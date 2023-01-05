Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and more…

SRK to Deepika on b’day: ‘Always proud and wishing for you to scale new heights’

Mumbai– On Deepika Padukone’s 37th birthday on Thursday, her ‘Pathaan’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan penned a note of appreciation for the actress and said that he is “proud and always wishing her to scale new heights”.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram, where he shared a new look of Deepika’s character from their film and wrote: “To my dearest @deepikapadukone – how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heightsa happy birthdaya lots of lovea#Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

This will be the fourth time SRK and Deepika will be seen sharing screen space together. The two have previously worked in films such as ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’.

‘Pathaan’ presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

The film is the first of SRK’s three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie ‘Zero’ which tanked badly at the box-office.

‘Pathaan’, produced by India’s premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan’s nickname for Alia Bhatt is ‘Amma Bhatt Kapoor’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared a nickname for actress Alia Bhatt after she said she will call him ‘Pathaan’ after the film’s release.

Alia had a banter filled exchange with SRK on Twitter, where the actor treated his fans with an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter.

Alia joined the question and answer session, as she responded to a fan, who had asked Shah Rukh, “Why does Alia call you just SR?”

Responding to why Alia called Shah Rukh only ‘SR’, the actor tweeted what ‘SR could stand for.

He wrote, “Could mean sweet and romantic or maybe senior and respected or maybe just Shah Rukh.”

Alia revealed what ‘SR’ stood for, and tweeted, “More like sweet and respected 🙂 But from 25th January I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan. See I’m so creative na.”

After Alia announced her new name for Shah Rukh, he too, came up with a name for Alia.

In reference to Alia’s daughter Raha Kapoor, he tweeted, “Done little one. And I am now going to call you little Amma (mother) Bhatt Kapoor!”

Arjun Kapoor grateful to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestants for making him relive ‘2 States’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor expressed his gratitude towards contestants Rishi Singh and Bidipta Chakraborty for making him relive the memories of his film ‘2 States’ through their performance.

On the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 13’, Rishi along with Bidipta Chakraborty performed on the track ‘Mast Magan’, originally sung by Arijit Singh for the 2014 film ‘2 States’.

After looking at their performance, Arjun, who acted in the film opposite Alia Bhatt, praised Rishi and Bidipta for singing the duet that took him down memory lane and he recalled his shooting days.

He shared: “I finally saw your face Rishi, you sang the entire song facing her! I could sense another vibe and emotion while you were performing. I feel both of you did justice to this song and thank you for making me relive ‘ 2 States’ again.”

Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj are coming on the sets of the singing reality show to promote their film ‘Kuttey’

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

Sonia Singh opens up on Tunisha asking for monetary help, relationship with Sheezan

New Delhi– Tunisha Sharma had asked Sonia Singh for monetary help and her friend said that she was surprised when the late actress told her that she needed money as she had never made such a demand.

In a conversation with IANS, Sonia shared that Tunisha had asked for Rs 3000 on December 8.

The ‘Kumkum’ actress said: “I have known her for five years but she never asked for any money so it was quite surprising for me, when she called on December 8 and told me that she needed Rs 3000 in cash.”

“I said, ‘you and Sheezan are shooting together, ask him’, and she replied even he doesn’t have one. I don’t know why she needed that money.”

Tunisha reportedly committed suicide on December 24 and her boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by her mother.

Sonia also spoke about Tunisha’s bond with her mother and said: “They shared a very friendly bond and Tunisha never used to hide anything from her mother.”

She also recalled how on December 14, when they met Tunisha shared about her relationship with Sheezan: “I can’t make out at that time about any serious differences between them.”

“However, Tunisha told me that Sheezan doesn’t want to talk about relationships for 24 hours and he wanted some space. Tunisha shared that she will give him that space. I thought these are all minor differences that are there in any relationship,” she concluded.

Reena Kapoor opens up about her interest in gardening, love for pets

Mumbai– TV actress Reena Kapoor, who is currently seen in the show ‘Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se’, shares her interest in gardening and how much she is fond of nature.

The actress also says that she loves pets and wants to keep them at home but because of her busy shooting schedule she can’t keep them at home.

She says: “I adore nature’s beauty and enjoy admiring it. Gardening, including growing flowers and feeding birds, is my favourite pastime. My balcony is a flower garden with a variety of vibrant plants. I have a bird nest on my balcony where the birds come to eat, and I love the sound of their chirping.”

The actress has been part of TV shows such as ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Vishnu Puran’, ‘Jai Ganga Maiya’, and many more.

Apart from gardening, Reena also loves pets as she mentions: “I also enjoy pets and am obsessed with them, but I can’t have them at my house since I go on shoots all the time. However, my husband has an animal farm at his place. I occasionally go to the farm and spend time wandering around nature”.

Zaan Khan roped in to play an unpredictable and careless personality in ‘Maitree’

Mumbai– Film and TV actor Zaan Khan will be seen playing the male lead opposite Shrenu Parikh in the show ‘Maitree’.

He is playing the role of an NRI, Saransh, who has a very unpredictable and careless personality. It is difficult to judge him as his mood changes within seconds and he behaves in a very strange manner. He will be seen getting married to Maitree(Shrenu Parikh) in the show.

Talking about his character, Zaan said: “When I got a call for this role, I immediately said yes to them, just because of the character in the show. This character is very different from what I have played in the past and is the opposite of who I am in real life.”

Zaan has acted in serials such as ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’, ‘Naamkarann’, ‘Beinhaanpan’, and many more.

He added more on how he prepared for his role and shared: “I had to do a lot of preparation like attending workshops for this role. Saaransh is a Mumma’s boy and tries to get away with his every wrongdoing, just because he has her support. I am sure with loads of twists and turns that my character will bring in, the audience will be hooked onto their TV screens.”

It is a story of two best friends living in Prayagraj and how their life changes after their marriage. (IANS)