Bollywood Roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Hrithik celebrates first Diwali with girlfriend Saba Azad

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrated his first Diwali with his girlfriend Saba Azad.

Saba took to Instagram Story, where she posted a picture of herself along with Hrithik. The two can be seen twinning in white Indian outfits.

She wrote: “Happy Diwali” as the caption for the loved-up image.

Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together in February when the two stepped out for dinner. Putting all rumours to rest, the two were seen holding hands as they walked into Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party.

On the work front, Hrithik’s latest release is ‘Vikram Vedha’. He will next be seen in ‘Fighter’, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Anupam celebrates Diwali with SRK, Big B and Rani Mukerji

Mumbai– Actor Anupam Kher celebrated his Diwali with ‘compassionate’ Shah Rukh Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s celebrations.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared pictures posing with Amitabh, SRK and Rani.

Alongside Shah Rukh’s post, he wrote: “Diwali bonanza! Met my dearest friend #Shahrukh after a very long time. He was as always loving, caring, respectful, compassionate and of course charming! May God give him all the happiness in the world! love emoji @iamsrk #DDLJ #Friend #Love.”

He thanked Rani and Aditya for their “hospitality and warmth!”

“It was great to spend some time with you and our friends! I LOVED your home Rani. It is beautiful! Love and prayers always!”

He then shared a picture with Big B and wrote: “Thank you #Amitji, #JayaJi, #Abhishek and #Aishwarya for a wonderful #Deepawali experience at your place. It was great to have some festive time with you all! Love and prayers always.”

Kareena shares Diwali pics, Jeh’s tantrums takes the cake

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, had an eventful Diwali this year with her family and her social media pictures cement the same.

Kareena took to her Instagram to share festive pictures of her family. Her two sons – Taimur and Jeh can be seen in the pictures along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. In one of the pictures, while everyone looks decked up in Indian ethnicwear, the couple’s second son Jeh can be seen throwing tantrums as he lies on the floor.

Captioning the pictures, Kareena wrote, “This is Us From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends.. Stay Blessed.”

The actress was seen dressed in a gorgeous red outfit while the boys of her life were dressed in matching black kurta and white pyjama outfits.

The last picture featuring Jeh’s tantrum drew the most attention from the fans and the film fraternity. Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Wishing u love light n luck …getting #jehjaan to pose!! Happy Diwali.”

Kareena’s cousin Zahan Kapoor added, “The last image is just tooooo good.”

Vicky calls Katrina ‘ghar ki Lakshmi’, netizens call him perfect husband

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his first Diwali with wife Katrina Kaif and his family. The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself in the company of Katrina.

In the picture, the two can be seen with their back facing the camera as they pull off ethnic wear with panache. But what made everyone go ‘awww’ was Vicky’s cute caption for Katrina.

Captioning the picture, the Uri’ actor wrote, “Ghar ki Lakshmi ke saath Lakshmi pooja ho gayi. Aap sabhi ko humaari taraf se shubh Diwali (Done with the customary Lakshmi Pooja with the Lakshmi of our house. Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali).”

After he uploaded the picture, Vicky received a plethora of comments from the fans and his industry friends.

While both Nimrat Kaur and casting director Mukesh Chhabra put up heart emojis under the picture, fans flooded the post with their comments, with many of them calling Vicky “a perfect husband material” much like the English title of his 2018 release ‘Manmarziyaan’ which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan.

On the work front, while Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’, Vicky has an array of films in the pipeline.

Kritika Kamra to celebrate working birthday as she shoots for ‘For Your Eyes Only’

Mumbai– Actress Kritika Kamra, who was seen in the streaming series ‘Hush Hush’, will celebrate a working birthday on Tuesday as she is occupied with the shooting of her upcoming project, ‘For Your Eyes Only.’

Post the success of her last project ‘Hush Hush’, she has now taken off into the thriller world with ‘For Your Eyes Only’.

Kritika Kamra will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the espionage thriller, which also stars ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ actor Pratik Gandhi. The project is being directed by ‘Scam 1992’ writer Sumit Purohit and will be shot in three countries.

Having begun her journey with television, Kritika has played different characters on OTT as well with ‘Tandav’, ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ and ‘Hush Hush’.

‘For Your Eyes Only’ will be soon available to stream on Netflix.

Rupali Ganguly posts alluring Diwali pics with her husband, son

Mumbai– TV actress Rupali Ganguly, who is currently gaining a lot of popularity for her show ‘Anupamaa’ has a special Diwali message for her fans. Dressed in a yellow suit, Rupali looked gorgeous while posing with her husband and son in her Diwali pictures.

Rupali is playing the character of a loving wife and caring mother in the show, and in real life too, she shares a cordial bond with her husband Ashwin K Verma. Both tied the knot on February 6, 2013, in a private ceremony.

Along with the pictures, Rupali mentioned: “Light up the world with your inner light. May the gleam of the Deeyas be around your heart always. Happy Diwali… From me and mine to you and yours.”

The actress was often seen praising her husband for his continuous support to her work and called him a role model for their son.

Rupali rose to fame with the portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. She also appeared as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 1’ and recently the actress came along with her co-actors on the sets of ‘Ravivaar With Star Parivaar’.

Meanwhile in the show, ‘Anupamaa’ her chemistry with Gaurav Khanna is being liked by the audience. Now in the show, she is seen trying her best to get proper education and she joins her daughter’s college for a three months course.

Actress Shamna Kasim to husband Asif Ali: Promise to support you forever

Chennai– Actress Shamna Kasim, who is better known as Poorna to her fans in the Tamil film industry, has wed businessman Shanid Asif Ali in Dubai.

Sharing a few pictures from the wedding, which was an intimate event with only close friends and family members being present, the actress said on Instagram, “Well, I might not be the most beautiful woman in the world, nor do I possess all the traits of a good spouse, but you never made me feel any less of myself.

“You’ve adored me for who I am and never attempted to change me. It also encouraged me to work on myself to bring out the best in me.

“Today, amidst our near and dear ones, you and I start this fabulous journey of togetherness.

“I know it is a little overwhelming, but I promise to be with you through thick and thin and support you forever love.”

Shamna Kasim, who has done extensive work in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema, will next be seen in a number of movies, including Mysskin’s ‘Pisasu 2’ and Nani’s ‘Dasara’. (IANS)