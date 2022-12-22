Bollywood Roundup: Gauri Khan, Rohit Pathak, Farhan Akhtar, and more…

Gauri Khan gives a sneak peek into KJo’s revamped house

Mumbai– Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, who is also Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, has redesigned director-producer Karan Johar’s Mumbai house. Taking her followers inside KJo’s revamped home, Gauri posted a short video of the interiors on her Instagram recently.

The video starts off with KJo and Gauri sitting on blue and white couches, a centre table is placed in front of them with a lamp below the round and wired table. A huge potted plant stood between the couches near an open window.

The house also has a wall with the word ‘Johar’ written on it. A narrow cabinet with plants and a lamp was also seen in the clip. It’s safe to say that KJo’s house looks quite similar to the sets of ‘Koffee With Karan’ – a chat show begun and hosted by him.

Karan can be heard saying in the video: “Welcome to my home Gauri, all because of you. Love it, love it. Can’t wait to move in.”

Captioning the video, Gauri wrote: “One of my most cherished projects, this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour – @karanjohar”.

Rohit Pathak to play antagonist in Balakrishna-starrer ‘Veera Simha Reddy’

Mumbai– Actor Rohit Pathak, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Dharavi Bank’ and is known for his work in south films such as ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’, ‘Bakrid’, ‘Seetimaarr’, ‘Sita’ and ‘The Warrior’, will be seen playing a negative character in mega star Balakrishna’s ‘Veera Simha Reddy’.

Shedding light on his role, he said: “I’m playing a prominent role in this film in a negative shade. This character gives a new arc to the film in terms of the climax. It’s a revenge action drama where Balakrishna sir is playing a double role.”

The film also stars Duniya Vijay, Lal, Shruti Hassan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Honey Rose.

Sharing his working experience with Balakrishna, he said: “Balakrishna sir is a mass entertainer. Every star in the south has its own massive fan following. One thing I noticed about him was once after coming on set he never rests or goes back to his vanity unless it’s a pack up. He used to be fully active all the time. When I met him, I was overwhelmed to know that he knows about me despite being such a senior artiste and called me to sit beside him. He needs no introduction but still introduces himself, initiates conversation and treats with utmost respect.”

The actor further mentioned how his work in South Indian cinema brought him the recognition: “I received appreciation from my first southern film ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’ and then later on people started recognising me which got me more great roles and projects in south and pan India as well. It changed the course of my acting career because the hindi dubbed version of the film was also watched and praised a lot.”

He added: “It helped me in both the industries. Aaya tha mein hindi me kaam karne par south ki film ne mujhe hindi industry me pehchan di (I came to work in Hindi film industry but it was the South Indian cinema that got me recognised in Hindi industry.) It motivates you to do more and when you see yourself working with such superstars of south, coming from nowhere. Talent gives more work and acknowledgement.”

Farhan Akhtar pens heartfelt appreciation note for Cristiano Ronaldo

Mumbai– Farhan Akhtar has penned a heartfelt note for star Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on social media. The Bollywood actor-filmmaker said Ronaldo gave life to the game.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a long note appreciating Ronaldo and his work. He also shared a picture of the footballer alongside the note.

He wrote: “This is a @cristianoRonaldo appreciation post. This guy has given his life to the game, set standards of skill, athleticism and fitness that most sportspeople can only fantasise about.

“It’s so easy to tear someone down in a moment when they stop behaving like robots and display human emotion. It’s so easy to forget how fortunate we’ve been to witness him take the beautiful game to a whole other level through sheer commitment, sacrifices, hard work and constant improvement through self analysis.”

“It annoys the hell out of me to see commentators diss him and speak of him as a has-been. Not one of them could last a day in his shoes… I don’t know the guy but I know that watching him play made me happy. Even when he played against teams I supported… I hope he knows what he means to the millions of people who feel the same way I do.”

Ronaldo’s game at the FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end after Portugal lost in the quarter-finals.

Talking about Farhan, he is all set to make ‘Jee Le Zara’, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Kiara shares how ‘3 Idiots’ helped convince her parents to let her join Bollywood

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has revealed that it was filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s film ‘3 Idiots’ that convinced her parents to let her join Hindi cinema.

In the ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ special episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which will be attended by Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Renuka Sahane, Viraj Ghelani and director Shashank Khaitan, Kiara will spill the beans on how she got into the business of showbiz.

She shares, “It is very natural for parents to worry about their children who want to try their luck in the film industry. Considering they are not from the industry, they were scared for me and were worried about my safety.”

“They wanted me to try something other than this profession. But they always knew that acting is something I really wanted to do in my life. I remember I was in school when papa and I went to watch 3 Idiots and you know it is said that films are not just a medium of entertainment but the message they impart can touch the lives of people.”

The actress added: “And 3 idiots worked like magic on my father and he agreed to support me in this journey. I would really like to thank Raju sir for making such an amazing film.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)