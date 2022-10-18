Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and more…

- Advertisement -

Anupam Kher recollects his first meeting with ‘Uunchai’ helmer Sooraj Barjatya

Mumbai– Actor Anupam Kher, who will be seen sharing the screen with veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa in the upcoming film ‘Uunchai’, recollected his first interaction with the film’s director Sooraj Barjatya.

While talking to the media during the film’s trailer launch on Tuesday, the actor said, “I remember during ‘Saraansh’ Sooraj was the 5th assistant director. He used to sit in one corner as nobody used to give him much work on the sets. I walked upto him and engaged him with a few on-set tasks. Later, both of us went on to collaborate on blockbuster films such as ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’, ‘Vivah’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'”.

Sooraj Barjatya is returning to the big screen seven years after his last directorial ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, which starred Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the dual role alongside Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

‘Uunchai’ stars an ensemble cast and tells the story of friendship, peppered with elements of adventure, drama and a road trip. The film will drop in theatres on November 11.

Deepika to star opposite Mahesh Babu in Rajamouli’s next film

Mumbai– After the phenomenal success of ‘RRR’, superstar director S.S. Rajamouli is making his next movie with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in lead.

The film, written by Rajamouli’s father K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, is said to be inspired by real life events and the latest buzz is that it will star Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone opposite Mahesh Babu.

Tentatively titled ‘SSMB29’, the film is an adventure drama and will most likely go on floors by the first half of 2023. According to the media reports, this will be the first time when Deepika and Mahesh will be working together.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently busy with another pan-India film titled ‘Project K’, where she will be seen along with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Suniel Shetty. The film, which got delayed by a year due to Covid-19 pandemic, is being directed by Nag Ashwin.

Earlier, Deepika fell ill on the sets of ‘Project K’ and was rushed to a hospital after her heart rate spiked. The actress soon recovered and was back to shooting the fim.

Anushka Sharma shoots in Eden Garden for ‘Chakda Xpress’

Mumbai– Actress-producer Anushka Sharma was seen shooting in Kolkata’s iconic Eden Garden for her upcoming film ‘Chakda Xpress’.

In the pictures, Anushka, who will be seen playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is sporting shoulder length hair dressed in a cricket jersey and white sport shoes.

Jhulan Goswami succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

Jhulan Goswami holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

‘Chakda Xpress’, directed by Prosit Roy, is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri in 2012. The film marks Anushka’s comeback to acting after four years.

‘Chakda Xpress’ will be shot in India and the UK and is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

Riya Sharma all set to create love trouble in ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’

Mumbai– ‘Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie’ actress Riya Sharma talks about her entry in the show ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’ and how her character is going to create problems in the love story of Banni (played by Ulka Gupta) and Yuvan (played by Pravisht Mishra).

Though the actress says that she is not happy that her entry is going to create problems in their relationship as she loves their bond.

She says: “I am very excited to be a part of the show as well as a bit nervous as Banni and Yuvan have great chemistry. And I am enjoying it as much as the audience does. I know people will go crazy seeing me between these two lovely love birds and wonder who is coming between them and why is she coming, but the story goes on for the audience.”

The actress, who was last seen in ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’ says she is happy to get a chance to play a parallel lead in the show.

“After my last show, I wanted to shift my focus to other platforms. I didn’t want to do TV because here you work for a long time, you don’t get much time to do anything else. I am playing an important character named Tulika in the show. The lead actor revolves around Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta,” she adds.

Moreover, the actress also praises the makers of the show, saying: “It is very special to get a chance to work with producers Shashi and Sumit Mittal and I realized that along with shooting for the show, I will get time to do other things.”

Vidya Malvade felt liberated while playing Zeenat Karim for ‘Mismatched 2’

Mumbai– Actress Vidya Malvade, who is receiving positive response for her work in the streaming show ‘Mismatched 2’, felt liberated while playing the character of Zeenat Karim in the show.

The actress mentioned that while reading the script, she developed an instant attachment with her character of. Zeenat’s sense of freedom in the series after her husband’s death deeply resonated with the actress’s pursuit for liberation which convinced her to be a part of ‘Mismatched’.

Vidya’s character of a Muslim widow woman from Lucknow who is trying to adapt to the modern world strongly resonates with most women. Despite the judgements, self-consciousness and nervousness, she makes every effort to befriend even the dourest of the teenagers.

Talking about her part in the show, the actress said, “She is the most mismatched character in the setting of the show and yet her presence fits the plot to the point. Zeenat, older than her peers, tries everything to be accepted, to be acknowledged and welcomed, we’ve all been there, haven’t we? I hope, in some way, the character of Zeenat too will encourage some women to go back to college, if they so wish and follow their long-lost dream.”

Tejasswi Prakash makes her Marathi cinema debut with ‘Mann Kasturi Re’

Mumbai– ‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Tejasswi Prakash is all set to make her debut in Marathi cinema with the film ‘Mann Kasturi Re’. The 29-year-old actress talked about regional cinema and how the makers are trying more bold and realistic content.

She said: “Today the regional cinema landscape has changed drastically – the makers are more experimental and are taking bold steps when it comes to content. I’m really excited for my fans to see this film.”

Tejasswi had made her mark in the TV industry with her participation in reality shows like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’. She is also remembered for her role as Diya Singh in TV serial ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’ or Uruvi in ‘Karn Sangini’, and currently the actress is seen as Pratha Gujral in ‘Naagin 6’.

Post her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Tejasswi’s chemistry with Karan Kundrra has become the talk of the town and the couple are grabbing eyeballs for their posts and reels.

Now as she is going to start a new journey by being part of a Marathi film, the actress said that being a Maharashtrian it is perfect for her to take up the project and she can connect well with it.

“I grew up watching Marathi movies. Being a Maharashtrian myself, it just felt right to take up ‘Mann Kasturi Re’ since it was a nostalgic moment for me,” she added. (IANS)