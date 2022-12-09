Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and more…

Deepika looks super-hot in first ‘Pathaan’ song ‘Besharam Rang’

Mumbai– The makers of ‘Pathaan’ are all set to drop the first song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the film on December 12. The track is set to present Deepika Padukone in her hottest best and showcase breath-taking chemistry between her and Shah Rukh Khan.

Siddharth reveals, “Yes, it is true that the first song of our film is releasing on Monday. It’s called Besharam Rang and it will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet.”

He adds, “For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I’m confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!”

SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’. The two sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets of ‘Besharam Rang’ took the internet by storm.

The duo shot this hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and Deepika her perfect bikini body. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27.

Malaika Arora gets candid about Arjun Kapoor: ‘I’m not ruining his life’

Mumbai– Malaika Arora finally got candid about her love life with actor Arjun Kapoor and said that she is not ruining his life by dating him in the latest episode of ‘Moving In with Malaika’.

In the latest episode of her reality show, Malaika channelled her inner stand-up comic and talked about being targeted over the way she walks, her divorce with Arbaaz Khan and relationship with Arjun. She even cracked jokes on her sister Amrita Arora and friend Anusha Dandekar.

Malaika spoke about Arjun at length and said that she is not ruining his life by dating him.

She said: “And unfortunately not only am I old, I am also dating a younger man. I mean I have guts. I mean I am ruining his life, right? I am not ruining his life.”

“It’s not like he was going to school and he couldn’t focus on studies and I told him to come with me. I mean, every time we are on a date, it’s not like he is bunking classes. I didn’t catch him on the street while he was catching Pokemon.”

Malaika said that Arjun is “a goddam grown up man.”

“We are two consenting adults. If an older man dates a younger girl, he is a player. But if an older woman dates a younger man, she is a cougar. This is not fair.”

Arjun Kapoor: ‘I have finally found my groove in cinema’

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Kapoor revealed that through his forthcoming films he will tackle diverse genres and challenge himself to deliver better performances.

“As an actor, my journey in cinema has been of immense learning and growth. I feel I have finally found my groove in cinema and discovered what I truly want to do on screen. I have realised that I need to only do projects that bring me happiness and help me mature on screen,” said Arjun.

He added: “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is one such film that has given me tremendous love and appreciation. I received acting accolades for this film and I can’t be thankful enough for this project.”

Arjun hopes to wow everyone again and earn rave reviews with Aasman Bhardwaj’s ‘Kuttey’ and Ajay Bahl’s ‘The Ladykiller’.

He said: “‘Kuttey’ is again that film which I feel will bring me a lot of joy and love and then, I’m confident that ‘The Ladykiller’ will also deliver as a superb film and hopefully make my performance stand out. I have always wanted to be a part of credible films that allow me to also excel on screen as a performer.”

Arjun went on: “I wanted to collaborate with storytellers who believe in me and push me to do better. Dibakar Banerjee, Aasman Bhardwaj and Ajay Bahl are filmmakers for whom I have bared my soul. So, yes I do hope that Kuttey and The Ladykiller become big hits. I have punted a lot on them and I hope that people like what I have done on screen!”

Kashika Kapoor makes her B’wood debut with Pradip Khairwar’s rom-com

Mumbai– Actress Kashika Kapoor, who was seen in the web series ‘The Vibe Hunters’, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with director Pradip Khairwair’s next film, a romantic-comedy.

She said: “Finally, now that I am able to speak about it and by the grace of Ganpati Bappa, I am ready to begin working on my first Bollywood movie. My movie is scheduled to start shooting by the end of next week, and I am beyond excited about the chance. I’ve always pictured myself acting in my first Bollywood movie at the age of 20, and with this movie, my dream is finally coming true.”

“We took a lot of time to understand and develop each aspect of my personality for this part. For my role, I have been attending workshops constantly, and it has been a fascinating experience,” she added.

Pradeep is known for films such as ‘Sarkar 3’, ‘Blind Love’, and many others, and is now coming up with another project which is still untitled.

“The movies will cover a very delicate subject that is girl education with a strong message that will be sent to young people, but the story will also take many unexpected turns. I will be sharing screen with Anuj Saini and I am really excited about it,” said Kashika.

The actress visited the Siddhi Vinayak temple to seek blessings and said that she hopes to get positive feedback for her upcoming film.

“Every actor in the business always hopes to star in a movie about a subject that will gain more fame. However, I am making my big Bollywood debut with a movie that has such a strong message, and for that, I am truly grateful and thankful to my director and the entire team. Making a big debut under Pradeep sir’s guidance is something that I am really looking forward to,” she concluded.

Malaika Arora: ‘I want to do things for myself’

Mumbai– Malaika Arora spoke about how she copes with all the pressure and said that now she wants to do things for herself.

She said: “Personally, I’ve become a certain way because I’m very conscious about people’s perception and what they will say, how will it be taken, hurting people’s feelings….there’s a constant battle over there.”

Malaika, who is dating actor Arjun Kapoor added: “I feel I want to go against the grain for a change now. I want to do things for myself, I want to push the envelope.”

Malaika has made her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new show,’Moving In With Malaika’. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming now. (IANS)