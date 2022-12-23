Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Yash, Abhishek Bachchan, and more…

Bhumi Pednekar to ring in the New Year in Mexico with friends

Mumbai– Taking a break from her erratic shoot schedule, actress Bhumi Pednekar will be seen ringing in the New Year in style in Mexico with her friends.

Bhumi will be taking a break after shooting almost seven films this year. Having had to work non-stop since the pandemic related lockdowns lifted Bhumi will travel to Mexico with her friends.

The actress’ slate of seven films, including ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, released earlier this month. Her upcoming line-up includes Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’, Ajay Bahl’s ‘The Ladykiller’, Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Afwaa’, Gauri Khan-produced ‘Bhakshak’, Mudassar Aziz’s ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ and a couple of more unannounced projects.

Bhumi’s latest release ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is a comedy thriller written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani. It was premiered on 16 December 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Yash looks back on a successful 2022: ‘I am built to conquer’

Mumbai– Pan-India star Yash has had a great 2022 as his film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ broke records at the box-office. The actor says he is built to conquer much more and adds that it’s okay if he dies fighting but he is somebody who will be fighting for something that excites him.

Yash revealed, “Lot of people ask me, what do you do now, what can you do (post KGF success), I said what do you think, this is the ultimate (the success of KGF and box office numbers) may be it is for you or someone else.”

“I’m not somebody who is going to say that I must just encash this success, establish myself and just relax now. I’m not somebody who is build for administration, I’m somebody who is build to conquer much more.”

The actor added: “I’ll to do something which gives me excitement. It’s okay if I die fighting but I am somebody who will be fighting for something that excites me.”

Yash has given the biggest blockbuster of the year with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ grossing over Rs 1,250 crore worldwide.

‘I am an extremely proud son’: Abhishek replies to Taslima Nasreen

Mumbai– Abhishek Bachchan has responded to Bangladeshi-Swedish author Taslima Nasreen’s barb about how Amitabh Bachchan loves his son so much that he thinks he has “inherited all his talents” and is “the best”.

Replying to Nasreen on Twitter in the comments section, Abhishek said: “Absolutely correct. Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain ‘the best’! I am an extremely proud son.”

Nasreen had earlier tweeted: “Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji.”

Actor Suniel Shetty shared a reaction to Abhishek’s tweet and dropped a red heart emoji.

Nasreen’s tweet came close on the heels of Amitabh Bachchan praising his son for getting the award for Best Actor in the Web Original Film-Male category at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 for his performance in ‘Dasvi’.

Big B had tweeted: “My pride … my joy … you have proved your point … you were derided, ridiculed, mocked … but you silently, without any tom-tomming, showed your mettle … you are and shall ever be the BEST.”

