Bollywood Roundup: Farah Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and more…

Farah Khan gives ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant an Om Kapoor makeover

Mumbai– Filmmaker Farah Khan gave a makeover to the ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Shivam Singh and made him look like Om Kappor, the role played by superstar Shah Rukh in her film ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Furthermore, after the mekeover, Shivam entered the show in a six-pack with foreign performers and danced to the track ‘Dard Ae Disco’.

Farah said: “You made it feel like the original song,” to which judge Vishal Dadlani also added: “All the credit goes to Farah.”

Shivam also sang the song ‘Jag Suna Suna Laage’ from the film.

The top 10 contestants included Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Vineet Singh from Lucknow, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh and Kavya Limaye from Gujarat.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SRK hugs Salman on his 57th b’day, fans overwhelmed

Mumbai– Fans of Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan can now proudly say “Karan-Arjun aa gaye (Karan-Arjun are here finally)!”. Salman was greeted by the ‘Pathaan’ star on his birthday.

SRK hugged Salman as he hosted a joint party with his sister Arpita Khan, whose daughter Ayat Sharma, who shares her birthday with the actor, turned three on Tuesday. Among the host of celebs, including Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Sangeeta Bijlani, Shah Rukh grabbed the most attention.

The videos of the two superstars sharing a sweet moment in embrace are doing rounds on the Internet. The fans were left in awe as the two shared the frames together.

A netizen wrote about Salman and Shah Rukh Khan’s bond, “The best, most intimate and close friendship in Bollywood.” Another fan on Instagram also said the moment reminded him of Shah Rukh and Salman attending politician Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party in 2013, where they ended their years-long cold war by giving each other a warm hug.

SRK and Salman’s friendship has stood the test of time despite two major fights between the two – One during the making of ‘Chalte Chalte’ when Salman regularly showed up on sets and created ruckus over his girlfriend Aishwarya Rai which resulted in the actress getting ousted from the film and replaced by Rani Mukerji.

Second was during Katrina Kaif’s birthday back in 2008 when the two superstars came at loggerhead over their respective reality television game shows.

Vicky, Katrina to ring in New Year at Jawai in Rajasthan

Mumbai– As the year 2022 draws to a close, many Bollywood stars are leaving the galaxy cluster at India’s entertainment capital, Mumbai, and are heading to their much needed holiday break.

While some step outside the country, Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have chosen a rather different place for their year-end vacation.

The two headed to Jawai Leopard Safari in Bali district of Rajasthan. After celebrating Christmas with their families, KatVic first took a flight to Jodhpur from Mumbai. Katrina was in so much haste that she stepped inside the Mumbai airport. She realised after an officer told her about the security check after which she went back for the procedure.

Once the couple landed in Jodhpur, they travelled to their destination through the road. Jawai area has more than 40 families of leopards and is famous for the big cat sightings. It is surrounded by the Aravali range of mountains. The place is famous among the elite section of society.

Earlier, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too celebrated his birthday in Jawai area. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who got married this year, too had their vacation last year at the same destination.

Talking about Vicky and Katrina, the two got married last year in December in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony which saw only a select few guests in attendance.

The couple will ring in the New Year at Jawai and will return to Mumbai to fulfil their work commitments.

Katrina wishes Salman on his birthday, calls him ‘Tiger’, ‘OG’

Mumbai– It’s raining birthday wishes for ‘Tiger 3’ actor Salman Khan, who celebrates his birthday on Tuesday. Almost the whole of B-town attended his midnight birthday bash, which he hosted in Mumbai ditching his regular practice of partying at his Panvel farmhouse.

Katrina Kaif, who earlier dated Salman, also took to the story section of her Instagram to send birthday wishes to Salman with whom she will share the screen in their upcoming spy-action movie ‘Tiger 3’.

Calling Salman an “OG (original gangster)”, she shared a monochromatic picture of him seated on a bike. Salman appears to be staring into the camera lens as he sports a light stubble in the picture.

Katrina wrote on the picture, “Tiger Tiger Tiger ka happy birthday @beingsalmankhan #OG.”

Katrina and Salman dated during the mid and late 2000s and have done several films together. The two were together till somewhere around 2009 after which Katrina went on to date Ranbir Kapoor. The two starred together in ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’.

Katrina and Ranbir too eventually parted ways during the shoot of ‘Jagga Jasoos’ when differences between them crept in.

While Katrina married Vicky Kaushal in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur last year in December, Ranbir married Vicky’s ‘Raazi’ co-star Alia Bhatt in April, this year. (IANS)