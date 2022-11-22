Bollywood Roundup: Disha Patani, Khushboo Atre, Bhumi Pednekar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Disha Patani’s order of eating carbs is Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff’s command

Mumbai– Actress Disha Patani is known for setting the social media on fire with her sensuous pictures. Keeping up with the practice, the actress again shared a picture on her social media on Tuesday in which she is wearing a black lingerie and a bathrobe. But, what caught the attention of the netizens is Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff’s comment on Disha’s picture.

Disha shared the mirror selfie in which she can be seen standing close to a jacuzzi and holding a piece of fully loaded dessert. Stressing upon the importance of carbohydrates in a balanced diet, the actress wrote in the caption, “Eat your carbs”.

Krishna took to the comments section and wrote, “Yes Ma’am”, and the netizens are having a field day. One user wrote, “Ye pakka Tiger bhai hain, Krishna ki ID se (This surely is Tiger Shroff operating Krishna’s ID to comment on the picture)”

Another one wrote insisting Krishna to address Disha as her sister-in-law, “bhabhi boliye”.

For the uninitiated, Tiger and Disha were rumoured to be dating however, none of them made it official or spoke about their equation on a public platform. In August this year, it was also speculated that the two called it quits over Tiger’s obsession with his career and fitness.

Khushboo Atre views sports as healthy way of life, believes in staying fit

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Khushboo Atre, who will be seen in the movie ‘Capsule Gill’ alongside Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar, talks about her love for sports and the role they play when it comes to being fit and healthy.

“As actors, we have long schedules and hectic days at work; and playing a sport is also an extremely effective stress-buster,” says Khushboo.

She has been inclined toward sports since she was in school. She was also the captain of her college’s cricket team.

On the importance of fitness and the role sports play in maintaining it, she says: “Fitness is a crucial component of a healthy lifestyle, as we all know. I view sports as a healthy way of life and believe in staying fit. It is a voyage of self-control, relaxation, and mental peace.”

Khushboo has acted in movies and series like ‘Criminal Justice season 2’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Illegal’, ‘Shamitabh’, and ‘Vodka Diaries’.

Recently, the actress has finished shooting for ‘Capsule Gill’ and is busy shooting for other movies.

‘Trying to do something disruptive again,’ says Bhumi on her ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ character

Mumbai– Bhumi Pednekar is reaping praises for her incredible acting and dialogue delivery in her upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, a comic thriller. She said that with her character, she is trying to do something “disruptive” again.

Bhumi said: “I’m actually thrilled that film-makers can feel that I can really work hard and try and pull off any role that they offer me. That to me is the biggest validation for my work and my skill set as an artiste. My character in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is me trying to do something disruptive again, trying to change it up again with each film and hopefully wowing people with my performance.”

She added: “I hate to be put into a mould and I constantly look to challenge the status quo and do something subversive. I’m delighted that audiences are loving my character in the trailer. It’s just a tease of what to expect in the film. She is a firecracker of a woman, she is grey and I love her because she is just hilariously entertaining.”

The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, is about a charming Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time and love between his wife and his girlfriend in this dose of chaos, confusion, and laughter.

On the work front, Bhumi has an interesting line up of films – ‘Afwaah’, ‘Bheed’, ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with parents and pet dog Katori

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who has had quite a successful run at the box-office, is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday. The actor took to his social media to share happy pictures with his family.

Sharing a set of two pictures on his Instagram, Kartik wrote in the caption: “In every birth I would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki.”

In the pictures, Kartik can be seen with his parents and pet dog Katori.

Kartik’s ‘Luka Chuppi’ co-star Kriti Sanon took to the comments section and wrote: “Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo i have the besttt gift for u.. stay tuned!”

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wrote: “Lots of love and brightness”.

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of his streaming movie ‘Freddy’. The teaser of his film ‘Shehzada’ in which he stars opposite Kriti Sanon was also released on the occasion of his birthday.

Ayushmann Khurrana joins global icon David Beckham for raising child rights awareness

Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana has joined hands with global icons like David Beckham, Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Ramos, Andriy Shevchenko and Cafu to raise awareness about child rights across the world.

“We must all make sure that discrimination based on gender becomes a thing of the past and that every girl is treated with the same value and worth by her family and community as any boy. We can begin by disrupting gender stereotypes in our own lives. Small changes add up over time to make things better,” he said.

“We must ensure that we look at boys and girls in the same light and provide equal access to everything for the girls. Today, our girls are making our country proud in every field, they are shattering glass ceilings. So, let’s provide them with everything that they need to excel and in turn, change the narrative.”

He added futher: “The prevalence of violence against children is widely recognised. We need to raise awareness about this problem by bringing the issue of violence against children into the open.”

“As the face of UNICEF’s global campaign, EVAC – ending violence against children – I have been working for the past two years to raise awareness on child rights. It is amazing to see these huge global icons join this initiative to bring to light how gender discrimination must be put an end to have a better society across countries,” he concluded.

On the work front, Ayushmann has impressed everyone with his action avatar in the trailer of his upcoming thriller ‘An Action Hero’. It releases on December 2.

Ridhiema Tiwari to play antagonist in ‘Raazz Mahal’

Mumbai– ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ actress Ridhiema Tiwari talks about playing an antagonist in the fantasy drama ‘Raazz Mahal’ featuring Himanshu Soni and Neha Harsora in the lead roles.

Talking about her role, she said: “When the script was first narrated to me, I was thrilled because this was the first opportunity to explore such a devious and complex character. Powerful roles come naturally to me. It’s definitely my comfort zone yet the duality of the character around other characters makes this very challenging and I love challenges. I was both excited and curious to explore my journey as Chandralekha and the plot caught my attention. I just couldn’t resist saying yes.”

The 38-year-old is known for her roles in ‘Do Dil Ek Jaan’, ‘Sasural Genda Phool’, and many more. She is also known for her Bollywood Debut in the 2017 film ‘Begum Jaan’.

The actress says that she has played several characters but for her, this is far more challenging and tough.

“I’ve played many roles in my career, but by far this is the most interesting and challenging of them all. Chandralekha as Dakini is dark, devious, deadly cruel, and vicious on screen. She follows her gut and doesn’t bow down in front of anyone. Getting into the skin of the character was a purely intuitive process as I explored more about Dakini,” she concluded.

Ira Sone: The web can be overwhelming, especially when you do a bold scene

Mumbai– Actress Ira Sone, who began her acting career in 2007 with the popular show ‘Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’, shares her experience of doing web shows and why she is not so keen to do bold scenes.

She says: “The experience was underwhelming because there is a thin line between bold scenes and the content is absolutely bold; this thin line makes a huge difference, and in my case, the bold scene backfired because it took over the story and the content.”

“The content was really good, but the character got overshadowed because of the number of scenes that were in the show. The web can be tricky and overwhelming, especially when you do a bold scene.”

The actress, who has been part of ‘Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki’, ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’, ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, and many more says that many of the TV actors are doing OTT projects but her experience is not that great.

As she says: “I believe the web is the bridge between TV and movies, and I see a lot of TV actors doing some quality work; however, I have had a very underwhelming experience.”

She adds: “Television has a different audience that certainly can’t accept their bahus playing anything beyond a bahu. The format of TV and web scripts is very different, and I’m hopeful that in time we can see things changing.”

Seerat Kapoor’s grey character in ‘Maarrich’ is unlike any she has portrayed

Mumbai– Seerat Kapoor, who made her debut with the Telugu film ‘Run Raja Run’ is all set to play a gray character in the crime thriller ‘Maarrich’ starring Tusshar Kapoor, Anita Hassanandan, Nasiruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, Dipannita Sharma, and Tayyab Mansuri.

Written and directed by Dhruv Lather, the film revolves around a cop and a killer. Seerat plays a supermodel in the movie and she said that her character is quite unusual and different.

Talking about her role, Seerat said: “My character Reena is a supermodel and is a little more complex than what meets the eye. She’s very layered and so we spent a lot of time discovering and developing all the various shades of her personality. She’s quite unlike any other character that I have portrayed on screen”

The actress was also seen in ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 2’ opposite Nagarjuna and ‘Touch Chesi Chudu’ opposite Ravi Teja. In the upcoming film, she is playing a bold character that is not afraid of expressing her opinion.

She further shared: “I have had the good fortune to start a new chapter with such a warm and incredible team and I am grateful for the love the trailer has received.”

Seerat will also be playing the female lead in Dil Raju’s next production venture, which is yet untitled. (IANS)