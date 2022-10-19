Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Shruti Haasan, Kangana Ranaut, and more…

After 10 years in cinema, Alia promises to ‘be better, dream deeper’
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, whose ‘Brahmastra’ did wonders at the box-office, completed 10 years in cinema on Wednesday.
Alia made her debut along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the Karan Johar-directorial Student of the Year’ which was released October 19, 2012. She played the role of a college student in the film, who finds herself stuck in the love triangle.
Taking to her Instagram, Alia, who is expecting her first child, shared a picture of herself. She wrote in the caption, “10 years today and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! I promise to be better – dream deeper – work harder !!!!! Thank you for the magic. Love love and only love (sic)”.
Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan wrote in the comments section, “Congratulations darling and wish you many more such active happy productive years ahead.”
Ranveer Singh, who worked with Alia in the Zoya Akhtar directorial ‘Gully Boy’ commented, “Lucky to have been a small part of this journey with you. More love, more life, more blessings.”
Earlier in the day, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar also took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the completion of 10 years of his ‘students’.
Sharing an array of pictures with Alia, Sidharth and Varun, KJo wrote in the caption, “Down the years with my students of every year! So proud of their cinema journey! It’s no Raaz(I) that they have mastered the ABCD of their craft and emerged as Shershaahs of goodness and talent! Love you.”
In Greece for work, Shruti Haasan explores sights, shares pix
Chennai– Actress-singer Shruti Haasan, who is in Greece for a professional commitment, is making the most of her days off.
The actress has been exploring the beautiful country and has been sharing the picturesque sights with her followers on social media.
The actress said, “Getting to know a place is a beautiful thing.”
Shruti loves travelling and has often shared snapshots of exotic destinations. Greece is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and Shruti is thoroughly enjoying the travels, the culture and the food.
On the professional front, Shruti has her hands full with ‘Salaar’, ‘Chiru 154’ and NBK 107 opposite Prabhas, Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna respectively apart from a few other projects that are to be announced soon.
Commenting on her upcoming projects, Shruti says, “I’m really really excited to be a part of these projects because of the characters I’m playing and the people I’m working with.
“Also, it is special because it is my third collaboration with Gopichand Malineni. I loved Prashant sir’s work in ‘KGF’ and I think he really creates a special world that you get a grand feeling as an audience and actor.
“I’m having the best time of my life working on these films as both the characters (in Salaar and NBK107) are so different from each other.”
Kangana to play Bengali theatre legend Notee Binodini in Pradeep Sarkar film
Notee Binodini was a key player in the evolution of the theatre culture in India. During a career that spanned 12 years, she enacted over 80 roles, including those of Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Ayesha, Kaikeyi, Motibibi and Kapalkundala under the mentorship of Girish Chandra Ghosh. She was one of the first South Asian theatre actresses to write her own autobiography.
When contacted, Kangana said, “I’m a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artistes of this country.”
This yet-to-be-titled mega-budget film has been written by Prakash Kapadia, who has movies such as ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, ‘Padmavat’, ‘Devdas’ and ‘Black’ to his credit.
Kangana is likely to start shooting for the Pradeep Sarkar film early next year post her directorial ‘Emergency’, where she plays the lead role of the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana will also be seen next in ‘Tejas’ essaying the role of an Air Force pilot.
Huma, Sonakshi reveal backstory to comical ‘Double XL’ scene
Mumbai– Bollywood actresses Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming film ‘Double XL’, shared the backstory of a popular sequence from the trailer of the film.
The sequence in question shows both Sonakshi and Huma’s characters in the movie having had enough of people taunting them and telling them to eat a certain way to lose weight. They go to a diner and order a wide array of food one after the other which lends to a comical yet hard hitting scene.
After they shot this scene, not only Huma and Sonakshi but also the rest of the crew were tempted to eat those delectable treats that their dialogues mentioned. All of them ordered what they felt like and enjoyed a hearty meal.
Reacting to this memorable moment, Huma said in a statement, “There is actually a funny back story to that. After we were done with the scene, Sona and I were super tempted to sit down and eat at the diner.
“We actually went on to order the same food to indulge as we were all hungry and the food dialogue just fuelled our hunger further! The crew, Sona and I sat down and dug into the delicious dishes that the diner had and were super satisfied by the end of it.”
The movie aims to start a dialogue around body positivity and body shaming.
Adding to her co-star, Sonakshi said, “What comes across as a comical scene in the trailer and film was actually really tough for Huma, me and the entire cast! It was tough because we simply couldn’t manage to resist ourselves from ordering food after the shot was done! All of us sat down and enjoyed a classic diner breakfast with all the works.”
Tina Datta says she came on board Bigg Boss 16′ only for ‘Salman sir’
New Delhi– TV actress Tina Datta, who is currently seen on ‘Bigg Boss 16’ has never been a fan of reality shows and she always loves doing fictional dramas. She also opened up about her “differences” with Rashami Desai.
“I never entered ‘Bigg Boss’ as a contestant so this time it is altogether a different experience where I have to show my real side and it is fun,” Datta said, adding: “But I must say TV shows are my first love as I started my career with them and I look forward to doing it more.”
The 30-year-old actress also made it clear that she joined ‘Bigg Boss; because of Salman Khan: “If Salman sir would not have been the host, I don’t think I would have joined the show.”
Tina, who has been part of shows such as ‘Shani’, and also acted in films like ‘Chokher Bali’ and ‘Parineeta’, among others, also nixed rumours about her rift with her ‘Uttaran’ co-star Rashami Desai.
She said: “There are no controversies around my personal relationship and I am always very vocal about them. Of course I have been in a relationship and sometimes it worked out and sometimes not. I never had any bitter terms with Rashami Desai and I don’t know how people can think of that.
Karan Deol pens an emotional note as his father Sunny turns 65
He mentioned: “My entire world revolves around you. From taking my first step into this world to taking my first step in the world of cinema, you have been my guide. In this journey of life, you have not only guided me through cinema but also life.”
Born on October 19, 1956, in the village of Sahnewal in Punjab, Sunny has been part of several movies like ‘Ghayal’, ‘Jeet’, ‘Damini’, ‘Ghatak’, ‘Border’ and ‘Gadar’.
“I have always admired how true you are to your art and fans. There’s no ladder that can make me reach what you have achieved. But I promise to give everything to make you proud. Happy Birthday to you Dad,” added Karan.
The actor, who is all set for his next ‘Apne 2’ alongside Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol called his father the best guide he could have in his life.
The ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’ actor wrote: “In life I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to guide me through it always positive even during the darkest of times always pushing on no matter what, you are always by my side and I’ll always be by yours.” (IANS)