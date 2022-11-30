Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Soha Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ode to the original action hero of Bollywood

Mumbai– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who awaits the release of his upcoming film ‘An Action Hero’, has paid a tribute to Ajay Devgn in a very special style.

Ayushmann attempted to recreate an Ajay Devgn moment where he is seen standing on top of two cars. He shared the picture on Instagram, wowing his fans as he does the stunt.

He captioned the picture: “OG Action Hero ko naye Action Hero ka salaam. _Kaafi phool aur kaanton se guzarna padta hai doston.”

Talking about it, a source shared: “When the idea of recreating the iconic scene was suggested, Ayushmann immediately agreed and was really excited about it. He asked the team to make the necessary arrangements and the shot was taken the very same day.”

Ayushmann has been going all out to promote the film. The rollercoaster thriller is set to release on December 2.

Soha Ali Khan joins the ‘Chhorii’ universe with its sequel

Mumbai– Actress Soha Ali Khan has joined the cast of ‘Chhorii 2’. The film is a sequel to the 2021 Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer ‘Chhorii’, which narrated the story of a pregnant woman (Sakshi – played by Nushrratt Bharuccha) haunted by the spirit of a woman, who was murdered by her in-laws.

The sequel is set to pick up Sakshi’s story from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters, promising to be even more terrifying than the first edition.

Talking about entering the ‘Chhorii’ universe, Soha said, “I am thrilled to join the cast and be a part of the world of ‘Chhorii’. The role that I play in ‘Chhorii 2’ is truly unique and a significant departure from the work I have previously been a part of. I really enjoyed the first edition of ‘Chhorii’, and am excited to up the horror quotient in this edition.”

Vishal Furia, who helmed the first part of the movie, is returning to the director’s chair yet again for the sequel, while Nushrratt will reprise her role of Sakshi from the first outing, ably supported by Pallavi Patil and Saurabh Goyal.

Speaking on the sequel, director Vishal Furia, said, “I am thrilled to take the story of ‘Chhorii’ to the next level with its sequel. I have always envisioned ‘Chhorii’ to be a multiple film franchise and am delighted that my producers are backing my vision. I am excited to bring back Nushrratt in the sequel and to begin a new journey with a powerhouse talent like Soha.”

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ crosses Rs 150 crore mark in second week

Mumbai,– Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna-starrer ‘Dishyam 2’ has minted Rs 154.48 crore at the box-office in 12 days since its release.

A statement issued by the makers of the film read: “‘Drishyam 2’ Gets into top gear as it enters the Rs 150 crore club in India only on its Day 12 as it remains rock steady on its second Tuesday and maintains collections of over 5 crore!”

The statement added: “India nets 5.15 crore on its 2nd Tuesday (Day 12) to take the final pan India net to 154.48 crore.”

‘Drishyam 2’, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has shattered many records since its release.

‘Drishyam’ is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film.

Kartik Aaryan: ‘Freddy’ is no linear, simple character

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aaryan said that his character in the upcoming film ‘Freddy’ is not a simple linear one. He revealed that this is most complex character he has ever played.

‘Freddy’ is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle Hardy. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Talking about the challenges of playing Freddy, Kartik said: “It is undoubtedly the most complex character I’ve ever played. Freddy is not a linear simple character, he is layered, he is unpredictable, he is dark but on the surface he looks calm and regular. It’s very difficult to play a character whose exterior reactions and interior thoughts collide and this really pushed me out of my comfort zone as an actor.

Disney+ Hotstar announced their upcoming spine chilling romantic thriller ‘Freddy’. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ashi Singh surprises school kids with her gifts

Mumbai– TV actress Ashi Singh, who is currently seen playing the role of Meet Hooda in the show ‘Meet’ is fond of getting surprises since childhood and she decided to give the same happiness to other kids with a similar surprise to school kids.

She says: “When I was a child and even today, I personally love surprises. Whenever someone gets you a small gift, you’re always very happy. That’s why I decided to spread happiness and distribute some gifts to all the kids around me.”

In the show, Meet is the kind of girl who does everything for others and Ashi seems to try to do the same with her gesture. She adds: “They did not even know what the gift was, but still, they all were so excited and looking at their smiles, my heart was full of happiness.”

“I am really grateful to God that I have got such opportunities that have enabled me to bring a smile to their faces, and surprise them with some special gifts,” she concludes expressing her gratitude to the Almighty.

‘Meet’ is based on a Bengali show ‘Bokul Katha’ and it revolves around a Haryanvi girl Meet Hooda, played by Ashi Singh, and how she breaks the societal norms and regulations by running her family all alone as a delivery agent.

Varun clarifies Kriti-Prabhas dating ‘rumour’: It was just fun

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon has finally opened up about her dating rumours with her ‘Adipurush’ co-star Prabhas. She called it “absolutely baseless” and also schooled co-star Varun Dhawan for adding fuel to such reports.

This all began on the sets of celebrity dance show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, when Varun spoke to filmmaker Karan Johar about names of a few eligible single women from the Hindi film industry.

Varun avoided Kriti’s name from the list and when KJo asked why, he replied: “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath.”

Kriti took to Instagram to shut down the rumours.

She wrote: “It’s neither pyaar, nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours.”

Kriti added: “Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!”

She also put a ‘fake news’ sticker.

Reposting Kriti’s Instagram Story, Varun also clarified.

“Huys UI had ur fun but it’s just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild,” Varun wrote.

Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F to grace ‘Bigg Boss 16’ stage this weekend

Mumbai– Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. will be seen appearing as celebrity guests on ‘Bigg Boss 16’ during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Apart from promoting their film ‘Freddy’ on the show, they will be having some interesting conversations with the host and the contestants.

Kartik and Alaya F. will be talking about Shashanka Ghosh’s directorial ‘Freddy’ which revolves around the on-screen character of Kartik. He is playing the role of a dentist, Dr Freddy Ginawala, who has a complex personality. He looks shy but soon turns into a killer. From love becoming an obsession to a person who is looking so innocent, killing people, the romantic thriller has a number of twists and turns.

The Golden Boys Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar, have already entered the Bigg Boss house and the housemates had the opportunity to reclaim their prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

It will be interesting to see how Kartik and Alaya react to the equations of the contestants inside the house and how the host roasts them this week. (IANS)