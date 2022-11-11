Auto Executive Pranav Gill Joins Atamian Honda After 10 Successful Years of Running BMW Sudbury

- Advertisement -

BOSTON– After leading one of North America’s top BMW deaderships for about a decade, Pranav Gill has joined Atamian Honda in Tewksbury, MA as Managing Partner and General Manager.

“The biggest reasons for changing my career was to not only continue to have the opportunities I have today but to make sure the future is brighter by building our own business,” says Mr. Gill.

Mr. Gill will manage day-to-day operations and run the management of Atamian Honda, located at 150 Main Steet in Tewksbury.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA, Mr. Gill talks about his transition and also provides car buying tips. To watch the full interview, please here, or on the image below.

Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury location, which was led by Mr. Gill, won a number of BMW Center of Excellence awards in North America. The award recognizes top performing BMW dealerships for their superior performance in various areas of business including sales, service, parts, operations and customer experience.