alia and Ranbir as ‘Mommy to be’ and ‘Daddy to be’.

For the occasion, Alia chose a beautiful yellow ensemble while Ranbir donned a peach coloured Kurta and white pyjamas.

The director of ‘Brahmastra’ – Ayan Mukerji too attended the event as he is very close to Ranbir, having worked with him in all his three directorials, so far. Alia’s close friends Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan were present too.

Ranbir’s mom, Neetu Kapoor too shared a group picture featuring Alia, herself, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, Nitasha Nanda, Rima Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Neila Devi and others.

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth call off divorce after nine months’ separation

Mumbai– Tamil star Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth – the eldest daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, have put their divorce on hold and are trying to make things work around their marriage. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004. They have two sons together, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Several media reports state that nine months after announcing the separation, the two have decided to reconcile their marriage although an official statement from Dhanush and Aishwaryaa is awaited.

Back in January 2022, Dhanush wrote: “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”

Even though the two did not disclose the reason behind their separation and requested everyone to respect their privacy, there were reports saying that Dhanush and Aishwarya’s families had been trying to “convince them to stay together.”

On the work front, Dhanush will next be seen in the bilingual film titled ‘Vaathi’ in Tamil and ‘Sir’ in Telugu. He also has ‘Captain Miller’ in the pipeline. (IANS)