Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and more…

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Ram Setu’ earns Rs 15 crore on Day 1

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s latest release ‘Ram Setu’ has raked in Rs 15 crore on its opening day.

According to a statement issued by the makers on Wednesday, the film opened with Rs 15.25 Crore on its first day.

The Abhishek Sharma directorial also stars Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The story of ‘Ram Setu’ revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage.

‘Ram Setu’ is presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions and is an Abundantia Entertainment Production.

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer.

Ranbir makes self-deprecating ‘Brahmastra’ jokes in video, ex-girlfriend Deepika reacts

Mumbai– With ‘Brahmastra’ coming out on OTT in a few days, a new leg of promotions have kickstarted to ensure good eyeball traffic for the film for its OTT premiere and Ranbir Kapoor is certainly not very happy.

In a new video, which actually is a clever promotional campaign for the mythological adventure film, Ranbir can be seen cribbing about the new set of promotions after its theatrical run.

The video, shared by Ranbir’s wife and his co-star in the film, Alia Bhatt, on Instagram shows Ranbir making self-deprecating jokes about the number of times Alia says his character’s name, Shiva in the film and how he hates to promote the film. At one point in the video, Ranbir also says that the film’s director Ayan Mukerji feels that Ranbir has no life outside ‘Brahmastra’ when the actor is expecting his first child with Alia.

Later in the video, Ranbir receives a call from the director and he readily agrees to promote the film on Ayan’s insistence only to regret later after disconnecting the call.

Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone, who is married to ‘Gully Boy’ star Ranveer Singh, took to the comments section of Alia’s post to share a laughing emojis on Ranbir’s tricky situation in the video.

Raveena Tandon plans to make her birthday celebration a private affair

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday with her husband, Anil Thadani and children Chhaya and Pooja Tandon, Rasha and Ranbir Vardhan Thadani.

While talking about her birthday plans, she reveals: “I haven’t planned anything yet. But I love surprises.”

Raveena was born in Mumbai on October 26, 1972 to producer-director Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon.

From her debut film ‘Patthar Ke Phool’, Raveena has given several hits including ‘Mohra’, ‘Dilwale’ and ‘Laadla’. Her dance moves on the song ‘Tu cheez badi hai mast mast’ became very popular among the audience.

Along with it her chemistry with Govinda was also liked by the audience on the tracks ‘Ankhiyon se goli mare’ and ‘Kisi disco mein jaayen’. She made her OTT debut with ‘Aranyak’ and received a positive response for her role. She was also seen in ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’.

The 50-year-old actress has a lot to celebrate on this special day. She is quite satisfied with her accomplishments and she comments: “Each year I realise how much I have accomplished for myself, my family and my audience. I feel great. I cannot ask for more, really. I feel blessed to have this wonderful birthday and spend it with my loved ones. The audience has given me so much appreciation also. It is one of the best phases of my life.”

When Big B crossed a ditch to see his crush!

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recounted an interesting anecdote from his school life on the sets of popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

In conversation with contestant Sahil Shinde, a 3rd year Electrical Engineering student from Amravati, Maharashtra, Big B told him about his crush during school days.

Big B tells the contestant that when he was staying in a hostel in his school, he used to travel to a nearby area because the girl he liked was in the sister school located there.

“Our sister school was located at a nearby area and I used to cross a ditch to reach the girl’s school to look for the girl I liked during those days,” said Big B.

Later, he asked Sahil if he liked someone and he replied: ‘No’.

But afterwards in a video played during the show for him brings out his truth. As his friends inform Bachchan that since his school days he has liked a girl.

To this the host said: “You cannot tell a lie on the show and now when we know you like someone, tell us about her.” The promo ends here.

‘Biwi’ Katrina’s wake-up call for hubby Vicky is every bit hilarious

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal had a rather terrifying wake-up call just two days after Diwali. It so happened that Vicky was woken from his peaceful slumber by an alarm tone on his wife Katrina Kaif’s phone.

The ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actor took to his Instagram to share the video of the same. He captioned the video: “Biwi ka loving wake-up call”.

The audio in the post is Katrina’s dialogue from her upcoming horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ in which she stars along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina, will be seen essaying the role of a ghost in the film, which happens to be her first movie after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal last year in December.

Katrina’s co-star in the film Siddhant Chaturvedi took to the comments section of Vicky’s post and put up a laughing reaction to Vicky’s predicament in the video.

On the work front, while Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’, Vicky has an array of films in the pipeline.

The actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of his biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’ based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal, the legendary war hero Sam Manekshaw. (IANS)