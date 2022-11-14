Bollywood Roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Aahana Kumra, Disha Parmar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Full throttle: Hrithik Roshan starts shooting for ‘Fighter’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who was most recently seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’, has finally started the shoot of his next movie ‘Fighter’ in which he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone.

The movie, which will be directed by Hrithik’s ‘War’ director, Siddharth Anand, will also star Anil Kapoor in the lead.

Taking to social media, Marflix Productions, the banner producing ‘Fighter’, shared a picture of Hrithik Roshan along with director Siddharth Anand flying off for the shoot. In the caption, they wrote “And it begins”. #FIGHTER (sic).”

‘Fighter’, which is an aerial action film, marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and the actor’s third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’.

The makers of the film are eyeing for the January 25, 2024 release of the film in theatres.

Earlier, Hrithik had taken to his Instagram, to share a new poster which he captioned: “25th January 2024 – see you at the theatres! #Fighter.” Deepika, on the other hand, captioned the post, “Fasten your seat-belts! #FIGHTER, India’s first aerial action film, releases on 25th January 2024 (sic).”

Aahana Kumra to play journo in Revathi directorial ‘Salaam Venky’ starring Kajol

New Delhi– TV and film actress Aahana Kumra shares her experience of playing a journalist for the first time and how it was to work with Kajol in Revayhi’s directorial film ‘Salaam Venky’.

The actress, who has been part of projects like ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, ‘Avrodh 2’, ‘Agent Raghav’, ‘Khuda Haafiz’ and many more, opened up about her role, saying: “I have never played a journalist in my career so far and it’s interesting to be able to play the part and also be a part of such a great ensemble where you have the opportunity to work with such incredible crew of actors, director, cinematographer and producer. So it’s a great collaboration. Also, the tone of the film is very different and I have never done such a feel good, slice-of-life-film.”

Sharing about her experience working with Kajol and Revathi, she told IANS: “My experience was phenomenal, although I didn’t have too many scenes with Kajol. We just had one scene together and watching her perform her sequence was an experience in itself. It’s incredible to learn from such an actor who is a stalwart in her space and has been working so long in the industry. The way she switches on and off during her performance was commendable. Her energy on the set was incredible.”

Aahana recalls how it was to shoot under the direction of Revathi and she praises her for her working style

“I don’t think I have ever met anybody as kind as Revathi. She is one of the most incredible, intelligent, inspiring and down to earth people I have ever met. During lunch breaks, she would eat with all of us. When we were shooting in Lonavala, she was staying in the ashram. If I write something in future, I’ll definitely write a role for her and I sincerely hope I get to do a full film with her where I’m playing the lead and she would be the director. It would be such a big opportunity and huge privilege.”

Disha Parmar talks about her new avtar in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’

Mumbai– ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actress Disha Parmar talks about her new look in the show. While she is mostly seen in Indian wear, she will now be in formal attire.

Currently, both Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha) met with an accident due to which Ram lost his memory and he no longer remembers that Priya is his wife. Now, to be with him always and take proper care of Ram, Priya will apply for the post of his PA in his office as Lovely.

Talking about the new look in the show, Disha said: “Priya is just trying to figure out a way to appear in front of Ram because, as everyone knows, he has forgotten about her and Pihu. She is worried since the doctors said that if he suddenly sees Priya in front of him, he would have effects. She has now found a way to go in front of Ram disguised as his PA.”

Disha added more about her experience of getting into this new look and how much she relates to it.

“I’m quite liking it. It feels like a breath of fresh air whenever you try something different as an actor. The main difference between Priya and Lovely would be that Lovely would be seen wearing shoes, which Priya doesn’t do but Disha adores them in her personal life.”

“I’m definitely looking forward to trying something new since and I’m sure it’s going to be fun. I’m hoping the fans continue to shower their love as they have always done,” she concluded.

Asmita Sood excited about playing negative character in ‘Janam Janam Ka Sath’

Mumbai– ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ actress Ashmita Sood, who plays a negative character in the show, ‘Janam Janam ka Sath’, said that she loves being part of it.

“I think the title of the show ‘Janam Janam Ka Sath’ is very apt because it brings out the exact idea of what the story is about which is reincarnation. I like the title a lot. The story of the show revolves around three characters, and is about love and hate. It’s a story about how life has transcended overtime and there are things and emotions that have still been carried over to the next life,” she said.

She added: “I will be seen in a negative role for the very first time. This time, I thought of experimenting a little where I am making life difficult for the lead actors because I am a very possessive person.”

However, Asmita doesn’t associate much with her character, she said: “Honestly, I don’t relate with my character because she’s negative but there are some possessive things that I might accept if I was in a relationship in real life too. I guess we all have little of Trishala in us. It might not be that intense but I guess we all are possessive for the people we love. But this was what made me sign up. The graph of my character was what attracted me.”

She added: “Playing a lead role is a lot of responsibility, there is a lot on your shoulders. But, this time, I am not feeling any pressure because I am enjoying my journey. As long as all three of us enjoy the process, it’s going to be fun.”

Meanwhile, Asmita is not one to get affected by competition. “There’s a lot of competition but more than that is a lot of opportunities. There’s web, shows, festival films, regional films. The boundaries between all the mediums are blurring and it gives a lot of opportunities. So, I wouldn’t call it a competition but an opportunity for actors,” she concluded.

