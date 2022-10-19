Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Shruti Haasan, Kangana Ranaut, and more…

Bollywood actresswill be seen essaying the role of the legendary Bengali theatre actress Binodini Dasi, professionally known as ‘Notee Binodini’, in an upcoming film to be directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

Notee Binodini was a key player in the evolution of the theatre culture in India. During a career that spanned 12 years, she enacted over 80 roles, including those of Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Ayesha, Kaikeyi, Motibibi and Kapalkundala under the mentorship of Girish Chandra Ghosh. She was one of the first South Asian theatre actresses to write her own autobiography.

When contacted, Kangana said, “I’m a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artistes of this country.”

This yet-to-be-titled mega-budget film has been written by Prakash Kapadia, who has movies such as ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, ‘Padmavat’, ‘Devdas’ and ‘Black’ to his credit.

Kangana is likely to start shooting for the Pradeep Sarkar film early next year post her directorial ‘Emergency’, where she plays the lead role of the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana will also be seen next in ‘Tejas’ essaying the role of an Air Force pilot.

Huma, Sonakshi reveal backstory to comical ‘Double XL’ scene

Mumbai– Bollywood actresses Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming film ‘Double XL’, shared the backstory of a popular sequence from the trailer of the film.

The sequence in question shows both Sonakshi and Huma’s characters in the movie having had enough of people taunting them and telling them to eat a certain way to lose weight. They go to a diner and order a wide array of food one after the other which lends to a comical yet hard hitting scene.

After they shot this scene, not only Huma and Sonakshi but also the rest of the crew were tempted to eat those delectable treats that their dialogues mentioned. All of them ordered what they felt like and enjoyed a hearty meal.

Reacting to this memorable moment, Huma said in a statement, “There is actually a funny back story to that. After we were done with the scene, Sona and I were super tempted to sit down and eat at the diner.

“We actually went on to order the same food to indulge as we were all hungry and the food dialogue just fuelled our hunger further! The crew, Sona and I sat down and dug into the delicious dishes that the diner had and were super satisfied by the end of it.”

The movie aims to start a dialogue around body positivity and body shaming.

Adding to her co-star, Sonakshi said, “What comes across as a comical scene in the trailer and film was actually really tough for Huma, me and the entire cast! It was tough because we simply couldn’t manage to resist ourselves from ordering food after the shot was done! All of us sat down and enjoyed a classic diner breakfast with all the works.”

Tina Datta says she came on board Bigg Boss 16′ only for ‘Salman sir’

New Delhi– TV actress Tina Datta, who is currently seen on ‘Bigg Boss 16’ has never been a fan of reality shows and she always loves doing fictional dramas. She also opened up about her “differences” with Rashami Desai.

“I never entered ‘Bigg Boss’ as a contestant so this time it is altogether a different experience where I have to show my real side and it is fun,” Datta said, adding: “But I must say TV shows are my first love as I started my career with them and I look forward to doing it more.”

The 30-year-old actress also made it clear that she joined ‘Bigg Boss; because of Salman Khan: “If Salman sir would not have been the host, I don’t think I would have joined the show.”

Tina, who has been part of shows such as ‘Shani’, and also acted in films like ‘Chokher Bali’ and ‘Parineeta’, among others, also nixed rumours about her rift with her ‘Uttaran’ co-star Rashami Desai.

She said: “There are no controversies around my personal relationship and I am always very vocal about them. Of course I have been in a relationship and sometimes it worked out and sometimes not. I never had any bitter terms with Rashami Desai and I don’t know how people can think of that.

Karan Deol pens an emotional note as his father Sunny turns 65