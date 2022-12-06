Bollywood Roundup: Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, and more…

Anushka Sharma says she did ‘Qala’ song ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’ for the fun of it

Mumbai– Anushka Sharma made a special appearance in ‘Qala’ with the song ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’. The actress says she did the number for the fun of it and no other reason whatsoever.

She says, “I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryears actress and I’m really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance. I wasn’t expecting that people would like it so much but I’m glad that they did and are happy to see me on screen after sometime.”

Set in 1930s, ‘Qala’ is about the tumultuous relationship between an aspiring singer and her domineering mother. The film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan in his film debut.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much talked about film ‘Chakda Xpress’. The film is inspired by the life and times one of Indian women cricket’s most revered cricketer.

Tubelight! Akshay Kumar’s first look from ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji’ film gets trolled

Mumbai– Fans of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar may have another reason to rejoice, as his look from his upcoming Marathi movie ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat was unveiled on Tuesday after he started the films shoot in Mumbai, but the first look is getting trolled because of one visible glitch.

The shot which tracks Akshay essaying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also ahows a chandelier in the frame. Now, here’s the catch. The chandelier has light bulbs installed throughout its rim. The reason behind the trolling is that bulbs were invented much after the tenure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who ruled from 1630 to 1680.

One user commented, “What was the cinematographer even thinking while lighting up that scene.”

Another wrote, “The focus puller missed that by light’ years.”

Then there’s one use who wrote, “They’re making a period film and they messed up with the timeline. Some research would be good.”

The good thing is that the makers can take a cue from social media and rectify the mistake in production provided they are open to feedbacks from the audience for whom they’re making the film.

Ram Charan clicks selfies with children of Galwan martyr

Hyderabad– He may be Tollywood star with fans all over, but actor Ram Charan has his heart in the right place.

A video of Ram Charan taking the mobile phone and clicking selfies with the children of late colonel Santosh Babu, who died in the Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in 2020, has been winning hearts.

Actor Ram Charan was recently honoured for his work and contribution in the entertainment industry at an awards event.

In a video clip from the event that has surfaced on social media, Ram Charan can be seen clicking selfies with the children of late colonel Santosh Babu. The actor’s gesture was lauded by fans, who called him a ‘true legend.’

In the clip, Ram Charan can be seen taking the mobile phone and clicking selfies in both portrait and landscape mode with the kids. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Gentleman.” Ram Charan was also seen meeting and shaking hands with singer Neha Kakkar and hugging actor Sonu Sood at the event.

After Ram Charan received the award, father-actor Chiranjeevi had congratulated him on Twitter. “Absolutely thrilled for you and proud on winning the True Legend Future Of Young India Award. Bravo! Way to go, dearest, Ram Charan Appa and Amma (father and mother),” Chiranjeevi had tweeted.

Recently, Ram Charan had taken to Twitter to announce his next project with director Buchi Babu Sana. Tipped to be a sports drama, the film will see Ram Charan collaborate with the director for the first time.

Sharing the news about the yet-untitled film, which is titled RC16 for the moment, Ram Charan said he’s excited. He had tweeted, “Excited about this! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana and the entire team (sic).”

As per an official statement, the project will be a pan-Indian film. To be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas, the project is slated to go on the floors later this month.

Last seen on screen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’, Ram Charan is now shooting for his upcoming yet-untitled film with director Shankar. The film, temporarily titled ‘RC 15’, marks the maiden collaboration between Shankar and Ram Charan. In the movie, Ram Charan is said to be playing an IAS officer. Kiara Advani also stars in the film.

Divya Agarwal shares pix of engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar; Varun Sood reacts

Mumbai— Varun Sood took to his Twitter handle to share a calm emoji after ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winner Divya Agarwal shared a series of pictures of her engagement with her boy friend Apurva Padgaonkar.

However, he has not mentioned anything but there is a lot of buzz around his post and many of his fans are assuming that it is his reaction to her engagement. In fact, a few asked him if he was doing fine.

On December 5, she celebrated her 30th birthday and her celebration was more special as her entrepreneur boyfriend proposed to her.

In one of the pictures, Apurva can be seen giving a kiss to Divya, while in another pic she is seen sporting her ring.

Divya wrote in the caption: “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparky and I found the right person to share the journey with…A forever promise. From this important day. I will never walk alone.”

Divya was earlier in a relationship with Varun Sood, whom she met on the sets of the show ‘Ace Of Space’. They dated for four years but later parted ways.

Varun took to his Twitter handle to share a calm emoji but after his post many fans assumed that he is showing his reaction towards Divya’s engagement and expressed their disappointment as now there is no hope that both can be together.

After the post, many of her fans and industry friends congratulated her for the beginning of a new chapter of her life.

TV actress Pavvitra Punia commented: “Oh my goddddddd oh my goddddd oh my godddddd..yesssss…..you guys….soooooooooo happyyyy”

Jay Bhanushali, Sana Makbul also shared their best wishes and congratulated her.

TV actress Rakshanda Khan mentioned: “Whoa whoa whoaaaaaaaa! And I missed THIS!!!! Oh my God, I’m just overrrrrrrrr the moon for you girl. This has got to be the best birthday gift ever!!!!!”

Saiyami Kher’s love for poetry came in handy for ‘Faadu: A Love Story’

Mumbai– Actress Saiyami Kher, who is gearing up for her OTT show ‘Faadu: A Love Story’, has revealed that her understanding and love for poetry is the prime reason behind her nod to the series.

Saiyami portrays the character of Manjiri, a Maharashtrian girl, who is quite romantic and loves poetry in the series directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ fame.

Talking about her character, the actress said, ‘Manjiri is a simple girl who loves simple things in life. While we portray a character who is so different from us, we take a lot from our personal experiences. For example, Manjiri loves poetry and so do I.”

She then spoke about the writer, who inspires her the most, Gulzar – a towering figure of the Hindi film industry with whom she has worked in her debut movie, ‘Mirzya’.

“I feel poetry gives a deeper meaning to life. Gulzar Sahab’s work is something I absolutely love reading. My bond with him goes back to my first film. I also always make sure I go, hear him whenever he has live shows,” the actress added.

The web-series, which is written by Saumya Joshi, also stars Pavail Gulati and will stream on Sony LIV from December 9.

Malaika Arora has a fear of mouthing dialogues

Mumbai– Diva Malaika Arora, who is currently seen in her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ expresses her fear of mouthing dialogues.

The first episode of the series opens the doors to Malaika Arora’s strengths, weaknesses and fears. She speaks her heart out about her fears and how she tries to overcome them one step at a time.

In a conversation with her manager Ekta, where she asks if Malaika was dodging a movie script because of her fear of acting.

Malaika says, “I am not dodging it… I am just not sure. Honestly, it’s not the fear of acting, but more about the discomfort I feel in mouthing dialogues. Standing up in front of people and actually being comfortable about emoting with dialogues is something I have always been a little apprehensive about. I get a little nervous about it… So that’s probably why I shy away from it.”

She adds: “Over the years there have been loads of scripts that I have seen and read but somewhere I’ve always stayed away. Well, that’s another fear of mine. Even in school, I used to hate when I had to mug up something and say it in public.

“I thought it was the most daunting task. I felt there was so much pressure, that it would make me feel very uneasy. I couldn’t eat, sleep or do anything if I had to learn something. So this fear of mine has just always been there.”

‘Moving in with Malaika’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)