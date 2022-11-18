Bollywood Roundup: Kajol, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, and more…

- Advertisement -

KJo reveals Kajol had a ‘big’ crush on Akshay Kumar

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar in an episode of dance-based reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10’ revealed that actress Kajol once had a crush on Bollywood’s very own Khiladi, Akshay Kumar.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors, host Maniesh Paul is seen asking Karan about Kajol crushing on an actor apart from her actor-husband Ajay Devgn.

The filmmaker, who is also a judge in the show, revealed that it was Akshay Kumar that Kajol had a “big” crush on.

Maniesh hilariously did the ‘Singham’ hook step and asked Kajol: “Did Ajay sir get to know?”

Kajol burst into laughter.

Yami Gautam Dhar’s ‘Lost’ to be screened at 53rd IFFI on Nov 23

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar’s investigative drama thriller movie ‘Lost’ will have its special screening at the soon to be held 53rd edition of the International film Festival of India.

IFFI shared the information about the film’s screening via Twitter. They shared a video of the actress in which she can be heard saying: “Greetings! I know all of you are very excited for my film ‘Lost’. I’m eagerly waiting to meet everyone at the Asian premiere of ‘Lost’ organised by IFFI. Let’s meet on November 23.”

The film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury of ‘Pink’ fame, will be screened at 6 p.m, IST on November 23 at INOX Panjim.

Yami will be seen playing a crime reporter in the film which also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Tushar Pandey and Pia Bajpai.

Kartik Aaryan to perform at the opening ceremony of 53rd IFFI

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who has had quite a successful run at the box-office, is set to perform the closing act at the soon to be held 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India, in Goa on November 20.

The festival, which opens on November 20 and will run through November 28, will see the actor shaking a leg to some of the hit numbers from his films as a part of the opening ceremony. Kartik has amped up the curiosity of the viewers with the teaser of his upcoming movie ‘Freddy’.

Recently, the song ‘Kaala Jaadu’ from ‘Freddy’ was released to a positive response from the audience. He will be performing on the very song for his act along with the title track of his movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Kartik Aaryan is currently making headlines for his upcoming film ‘Freddy’. After its intriguing teaser, the superstar made the nation groove on this recently released song ‘Kaala Jaadu’ from ‘Freddy’ and now he is all set to bring the magic of his dancing spectacles on the stage of IFFI 2022.

On the work front, as ‘Freddy’ is set to release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, Kartik will also be seen in ‘Shehzada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Vicky dons ‘masaledar’ new look in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, to release on Dec 16

Mumbai– The new poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which is slated to release on a digital platform on December 16, showcases him in a quintessential masaledar 90s Bollywood hero.

Vicky took to Instagram to drop the new poster along with the release date of the film. In the poster, the actor is seen wearing an orange ganji paired with jeans and a front open shirt. He completed his look with a head band.

“Govinda naam mera, naachna kaam mera. Aa raha hun jald, apni kahaani le kar! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec, only on Disney+ Hotstar!,” Vicky wrote as the caption.

The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, is about a charming Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time and love between his wife and his girlfriend in this dose of chaos, confusion, and laughter.

‘Zero time’ to prepare for ‘Freddy’ in between two shoots, says Alaya F

Mumbai– Actress Alaya F, who will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming streaming movie ‘Freddy’, didn’t get time to prepare for her role in the movie owing to a tight-rope of a schedule.

The actress was shooting for a project in Chandigarh which got extended. Hence, she didn’t have enough time at her disposal as she was on the sets of ‘Freddy’ the very next day after the shoot wrapping up in Chandigarh.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said: “Usually, I’m a very preparation-heavy actor. I find a lot of comfort in preparation. But for ‘Freddy’, it was completely different. I was shooting for another film in Chandigarh at the time and that schedule got extended. So, as soon as I wrapped that shoot and came back to Bombay, I was on the sets of ‘Freddy’ the very next day. There was zero time in between.”

‘Freddy’ is about the journey of titular character Dr. Freddy Ginwala (Kartik), who is a dentist and is a shy, lonely and socially awkward person.

For Alaya, the preparations happened on set in real time: “So, this time around, my prep happened on set, during our shoot, and after packing up when I would run to my acting coach to try and prep for the next day! Luckily I was surrounded by the most talented and skilled team so with their support and guidance, I figured Kainaaz (her character) out.”

Sharing a sneak peek about her character, the actor added: “Kainaaz is a very interesting one for sure. She has so many layers and so much complexity. It was such a joy playing her (for the screen), I learned a lot through the experience.”

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, ‘Freddy’ will release on December 2, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here’s how Vicky Kaushal conquered his fear of swimming in the ocean

Mumbai– Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is busy with the shoot of biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’, has shared that he got to conquer his fears with the hybrid survival show ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’.

The show featuring Vicky, which earlier dropped on OTT, is headed to its television premiere and will see the actor tread into the wilderness, traversing dangerous seas with the adventurer host, Bear Grylls while fighting to survive and return to civilisation unharmed.

Talking about the show, Vicky said: “Going on this survival journey with the well-known explorer Bear Grylls was a tremendous experience. Without him, I would not have been able to overcome my apprehension about swimming in this vast ocean.”

The trip proved to be a watershed moment for the ‘Uri’ star as he came out a different person by the end of it.

The actor further mentioned: “This trip also represents a significant turning point in my life because it allowed me to face and overcome one of my many phobias. It is difficult to imagine yourself floating in the middle of the ocean without a solid surface underneath you, but Bear’s constant inspiration and persistence encouraged me to win over this.”

Their journey on the episode will begin in a cluster of mangroves dominated by crocodiles, sharks and snakes including the uncertain tides and weather. The duo will also navigate the ocean, engaging in an insightful yet revelatory chat where he opens up about himself like never before.

‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ featuring Vicky Kaushal will premiere on Discovery Channel on November 21, 8 p.m. IST.

Hansal on working with Kareena: ‘A privilege directing this powerhouse’

Mumbai– Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta has talked about his experience working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and said that it was a “privilege” directing her.

Hansal took to Instagram, where he shared a black and white picture. In the image, the two can be seen having a conversation.

The filmmaker captioned the image: “She is such a delight to work with. A privilege directing this powerhouse. Had as much fun and joy doing some very difficult scenes with her as I’ve had with Rajkummar, Manoj or Pratika This one has been special @kareenakapoorkhan.”

“@ektarkapoor @mahana_films Thank you @khamkhaphotoartist for these pictures.”

The film marks the debut of Kareena as a producer.

The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and will mark Kareena’s second collaboration with the production company, her first being the 2018 film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ where she co-starred with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. (IANS)