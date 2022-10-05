Bollywood Roundup: Genelia D’Souza, Madhuri Dixit, Saba Azad, and more…

- Advertisement -

Genelia D’Souza opens up on her Dussehra plans

Mumbai– Actress Genelia D’Souza recently spoke about celebrating the festival of Dussehra with her husband Riteish Deshmukh and her entire family. She also emphasised on the importance of being part of the celebration.

The “Tujhe Meri Kasam” actress said in a statement: “Dussehra is an important festival in our family and we make it a point to be free on this day. I feel Dussehra is a denotation that all comes to an end only with the victory of the good.”

Genelia is known for her works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films like “Satyam”, “Sye”, “Happy”, “Dhee”, “Ready”, “Katha” and “Masti”.

Sharing her best wishes on the auspicious occasion, she added: “I wish for a healthy and happy world this Dussehra and that everyone lives a wholesome life. I wish that our children can have all the opportunities and wonderful experiences that we grew up with.”

Madhuri Dixit buys apartment worth Rs 48 crore in Mumbai

Mumbai– Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, whose film ‘Maja Ma’ is all set for release on Amazon Prime on Thursday, has purchased a luxurious apartment worth Rs 48 crore in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

The plush property is part of the Indiabulls Blu project and the area of the apartment, which is on the 53rd floor of the building, is reportedly 5,384 square feet. What’s more? The apartment comes with seven car parking spaces.

According to media reports, Madhuri signed the conveyance deed with the seller, Calleis Land Development Private Limited, last month when she paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.4 crore.

The apartment complex overlooks the Arabian Sea and includes other facilities like swimming pool, a football pitch, gym, spa, and a club.

Saba Azad wraps up the shoot of her movie ‘Song of Paradise’

Mumbai– Actress-singer-writer Saba Azad, who is rumoured to be dating Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Song of Paradise’.

Today, taking to social media, the actress posted a picture highlighting that it is a wrap for a very special character she played. In the caption, she wrote, “And it’s a wrap on a very special film and a very special character!! #songsofparadise you have my heart – can’t wait for you guys to see what we have made!!”

‘Song of Paradise’ comes as a surprise for everyone as the film was not announced. Currently, Saba is enjoying the success of the ‘Rocket Boys’ for which she received a lot of positive response.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to be seen in ‘Rocket Boys 2’. Apart from that, the actress is looking forward to the release of ‘Minimum’ where she will be seen slipping into the role of a French girl.

Angad, Neha Dhupia celebrate son’s first birthday at Golden Temple

Mumbai– Actor Angad Bedi and his actress-chat show host wife, Neha Dhupia celebrated their son Guriq Singh’s first birthday in Amritsar at the Golden Temple.

The couple along with their daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, decided to go back to their roots to their home town Amritsar and have joyous moments with their kids and Angad’s father, former Indian cricketer, Bishan Singh Bedi.

The kids travelled to Amritsar along with Neha, whereas Angad went to Delhi to accompany father Bishan Singh Bedi to Amritsar. The couple chose this itinerary over any kind of theme or lavish party.

Angad, who was seen in the short film ‘The List’, said in a statement: “For me, family comes before anything else. It’s my son’s birthday and I wanted to make sure that they spend some time with their grandfather as well, because the bond they share is extremely special.”

Both Angad’s and Neha’s families belong to Amritsar hence they decided to celebrate their son’s first birthday there. Also Bishan Singh wanted his grandson’s first birthday celebrations to happen at Amritsar at the Golden Temple.

“With God’s grace, I have everything that I need. To say thank you, all of us are travelling to Amritsar to express our gratitude at The Golden Temple. Birthdays have always been extremely intimate and private for our family and we like them that way”, Angad added.

The actor’s last project was a streaming short film, ‘The List’, which also starred Kirti Kulhari, his co-star from ‘Pink’. The film is available to stream on Amazon miniTV.

Mugdha Godse talks about her Dussehra celebrations

Mumbai– On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Bollywood actress Mugdha Godse spoke about the festivities and shared how she celebrates the festival. On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Bollywood actressspoke about the festivities and shared how she celebrates the festival. The actress said that she cleans up her house and decorates it to ward off any evil or negative forces. “I celebrate Dussehra by decorating my home in a traditional way. The main door is decked up with a lovely toran (a door hanging decorated with flowers or mango leaves). I move the furniture around to welcome Dussehra.” The 36-year old actress, who made her Hindi film debut with Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Fashion’ and went on to work in movies such as ‘Jail’, ‘Heroine’ and Tamil film ‘Thani Oruvan’ among others, explained the importance of the festival and how it symbolises the victory of good over evil. “The spirit of this festival is divine and teaches a lot about the importance of believing in goodness. It leaves with the relief of knowing that Good overcomes Evil at the end of everything and that should remain with us always,” she added. (IANS)